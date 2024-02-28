FA Cup live updates: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea battle in fifth-round action

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

FA Cup fifth-round action continues with must-see games on Wednesday.

Liverpool may face some challenges in their upcoming FA Cup fifth-round match against Southampton due to injuries. Key players including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota will be unavailable, while Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunes, and Dominik Szoboszlai will be game-time decisions.

Manchester United suffered a surprising defeat at Old Trafford against Fulham in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag has emphasized the importance of players' overall health and long-term well-being. However, he has also emphasized the need for the team to focus on winning games, as they prepare for their upcoming FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest.

The Wolverhampton Wolves are hoping to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the second time, but they must first defeat Brighton & Hove Albion. The Wolves have won their last three games in the Premier League and have climbed up to ninth place in the EPL table.

Where to watch FA Cup: Streaming info for fifth-round

FA Cup schedule today

The four Wednesday matches all kick off within 30 minutes of each other, beginning with Chelsea vs. Leeds United at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here are the other matches:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:00 p.m.

FA Cup highlights

Manchester City thrashed Luton 6-2 to advance

Erling Haaland scored five goals during the game, while Mateo Kovacic scored the sixth goal, leading Manchester City to victory and securing their spot in the quarter-finals. Although Luton attempted a comeback with Jordan Clark scoring twice, it was not enough to overpower the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland.

5️⃣ goals in the fifth round for @ErlingHaaland! 💪 pic.twitter.com/2TI1FjPg3I — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 28, 2024

Leicester City comes out on top in extra time

AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City played a goalless draw in regular time, but Fatawu Issahaku scored a stunning goal in the 105th minute of extra time to secure a win for Leicester City.

Leicester outfox the Cherries 🦊



A moment of individual brilliance from @LCFC winger Abdul Fatawu was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for the Championship side over their Premier League hosts! ✨ pic.twitter.com/45fhDjT4S0 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2024

Newcastle United FA Cup quarter-final bound

In the 71st minute, Anthony Gordon scored for Newcastle United against Blackburn, putting The Magpies on the board. However, Sammie Szmodics quickly responded for the Rovers with a goal in the 79th minute, leveling the score to 1-1. Despite Blackburn's efforts to fight back and force extra time, they fell short during the penalty kicks, with Newcastle securing the win 4-3.

FA Cup quarter-final bound 💪



Thank you for your magnificent backing at Ewood Park this evening.



Safe journey home. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/xL5A9mYssw — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 28, 2024

