FA Cup second round draw in full: Charlton, Wimbledon and Leyton Orient all learn opponents

The draw for the FA Cup second round has been made (The FA via Getty Images)

Charlton, Bromley, Wimbledon and Leyton Orient will all have eyes on the FA Cup third round after Sunday’s second-round draw.

The tie of the round, however, sees Blackpool host high-flying Birmingham.

Clubs are now one round away from a potential big third-round tie against Premier League opposition.

FA Cup second round draw in full

Salford City vs Cheltenham Town

Walsall vs Charlton

Exeter City vs Chesterfield

Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic

Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Crawley Town vs Chesham United or Lincoln City

Burton Albion vs Tamworth

Blackpool vs Birmingham

Stevenage vs Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs Brackley Town

Wealdstone vs Wycombe Wanderers

Morecambe vs Bradford City

Solihull Moors vs Bromley

Kettering Town vs Doncaster Rovers

Reading vs Harborough Town

Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity

Cambridge United vs Wigan Athletic

Peterborough United vs Notts County

Accrington Stanley vs Swindon Town

When will the FA Cup second round be played?

The game will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2