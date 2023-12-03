Advertisement

FA Cup third round draw: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Sunderland vs Newcastle

Rob Bagchi
·7 min read
The FA Cup in its sponsor's ribbons
The FA third round draw takes place today - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

A first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 and the first time Sunderland have been pulled out to play Newcastle in the FA Cup since beating them in a quarter-final in 1956 was the pick of the third-round draw for the 2023-24 tournament. Eddie Howe’s side, fifth in the Premier League, will travel to the Stadium of Light to take on their Championship neighbours over the weekend of Jan 5-8.

Arsenal, who have won the Cup a record 14 times, take on Liverpool at Emirates Stadium to bring back memories of the Double in 1971 and Michael Owen’s phenomenal late heist 30 years later.

Holders Manchester City face Huddersfield Town, a team they beat 10-1 back when both were second tier sides in 1987, while last season’s runners-up Manchester United take on 2013 winners Wigan Athletic from League One.

In the three other all-Premier League ties, Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley, Crystal Palace are at home to Everton and Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

FA Cup third-round draw: as it happened

01:34 PM GMT

The 32 ties in full

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Liverpool
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v Preston North End
Coventry City v Oxford United
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Rotherham United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Hull City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Millwall v Leicester City
Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading
Norwich City v Crewe or Bristol Rovers
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
QPR v Bournemouth
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town
Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County
West Ham v Bristol City
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Ties to be played over the weekend of Jan 5-8

01:26 PM GMT

Four all Premier League ties

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Wolves

01:19 PM GMT

Which matches will be on TV?

BBC and ITV share coverage. ITV has first pick and fourth pick of matches in the second round, fourth round and the quarter-finals, as well as second and third picks for the first, third and fifth rounds and second pick of the semi-finals.

So the BBC has a choice between a Tyne-Wear derby or Arsenal vs Liverpool. Hopefully Alan Shearer will weigh in on that decision.

01:15 PM GMT

Sunderland's reaction

01:12 PM GMT

The pick of the round

Is surely Sunderland vs Newcastle for their first meeting since 2016. Interestingly Sunderland have won 53 and lost 53 of their previous matches, drawing 49. They haven’t played each other in the Cup since 1956 when Sunderland won 2-0 in the quarter-final at St James’.

01:08 PM GMT

Tie 32

Hull City vs Birmingham

01:07 PM GMT

Tie 31

Newport or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading (who play today)

01:07 PM GMT

Tie 30

Maidstone United vs Stevenage

01:07 PM GMT

Tie 29

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

01:06 PM GMT

Tie 28

Brentford vs Wolves

01:06 PM GMT

Tie 27

Coventry City vs Oxford Utd

01:06 PM GMT

Tie 26

QPR vs Bournemouth

01:05 PM GMT

Tie 25

Chelsea vs Preston

01:05 PM GMT

Tie 24

Swansea vs Morecambe

01:05 PM GMT

Tie 23

Gillingham vs Sheffield Utd

01:05 PM GMT

Tie 22

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge Utd

01:04 PM GMT

Tie 21

Man City vs Huddersfield

01:04 PM GMT

Tie 20

Wigan vs Manchester Utd

01:04 PM GMT

Tie 19

Nottm Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green

01:03 PM GMT

Tie 18

Middlesbrough vs Aston villa

01:03 PM GMT

Tie 17

Crystal Palace vs Everton

01:03 PM GMT

Tie 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

01:02 PM GMT

Tie 15

Sunderland vs Newcastle United

!!!!

01:02 PM GMT

Tie 14

Watford vs Chesterfield vs Orient (who play today)

01:02 PM GMT

Tie 13

Millwall vs Leicester City

01:01 PM GMT

Tie 12

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

01:01 PM GMT

Tie 11

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

01:01 PM GMT

Tie 10

Southampton vs Alfreton or Walsall

01:00 PM GMT

Tie 9

West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport (who play today)

01:00 PM GMT

Tie 8

Fulham vs Rotherham United

01:00 PM GMT

Tie 7

Tottenham vs Burnley

12:59 PM GMT

Tie 6

West Ham vs Bristol City

12:59 PM GMT

Tie 5

Norwich City vs Crew or Bristol Rovers

12:59 PM GMT

Tie 4

Stoke City vs Brighton

12:58 PM GMT

Tie 3

Arsenal vs Liverpool

!

