When is FA Cup second round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes place this evening as clubs close in on a potential plum tie against a Premier League side in the third round.
Three seventh-tier sides are into the second round after Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Harborough Town all progressed on Saturday.
Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering stunned League One side Northampton in the shock of the day, as they won 2-1 after extra-time.
National League sides Wealdstone, Dagenham and Redbridge and Oldham are all in the hat after beating League Two opposition.
There are five first-round fixtures on Sunday, with Chesham United playing Lincoln City on Monday.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw…
When is the FA Cup second round draw?
The draw for the second round of the 2024/25 Emirates FA Cup takes place on Sunday November 3, 2024 during the BBC's first round highlights show.
Proceedings are due to begin at 6.15pm on BBC Two, although the draw itself isn't expected until around 7.45pm.
How to watch the FA Cup second round draw
TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, beginning at 6.15pm.
Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
FA Cup second round ball numbers
1. Cheltenham Town
2. Doncaster Rovers
3. Morecambe
4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
5. Exeter City
6. Wigan Athletic
7. Tamworth
8. Brackley Town
9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
10. Wycombe Wanderers
11. Bradford City
12. Gainsborough Trinity
13. Burton Albion
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Bromley
16. Walsall
17. Wealdstone
18. Bristol Rovers
19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon
20. Solihull Moors
21. Stockport County
22. Reading
23. Stevenage
24. Kettering Town
25. Accrington Stanley
26. Swindon Town
27. Salford City
28. Dagenham & Redbridge
29. Barnsley
30. Chesham United or Lincoln City
31. Chesterfield or Horsham
32. Charlton Athletic
33. Notts County or Alfreton Town
34. Maidenhead United
35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham
36. Cambridge United
37. Gillingham or Blackpool
38. Harborough Town
39. Sutton United or Birmingham City
40. Peterborough United
When will the FA Cup second round ties be played?
This season, second round ties in the FA Cup will be played between Friday, November 29, and Monday, December 2, 2024.