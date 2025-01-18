Fabregas on Como interest in Ansu Fati and Dele Alli status

Como coach Cesc Fabregas confirms he had asked after Ansu Fati ‘six months ago, but there’s nothing now’ over a move from Barcelona, while Dele Alli’s future remains uncertain.

The newly-promoted Serie A side is busy revamping during the January transfer window and brought in several new signings already.

There were reports of a potential approach to Barcelona for benchwarmer Ansu Fati, so the coach was asked about it during today’s press conference in preparation for the Serie A match against Udinese.

“There are some lads who will leave and they already know that, but we will bring others in. We are not planning to sign a striker,” said Fabregas.

“I had asked about Ansu Fati six months ago, but there’s nothing now.”

Fabregas open to Dele Alli future at Como

Dele AlLi in group training with Como (Picture: @18albertomp via Instagram stories)

Como do have former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli training with them since the brief winter break camp in Marbella, but he is not yet formally registered to the club.

Could he be signed and potentially play in Serie A after such a long time out of the game?

“He is training with us, but has not played a competitive match in a long time. He is just breathing in the atmosphere of being part of a team again,” explained Fabregas.

“He worked a bit with the group in Marbella, it was the club’s request that he come with us. We’ll see.”

If he was to be part of the team, where would Fabregas see Alli at Como?

“I see him in the same role as Nico Paz, who is a very important player for us. We are here to help him and hope he can get back to being the player he once was.”