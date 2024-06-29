Fabrizio Romano confirms Raphael Varane is in Italy for “face-to-face” talks with Como over potential move

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Raphael Varane’s future and where he could end up next.

Last month, United confirmed the Frenchman’s departure, three years after he made the switch from La Liga giants Real Madrid in a €40m deal.

Last term, Varane made 32 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. In that time, he helped the team keep 12 clean sheets while also scoring one goal in the process, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His final match for the 20-time English champions was the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley. United ran out 2-1 victors with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo finding the back of the net.

Varane’s exit was motivated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ desire to offload his hefty wages from the club’s books even as the new ownership plots a radical overhaul of Erik ten Hag’s department.

At 31, Varane still has plenty to offer and it’s hardly surprising that there are a number of outfits believed to be keen on securing his services this summer as a free agent.

He has been mentioned to be on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs, Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and even his childhood team RC Lens.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the World Cup winner is the “dream target” Como, who earned automatic promotion to Serie A.

Romano has given an update on Como’s pursuit of Varane.

The Italian journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Raphael Varane, landed in Como and already in the city to hold face to face talks over move to the Italian club.”

“Varane will speak to Como board and Cesc Fabregas.”

“Serie A side Como, dreaming of Varane as revealed earlier this week — he’s available as free agent.”

Varane played 95 games for United. Injuries prohibited him from featuring more for the Reds.







