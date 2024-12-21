FA decision hands Leicester a blow ahead of Wolves clash

Leicester City will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and they have been handed a major blow ahead of the crunch clash.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha was expected to miss the game with a ban from the FA. The 25-year-old Brazilian was expected to be punished after he lashed out at a security guard during the match against Ipswich Town last week.

However, Wolves are yet to hear from the FA on any potential ban and therefore the Brazilian will be free to play on Sunday against the Foxes, according to Express and Star.

The development will be a major blow for Leicester who were hoping to face Wolves without Cunha.

Cunha could be the game-changer

Matheus Cunha celebrates a goal for Wolves (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The game between Leicester and Wolves could be a relegation six-pointer and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The 25-year-old is a key player for Wolves and he could hurt Leicester with his creativity, technical ability and goal scoring prowess. Taking on Wolves without the Brazilian would have been a major advantage for the Foxes who have looked vulnerable at the back.

Meanwhile, Leicester City fans were clearly unhappy with the situation and some of them took to X to vent their frustrations.

An absolute joke. A ban should’ve been the absolute minimum after that video came to the FA’s attention. Inexcusable act which no player should get away with and you know he’ll be banned after our game. Shocking. — Sachin Kelsen (@kelsen_sachin) December 20, 2024

Regardless, the Foxes have a quality squad and the need to start performing at a higher level. They will need to start picking up points if they want to stay in the Premier League next season. It remains to be seen whether Ruud van Nistelrooy can get the best out of his squad in the coming weeks.