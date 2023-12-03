FA Cup third round draw: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Sunderland vs Newcastle

The FA third round draw takes place today - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

A first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 and the first time Sunderland have been pulled out to play Newcastle in the FA Cup since beating them in a quarter-final in 1956 was the pick of the third-round draw for the 2023-24 tournament. Eddie Howe’s side, fifth in the Premier League, will travel to the Stadium of Light to take on their Championship neighbours over the weekend of Jan 5-8.

Arsenal, who have won the Cup a record 14 times, take on Liverpool at Emirates Stadium to bring back memories of the Double in 1971 and Michael Owen’s phenomenal late heist 30 years later.

Holders Manchester City face Huddersfield Town, a team they beat 10-1 back when both were second tier sides in 1987, while last season’s runners-up Manchester United take on 2013 winners Wigan Athletic from League One.

In the three other all-Premier League ties, Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley, Crystal Palace are at home to Everton and Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

12:47 PM GMT

ITV's coverage has begun

They’re at Eastleigh vs Reading, where it’s taters – you can tell by Ian Wright’s voluminous but presumably superbly cosy coat:

Ian Wright wraps up warm - ITV

The match kicks off at 1.30pm and the draw will precede it at some as yet unspecified time.

11:40 AM GMT

11:39 AM GMT

Draw numbers

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Aston Villa Birmingham City Blackburn Rovers Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion Bristol City Burnley Cardiff City Chelsea Coventry City Crystal Palace Everton Fulham Huddersfield Town Hull City Ipswich Town Leeds United Leicester City Liverpool Luton Town Manchester City Manchester United Middlesbrough Millwall Newcastle United Norwich City Nottingham Forest Plymouth Argyle Preston North End Queens Park Rangers Rotherham United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Stoke City Sunderland Swansea City Tottenham Hotspur Watford West Bromwich Albion West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers Maidstone United Morecambe Shrewsbury Town Chesterfield or Leyton Orient Aldershot Town or Stockport County Alfreton Town or Walsall Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers Cambridge United Bolton Wanderers Wrexham or Yeovil Town Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers Peterborough United Eastleigh or Reading Gillingham Stevenage or Port Vale Newport County or Barnet Oxford United Wigan Athletic Sutton United AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate

11:31 AM GMT

Preview: Hope springs

Good afternoon. Hope springs eternal on the day of the FA Cup third round draw for supporters of the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs and the survivors from the preliminary and first two ‘proper’ rounds who have made it this far, even if some still have replays or postponed ties to get through. No matter, though, so long as your name is in the hat*, you can, as the late Terry Venables, a winner in 1967 on the field and 1991 on those old open Wembley red benches, sang, ripping off Elvis’s civil rights classic to turn it into something far more parochial, “dream”.

Well, when I say dream, I mean you can if you’re a fan of Manchester City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea who have won 25 of the last 28, and not even then if you, as a trophy snob, approach it as something like an inconvenience until the semi-finals. Too many middle-of-the-road Premier League and top Championship clubs have adopted a contemptuous and lily-livered approach to the competition and their managers bang on about the league being their bread and butter and being unable to afford the luxury of a Cup-run distraction. But surely a distraction is a good thing – the poor man’s version of sunning themselves in the Caribbean, away from the everyday struggle to survive? The Cup should matter to potential champions, also-rans and all those on skid row precisely because it does not matter and offers a rare chance to play without a millstone around their necks. Respect the Cup and people will respect you.



*There is no hat

