🔴 FA CUP LIVE: Chelsea, Exeter and Plymouth win as two games go to ET

18 FA Cup ties take place up and down the country today; follow it all live here!

Current scores:

Bournemouth 4-1 West Brom

Brentford 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe

Exeter 3-1 Oxford United

Norwich 0-4 Brighton

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Luton Town (Full Time)

Reading 1-1 Burnley

Sunderland 0-1 Stoke

2025-01-11T16:52:19Z

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Luton Town (Full Time)

It's over at the City Ground.





2025-01-11T16:46:08Z

RED CARD! Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United)

Trailing 3-1, Oxford's slim hopes of clawing back a result seem to have disappeared as Goodrham has been sent off for violent conduct 10 minutes from time.

Exeter are hanging on to a famous win...

2025-01-11T16:44:50Z

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Plymouth Argyle (Whittaker)

THE GIANTKILLING IS ON! With eight minutes left to play, Plymouth have taken the lead against Premier League side Brentford.

It's Morgan Whittaker who has grabbed the goal, cutting in from the right before smashing the ball home to give the visitors a shock lead.





2025-01-11T16:42:21Z

GOAL! Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe (Felix)

It's five and it's Felix again! This time it's a special goal, dropping the shoulder to beat the Morecambe defender before curling an effort into the far top corner to leave the Shrimps shot stopper stranded.

Chelsea beginning to motor now.

2025-01-11T16:41:33Z

GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe (Felix)

This is threatening to get ugly for Morecambe as João Félix gets in on the act, firing low into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

2025-01-11T16:40:00Z

GOAL! Reading 1-1 Burnley (Wing)

Well well well. With their first shot on target of the game Reading are level again thanks to Lewis Wing, who finds the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

2025-01-11T16:38:41Z

GOAL! Norwich 0-4 Brighton (March)

What a moment that is for Solly March! After missing over a season of football with injuries, he comes off the bench for just the second time to grab a goal with almost his first touch.

It's a great effort too, running in from the right onto a loose ball to curl it into the far corner.





2025-01-11T16:35:31Z

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Morecambe (Tosin)

That should be Chelsea into the next round, and they have Tosin to thank once again!

The centre-back is given time and space 25 yards out (again) and picks out the corner with a precise curling effort for his second of the afternoon.

📸 Clive Rose - 2025 Getty Images

2025-01-11T16:32:49Z

GOAL! Reading 0-1 Burnley (Foster)

Burnley had been the more likely to score for much of the game and they finally get their reward through frontman Lyle Foster.

A cross from Joe Bauress was met by the Burnley striker, who smashed the ball home at the second attempt after miscontrolling initially.

A massive goal for the Clarets.





2025-01-11T16:30:48Z

GOAL! Exeter 3-1 Oxford United (Harper)

Exeter City are heading for the fourth round of the FA Cup! Vincent Harper has added a third for the hosts, who are on the verge of knocking out higher-tier opposition on their way through!

2025-01-11T16:28:52Z

GOAL! Sunderland 1-1 Stoke City (Aleksic)

Sunderland are back on level terms! And it's a first goal for Aleksic in Sunderland colours!

The 19 year old poked home on the run after an excellent through ball from Adil Aouchiche set him away.

Game on!





2025-01-11T16:26:36Z

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-0 Luton Town (Sosa)

Game over at the City Ground? Ramon Sosa set up the first goal and now grabs the second one himself to put Forest on the cusp of the 4th round, tapping home from Jota Silva's low cross.

2025-01-11T16:22:26Z

Reading 0-0 Burnley

In the other goalless game, it is Burnley who are looking the more likely to score. In fact, Reading are yet to even manage a shot on target...

2025-01-11T16:21:29Z

GOAL! Norwich 0-3 Brighton (Enciso)

There won't be a giantkilling at Carrow Road though, with Brighton now well clear of Norwich.

Julio Enciso has grabbed a third for the Seagulls, firing in from a tight angle to almost guarantee his side a spot in the next round.

📸 Stephen Pond - 2025 Getty Images

2025-01-11T16:19:48Z

Brentford 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Brentford are dominating the ball and have had the best chances, but Plymouth are still standing strong as the game ticks over the hour mark.

They must be beginning to sense a giantkilling...

2025-01-11T16:15:10Z

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Morecambe (Nkunku)

He missed a penalty in the first half, but Nkunku makes no mistake this time!

The French forward lashed home after Renato Veiga saw his initial effort saved.





2025-01-11T16:10:58Z

We're back underway in all of the 3pm games, with just two still goalless.

2025-01-11T16:08:30Z

GOAL! Bournemouth 4-1 West Brom (Semenyo)

Bournemouth are running away with this game now! This time it's Semenyo who gets in on the act, smashing home from a tight angle after Brooks was once again the provider.





2025-01-11T16:00:29Z

It's going to be a cold one at Elland Road later as Leeds United take on Harrogate Town...

2025-01-11T15:56:03Z

FULL TIME: Leicester City 6-2 QPR

Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side romp into the fourth round with six goals!





2025-01-11T15:53:37Z

GOAL! Leicester City 6-2 QPR (Faes)

In the closing stages, centre-back Wout Faes gets in on the act for the Foxes, lashing home from outside the penalty area to add some gloss to the scoreline.

