FA Cup third round draw: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Sunderland vs Newcastle
A first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 and the first time Sunderland have been pulled out to play Newcastle in the FA Cup since beating them in a quarter-final in 1956 was the pick of the third-round draw for the 2023-24 tournament. Eddie Howe’s side, fifth in the Premier League, will travel to the Stadium of Light to take on their Championship neighbours over the weekend of Jan 5-8.
Arsenal, who have won the Cup a record 14 times, take on Liverpool at Emirates Stadium to bring back memories of the Double in 1971 and Michael Owen’s phenomenal late heist 30 years later.
Holders Manchester City face Huddersfield Town, a team they beat 10-1 back when both were second tier sides in 1987, while last season’s runners-up Manchester United take on 2013 winners Wigan Athletic from League One.
In the three other all-Premier League ties, Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley, Crystal Palace are at home to Everton and Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers.
FA Cup third-round draw: as it happened
01:34 PM GMT
The 32 ties in full
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Liverpool
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v Preston North End
Coventry City v Oxford United
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Rotherham United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Hull City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Millwall v Leicester City
Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading
Norwich City v Crewe or Bristol Rovers
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
QPR v Bournemouth
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town
Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County
West Ham v Bristol City
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
Ties to be played over the weekend of Jan 5-8
01:26 PM GMT
Four all Premier League ties
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Brentford vs Wolves
01:19 PM GMT
Which matches will be on TV?
BBC and ITV share coverage. ITV has first pick and fourth pick of matches in the second round, fourth round and the quarter-finals, as well as second and third picks for the first, third and fifth rounds and second pick of the semi-finals.
So the BBC has a choice between a Tyne-Wear derby or Arsenal vs Liverpool. Hopefully Alan Shearer will weigh in on that decision.
01:15 PM GMT
Sunderland's reaction
Well, then 😅
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 3, 2023
01:12 PM GMT
The pick of the round
Is surely Sunderland vs Newcastle for their first meeting since 2016. Interestingly Sunderland have won 53 and lost 53 of their previous matches, drawing 49. They haven’t played each other in the Cup since 1956 when Sunderland won 2-0 in the quarter-final at St James’.
01:08 PM GMT
Tie 32
Hull City vs Birmingham
01:07 PM GMT
Tie 31
Newport or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading (who play today)
01:07 PM GMT
Tie 30
Maidstone United vs Stevenage
01:07 PM GMT
Tie 29
Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United
01:06 PM GMT
Tie 28
Brentford vs Wolves
01:06 PM GMT
Tie 27
Coventry City vs Oxford Utd
01:06 PM GMT
Tie 26
QPR vs Bournemouth
01:05 PM GMT
Tie 25
Chelsea vs Preston
01:05 PM GMT
Tie 24
Swansea vs Morecambe
01:05 PM GMT
Tie 23
Gillingham vs Sheffield Utd
01:05 PM GMT
Tie 22
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge Utd
01:04 PM GMT
Tie 21
Man City vs Huddersfield
01:04 PM GMT
Tie 20
Wigan vs Manchester Utd
01:04 PM GMT
Tie 19
Nottm Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green
01:03 PM GMT
Tie 18
Middlesbrough vs Aston villa
01:03 PM GMT
Tie 17
Crystal Palace vs Everton
01:03 PM GMT
Tie 16
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
01:02 PM GMT
Tie 15
Sunderland vs Newcastle United
!!!!
01:02 PM GMT
Tie 14
Watford vs Chesterfield vs Orient (who play today)
01:02 PM GMT
Tie 13
Millwall vs Leicester City
01:01 PM GMT
Tie 12
Peterborough United vs Leeds United
01:01 PM GMT
Tie 11
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town
01:01 PM GMT
Tie 10
Southampton vs Alfreton or Walsall
01:00 PM GMT
Tie 9
West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport (who play today)
01:00 PM GMT
Tie 8
Fulham vs Rotherham United
01:00 PM GMT
Tie 7
Tottenham vs Burnley
12:59 PM GMT
Tie 6
West Ham vs Bristol City
12:59 PM GMT
Tie 5
Norwich City vs Crew or Bristol Rovers
12:59 PM GMT
Tie 4
Stoke City vs Brighton
12:58 PM GMT
Tie 3
Arsenal vs Liverpool
!
12:58 PM GMT
Tie 2
Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovil (who play today)
12:58 PM GMT
Tie 1
Luton Town vs Bolton
12:57 PM GMT
The balls go into the bowl
And we await the first tie.
I will post them individually.
12:56 PM GMT
Here we go
Seem Jaswal presides over the draw with one half to be selected by Trevor Steven, the other by Jen Beattie.
12:47 PM GMT
ITV's coverage has begun
They’re at Eastleigh vs Reading, where it’s taters – you can tell by Ian Wright’s voluminous but presumably superbly cosy coat:
The match kicks off at 1.30pm and the draw will precede it at some as yet unspecified time.
11:40 AM GMT
11:39 AM GMT
11:31 AM GMT
Preview: Hope springs
Good afternoon. Hope springs eternal on the day of the FA Cup third round draw for supporters of the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs and the survivors from the preliminary and first two ‘proper’ rounds who have made it this far, even if some still have replays or postponed ties to get through. No matter, though, so long as your name is in the hat*, you can, as the late Terry Venables, a winner in 1967 on the field and 1991 on those old open Wembley red benches, sang, ripping off Elvis’s civil rights classic to turn it into something far more parochial, “dream”.
Well, when I say dream, I mean you can if you’re a fan of Manchester City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea who have won 25 of the last 28, and not even then if you, as a trophy snob, approach it as something like an inconvenience until the semi-finals. Too many middle-of-the-road Premier League and top Championship clubs have adopted a contemptuous and lily-livered approach to the competition and their managers bang on about the league being their bread and butter and being unable to afford the luxury of a Cup-run distraction. But surely a distraction is a good thing – the poor man’s version of sunning themselves in the Caribbean, away from the everyday struggle to survive? The Cup should matter to potential champions, also-rans and all those on skid row precisely because it does not matter and offers a rare chance to play without a millstone around their necks. Respect the Cup and people will respect you.
*There is no hat
