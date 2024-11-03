FA Cup second round draw in full: Charlton, Wimbledon and Leyton Orient all learn opponents
Charlton, Bromley, Wimbledon and Leyton Orient will all have eyes on the FA Cup third round after Sunday’s second-round draw.
The tie of the round, however, sees Blackpool host high-flying Birmingham.
Clubs are now one round away from a potential big third-round tie against Premier League opposition.
FA Cup second round draw in full
Salford City vs Cheltenham Town
Walsall vs Charlton
Exeter City vs Chesterfield
Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic
Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers
AFC Wimbledon vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Crawley Town vs Chesham United or Lincoln City
Burton Albion vs Tamworth
Blackpool vs Birmingham
Stevenage vs Mansfield Town
Stockport County vs Brackley Town
Wealdstone vs Wycombe Wanderers
Morecambe vs Bradford City
Solihull Moors vs Bromley
Kettering Town vs Doncaster Rovers
Reading vs Harborough Town
Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity
Cambridge United vs Wigan Athletic
Peterborough United vs Notts County
Accrington Stanley vs Swindon Town
When will the FA Cup second round be played?
The game will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2