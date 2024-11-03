When is FA Cup second round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes place this evening as clubs close in on a potential plum tie against a Premier League side in the third round.

Three seventh-tier sides are into the second round after Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Harborough Town all progressed on Saturday.

Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering stunned League One side Northampton in the shock of the day, as they won 2-1 after extra-time.

National League sides Wealdstone, Dagenham and Redbridge and Oldham are all in the hat after beating League Two opposition.

There are five first-round fixtures on Sunday, with Chesham United playing Lincoln City on Monday.

Here’s all you need to know about the draw…

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The draw for the second round of the 2024/25 Emirates FA Cup takes place on Sunday November 3, 2024 during the BBC's first round highlights show.

Proceedings are due to begin at 6.15pm on BBC Two, although the draw itself isn't expected until around 7.45pm.

How to watch the FA Cup second round draw

TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup second round ball numbers

1. Cheltenham Town

2. Doncaster Rovers

3. Morecambe

4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient

5. Exeter City

6. Wigan Athletic

7. Tamworth

8. Brackley Town

9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town

10. Wycombe Wanderers

11. Bradford City

12. Gainsborough Trinity

13. Burton Albion

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Bromley

16. Walsall

17. Wealdstone

18. Bristol Rovers

19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon

20. Solihull Moors

21. Stockport County

22. Reading

23. Stevenage

24. Kettering Town

25. Accrington Stanley

26. Swindon Town

27. Salford City

28. Dagenham & Redbridge

29. Barnsley

30. Chesham United or Lincoln City

31. Chesterfield or Horsham

32. Charlton Athletic

33. Notts County or Alfreton Town

34. Maidenhead United

35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham

36. Cambridge United

37. Gillingham or Blackpool

38. Harborough Town

39. Sutton United or Birmingham City

40. Peterborough United

When will the FA Cup second round ties be played?

This season, second round ties in the FA Cup will be played between Friday, November 29, and Monday, December 2, 2024.