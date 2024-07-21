Fabrizio Romano believes Jadon Sancho’s situation is open at Manchester United

There is still some interest in Jadon Sancho even though it looks like he is getting a second chance under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking exclusively to Caught Offside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column. He claims United have not received any concrete offers for Sancho so far, even though there are clubs interested in striking a deal for his services.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan last season and it is telling that they haven’t come in with an official offer for his signature yet. The winger played a role in helping the Bundesliga side reach the Champions League final last season.

The situation could be made clear in the weeks ahead, according to Romano, who says Sancho’s decision to clarify things with Ten Hag also showed that the England international could end up staying at Old Trafford.

Romano has explained that Sancho’s situation at United is open.

“There’s a chance for Jadon Sancho to stay at Manchester United – a lot will depend on the next weeks,” Romano said.

“Pre-season, feelings with the manager, performances…he has chances to stay. Interest from other clubs remains but there have been no official bids so far, so it’s still quiet.

“Sancho’s decision to clarify with Erik ten Hag also shows how they can be ready to continue together, but it depends on what happens in the next weeks.”

We saw Sancho back playing for United again on Saturday when the Reds took on Rangers in a 2-0 friendly win at Murrayfield.

The winger will be going to the US trying to impress Ten Hag and his coaches ahead of the new campaign.

Let us know in the comments section if you think Sancho will remain at United or move elsewhere?

