FA Cup third round draw in full: Arsenal face Manchester United as non-league Tamworth host Tottenham

The two most successful sides in FA Cup history will meet in the third round after Arsenal were drawn to host Manchester United.

The 14-time champions will welcome Ruben Amorim’s side, who have one fewer competition crown after lifting the trophy last season, to the Emirates Stadium in January in the pick of the all-Premier League ties.

Tamworth, one of only two non-league representatives remaining, have secured a glamour fixture with Tottenham Hotspur set to come to the Lamb Ground in Staffordshire. Fellow National League club Dagenham & Redbridge will make the short trip to Millwall.

Elsewhere, struggling Manchester City also face local opposition in the form of Salford City, owned by Gary Neville and the rest of Manchester United’s Class of ’92.

Liverpool host Accrington Stanley and Chelsea take on Morecambe, while Newcastle face a fixture against third-round debutants Bromley.

Other ties of intrigue include Russell Martin facing former club Swansea with Southampton, and an all-Yorkshire affair between Harrogate Town and Leeds United at Elland Road.

Ties will be played over the weekend of 10-13 January.

FA Cup third round draw in full

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford City

Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County