🔴 FA CUP LIVE: Doncaster holding Hull as Tottenham drawing with Tamworth

Another seven FA Cup ties take place on Sunday as teams face off for a spot in Round 4.

Current Scores:

Hull 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

2025-01-12T13:59:48Z

Tottenham are knocking on the door, as Timo Werner sees his effort saved.

Time ticks on for Tamworth.

2025-01-12T13:50:49Z

Tottenham are knocking on the door, but Tamworth are holding firm for now...

2025-01-12T13:48:58Z

GOAL! Hull 1-1 Doncaster Rovers (Puerta)

Well then, scrap that.

The hosts are level, deservedly, and it is Gustavo Puerta who has it. The midfielder taps home after an initial effort smashes back off the post.

Can either side find a late winner?

2025-01-12T13:44:16Z

Hull 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

There are just 10 minutes left to play at the MKM Stadium, and Doncaster are still clinging to their narrow lead...

This was how they got it.

Stop him if you can...



Luke Molyneux is simply in UNSTOPPABLE form this season 🔥@drfc_official #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/mdOrEK8ISY — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

2025-01-12T13:23:40Z

HALF TIME: Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham

Tamworth are halfway there...





2025-01-12T13:21:47Z

GOAL! Hull 0-1 Doncaster Rovers (Molyneux)

With their first shot on target, Doncaster have taken a shock lead against Hull!

The League Two side go ahead through Luke Molyneux, who outmuscles Cody Drameh before slotting the ball home.





2025-01-12T13:18:52Z

Approaching half time and this is as close as Tottenham have come to breaking the deadlock...

The skill ✨

The shot 👌

The save 🔥



Jaz Singh stops James Maddison in his tracks ⛔️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fvs7shjyXb — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

2025-01-12T13:12:40Z

Tottenham have now tested the Tamworth shot-stopper, but it remains 0-0 between Spurs and the non-League side.

The longer it stays this way, hopes will be growing of a massive upset...

2025-01-12T13:02:16Z

Tottenham haven't really threatened Tamworth yet, despite the gulf in rankings between the two sides.

Tamworth's long throw has already caused a problem or two for Ange Postecoglou's side too...

2025-01-12T12:58:49Z

Still goalless at half time between Hull and Doncaster.

This is the closest either side have come...

2025-01-12T12:45:11Z

Eight minutes in and Spurs are yet to have an effort on target. Tamworth will be very happy with that start.





2025-01-12T12:37:35Z

There is a delay at Tamworth as the net wasn't fastened to the goal properly. Some Gaffa tape and one man sitting on another's shoulders and we are good to go.

2025-01-12T12:19:32Z

We've played 15 minutes at the KC Stadium, and Hull have had most of the ball. 75% of it in fact, along with six corners already as they look for an early goal.

2025-01-12T12:00:40Z

So, Hull City's clash with Doncaster Rovers kicks off the day.





2025-01-12T11:55:17Z

And we had a pretty special goal....

Lyndon Dykes or prime Zlatan Ibrahimović? 🤔



The @BCFC and @ScotlandNT forward with an unbelievable goal 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pdWlz7d2XG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-12T11:54:13Z

So, there were yesterday's results:

Reading 1-3 Burnley (After Extra Time)

Sunderland 1-2 Stoke (After Extra Time)

Bournemouth 5-1 West Brom (Full Time)

Brentford 0-1 Plymouth Argyle (Full Time)

Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe (Full Time)

Exeter 3-1 Oxford United (Full Time)

Norwich 0-4 Brighton (Full Time)

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Luton Town (Full Time)

Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley (Full Time)

Birmingham City 2-1 Lincoln City (Full Time)

Bristol City 1-2 Wolves (Full Time)

Middlesbrough 0-1 Blackburn Rovers (Full Time)

Leicester City 6-2 QPR (Full Time)

Manchester City 8-0 Salford (Full Time)

Coventry 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Coventry win 4-3 on Penalties)

Leeds United 1-0 Harrogate Town (Full Time)

2025-01-12T11:52:02Z

Hello and welcome back to our FA Cup coverage. Yesterday's action was bonkers and we are expecting more of the same today!