12:58 PM GMT

Tie 2

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovil (who play today)

12:58 PM GMT

Tie 1

Luton Town vs Bolton

12:57 PM GMT

The balls go into the bowl

And we await the first tie.

I will post them individually.

12:56 PM GMT

Here we go

Seem Jaswal presides over the draw with one half to be selected by Trevor Steven, the other by Jen Beattie.

12:47 PM GMT

ITV's coverage has begun

They’re at Eastleigh vs Reading, where it’s taters – you can tell by Ian Wright’s voluminous but presumably superbly cosy coat:

Ian Wright in giant coat
Ian Wright wraps up warm - ITV

The match kicks off at 1.30pm and the draw will precede it at some as yet unspecified time.

11:40 AM GMT

Betting today?

11:39 AM GMT

Draw numbers

  1. AFC Bournemouth

  2. Arsenal

  3. Aston Villa

  4. Birmingham City

  5. Blackburn Rovers

  6. Brentford

  7. Brighton & Hove Albion

  8. Bristol City

  9. Burnley

  10. Cardiff City

  11. Chelsea

  12. Coventry City

  13. Crystal Palace

  14. Everton

  15. Fulham

  16. Huddersfield Town

  17. Hull City

  18. Ipswich Town

  19. Leeds United

  20. Leicester City

  21. Liverpool

  22. Luton Town

  23. Manchester City

  24. Manchester United

  25. Middlesbrough

  26. Millwall

  27. Newcastle United

  28. Norwich City

  29. Nottingham Forest

  30. Plymouth Argyle

  31. Preston North End

  32. Queens Park Rangers

  33. Rotherham United

  34. Sheffield United

  35. Sheffield Wednesday

  36. Southampton

  37. Stoke City

  38. Sunderland

  39. Swansea City

  40. Tottenham Hotspur

  41. Watford

  42. West Bromwich Albion

  43. West Ham United

  44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

  45. Maidstone United

  46. Morecambe

  47. Shrewsbury Town

  48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

  49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County

  50. Alfreton Town or Walsall

  51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

  52. Cambridge United

  53. Bolton Wanderers

  54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town

  55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

  56. Peterborough United

  57. Eastleigh or Reading

  58. Gillingham

  59. Stevenage or Port Vale

  60. Newport County or Barnet

  61. Oxford United

  62. Wigan Athletic

  63. Sutton United

  64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate

11:31 AM GMT

Preview: Hope springs

Good afternoon. Hope springs eternal on the day of the FA Cup third round draw for supporters of the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs and the survivors from the preliminary and first two ‘proper’ rounds who have made it this far, even if some still have replays or postponed ties to get through. No matter, though, so long as your name is in the hat*, you can, as the late Terry Venables, a winner in 1967 on the field and 1991 on those old open Wembley red benches, sang, ripping off Elvis’s civil rights classic to turn it into something far more parochial, “dream”.

Well, when I say dream, I mean you can if you’re a fan of Manchester City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea who have won 25 of the last 28, and not even then if you, as a trophy snob, approach it as something like an inconvenience until the semi-finals. Too many middle-of-the-road Premier League and top Championship clubs have adopted a contemptuous and lily-livered approach to the competition and their managers bang on about the league being their bread and butter and being unable to afford the luxury of a Cup-run distraction. But surely a distraction is a good thing – the poor man’s version of sunning themselves in the Caribbean, away from the everyday struggle to survive? The Cup should matter to potential champions, also-rans and all those on skid row precisely because it does not matter and offers a rare chance to play without a millstone around their necks. Respect the Cup and people will respect you.


*There is no hat

