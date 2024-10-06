Fabrizio Romano issues key UPDATE on 'COMPLETE' £10m Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool’s midfield has been subject to a lot of turnover in recent years, and new head coach Arne Slot has had to put his own touches to it.

Thankfully, the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch in the defensive midfield position is seemingly putting that question to bed. Alexis Mac Allister has also nailed down the number 8 role on the inside-left, whilst Dominik Szoboszlai occupies the inside-right advanced position.

Szoboszlai has been subject to some questions so far this season, however. With little goal returns and next to some exemplary play, fans have begun to wonder if Szoboszlai is the future in the position.

Read more: Defender CONFIRMS he is taking SPECIAL measures against Luis Diaz

And seemingly, so have the club. Links have emerged to players who can play in that position over the past few weeks, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz being the foremost of these.

But another has been Freiburg’s youngster Merlin Rohl, with reports that Liverpool have been keeping an eye out for his status.

What is Fabrizio Romano reporting on Rohl?

Speaking to CaughtOffside, however, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are focusing on ‘different areas’ as opposed to a midfielder like Rohl.

“I’ve seen the stories about Liverpool’s interest in Freiburg’s Merlin Rohl, but at the moment I don’t have confirmation on Liverpool working on this deal.” Romano explained, “Liverpool’s focus is currently on different areas, but also for Rohl at the moment there are no concrete contacts ongoing,”

Whilst the deal might not be being worked on at the moment, Rohl still remains on the club’s radar. He's an exciting player with a lot of promise.

Röhl's former coach at Ingolstadt, Tomas Oral described him as a 'complete midfielder' on the Bundesliga's official website. Meanwhile, according to Transfermarkt he is valued at around £10m, which would make him a bargain.



The question is raised as to what these ‘different areas’ that Liverpool are working on are.

There is the obvious issue of the ‘big three’ contracts of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk that need to be concluded. Replacement links are constant, with players like Rodrygo, Dario Osorio, Jeremie Frimpong and Jarrad Branthwaite all mentioned. Reports have also emerged of extensions for Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konaté in the works.

It also appears Liverpool have centre-forwards on their radar. Viktor Gyokeres and Omar Marmoush are two key players here, with Darwin Nuñez seemingly slipping out of favour with new head coach Arne Slot.

Fabrizio Romano Anfield Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano issues key UPDATE on 'COMPLETE' £10m Liverpool transfer targetby Sam Mandi-Ghomi

Erik ten Hag Man Utd 2024-25

£20m Liverpool midfielder scores winner vs Man Utd on Erik ten Hag's D-dayby Bruce Davis

Luis Diaz Liverpool 2024-25

Defender CONFIRMS he is taking SPECIAL measures against Luis Diazby George James