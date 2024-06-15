Who is Fabian Hurzeler? Brighton appoint 31-year-old German manager

Fabian Hurzeler is set to become the manager of Brighton (Getty Images)

Brighton have appointed Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager on a three-year contract, with the German becoming the youngest permanent Premier League manager.

Hurzeler led St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last month, and has been compared to Julian Nagelsmann. Roberto de Zerbi left the club at the end of the Premier League season.

“From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months,” chairman Tony Bloom said. “He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.

“Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.”

Here is a closer look at 31-year-old Hurzeler who is preparing to take over at Brighton.

Who is Fabian Hurzeler?

Born in Texas to a Swiss father and German mother, Hurzeler never broke through the ranks as a top professional player, but came through at the Bayern Munich youth system, and went on to represent their second team 36 times.

He then moved to Hoffenheim and 1860 Munich, each time playing for their second team.

St. Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrates winning the 2. Bundesliga (REUTERS)

Where has he previously worked?

In 2016, Hurzeler, who had already been predicted to have a successful coaching career, moved down the ranks of German football to play as a player-coach fro PC Pipinsried.

Ater two years there, he also became Germany under-20s and under-18s assistant coach under Timo Shultz, before moving to St Pauli as an assistant coach in 2020.

Hurzeler has only managed one side, St Pauli, where he was made interim head coach before being awarded the permanent role two weeks later.

What successes has he had?

In March 2024, Hurzeler led St Pauli into the Bundesliga, having turned around the club’s fortunes. The youngest coach in the Bundesliga 2, he had transformed a side that had been threatened with relegation, to close to promotion, a feat he then achieved the following year.

Fabian Huerzeler becomes the youngest permanent Premier League manager (Getty Images)

What can Brighton expect?

Brighton had reportedly considered reappointing Graham Potter, and were one of a number of clubs trying to tempt Kieran McKenna away from Ipswich.

Hurzler said earlier this year: “Of course, I always hear those comparisons with Julian Nagelsmann but like I said: ‘I must stay humble and walk my own way. I can’t do it the same because that is the Julian Nagelsmann way, and I try to go the Fabian Hurzeler way.”