2025-01-11T15:50:14Z

GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Brighton (Rutter)

Rutter strikes again for Brighton! Played in by Yankuba Minteh on the right hand side of the Norwich box, the forward takes a touch before lashing it into the roof of the net to double the visitors' advantage.

2025-01-11T15:48:54Z

GOAL! Bournemouth 3-1 West Brom (Ouattara)

He's got another! Dango Ouattara is fed by David Brooks before running into the penalty area to slot low past Joseph Wildsmith to put the Cherries on course for the fourth round.

2025-01-11T15:45:59Z

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Luton Town (Yates)

Goals flying in around the grounds now, and Ryan Yates has put Forest into the lead against Managerless Luton Town, heading home after an excellent cross from Ramon Sosa.





2025-01-11T15:44:21Z

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Morecambe (Tosin)

Deadlock broken at Stamford Bridge!

Tosin lines up an effort from long range, but his shot takes a deflection off Morecambe's Callum Jones to fly into the back of the net.

It was deserved, but the goal itself had an element of fortune about it.





2025-01-11T15:42:30Z

GOAL! Exeter 2-1 Oxford United (Mitchell)

The home side have turned it around!

Demetrei Mitchell again is the hero, lashing home from close range for his second of the game!





2025-01-11T15:40:57Z

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Brighton (Rutter)

Brighton have had the better of the chances in the first half at Carrow Road and finally take the lead ten minutes before the break.

Joel Veltman's deep cross is met by the Georginio Rutter, who powers his header into the back of the net.





2025-01-11T15:38:56Z

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

Chelsea are camped inside the Morecambe half but have already wasted a golden chance to take the lead this half.

The Blues were awarded a penalty, only for Christopher Nkunku to see his effort from 12 yards saved.

Can Morecambe hold on until half time?





2025-01-11T15:36:14Z

GOAL! Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom (Ouattara)

Just like that, the game has turned around! Kluivert finds Dango Ouattara, who rifles the ball home from a tight angle to put the Cherries into the lead.

2025-01-11T15:29:53Z

GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom (Kluivert)

Bournemouth are level after their early scare at the Vitality Stadium as Justin Kluivert taps a cross in at the back post after it had eluded everyone.





2025-01-11T15:26:23Z

GOAL! Exeter 1-1 Oxford United (Mitchell)

Oxford weren't ahead for long! Just eight minutes after going ahead they have been pegged back by the hosts, as Demetrei Mitchell grabs the goal.





2025-01-11T15:24:19Z

GOAL! Leicester City 5-2 QPR (Justin)

James Justin and Leicester are having a field day! The fullback fires in his second of the game, putting the ball into the far corner after being set up by Patson Daka!

📸 Michael Regan - 2025 Getty Images

2025-01-11T15:19:46Z

GOAL! Exeter 0-1 Oxford United (Phillips)

Championship side Oxford United have taken an early lead against Exeter City, with former West Brom hero Matt Phillips grabbing the early goal!

2025-01-11T15:17:58Z

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom (Taylor)

Hello! High-flying Bournemouth are behind early on at home as Caleb Taylor heads home from a set piece to hand West Brom the lead on the south coast.





2025-01-11T15:13:54Z

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

We've played 12 minutes and it's been almost all Chelsea. They have had 81% of the ball and three efforts on goal, though they are yet to test the Morecambe goalkeeper.





2025-01-11T15:12:24Z

GOAL! Leicester City 4-2 QPR (Vardy)

After five goals in the first half, it has taken just six minutes for a sixth goal to fly in between QPR and Leicester.

It is the hosts who have grabbed it, with Jamie Vardy converting from the spot after a Harrison Ashby handball.

2025-01-11T15:06:35Z

GOAL! Sunderland 0-1 Stoke (Cannon)

But the feel-good factor hasn't helped Sunderland in the early stages, as they fall behind early. Luke O'Nien fouled Lewis Koumas inside the penalty area, and Tom Cannon made no mistake from the spot!





2025-01-11T15:04:50Z

Before Sunderland kicked off, their new signing was unveiled to the fans...

He's joined on loan from Roma for the remainder of the season.

2025-01-11T15:02:54Z

We're underway in the 3pm games up and down the country. In 90 minutes...

16 teams are going for a spot in the 4th round.

2025-01-11T14:55:44Z

As the 3pm Kick Offs near, here are the results already from today...

Birmingham City 2-1 Lincoln City (Full Time)

Bristol City 1-2 Wolves (Full Time)

Middlesbrough 0-1 Blackburn Rovers (Full Time)

Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley (Full Time)

2025-01-11T14:50:56Z

GOAL! Leicester City 3-2 QPR (Kolli)

It's raining goals in Leicester, and the fifth goal of the half goes to QPR!

Rayan Kolli finds the bottom corner from eight yards out to keep the visitors in the game heading into half time!

2025-01-11T14:43:26Z

GOAL! Leicester City 3-1 QPR (Buonanotte)

Leicester have another! El Khannouss is the architect once more, sliding Buonanotte in for the Argentine to grab his second of the game!





2025-01-11T14:40:37Z

Just to give you an idea of the playing conditions at Leicester...

2025-01-11T14:38:27Z

GOAL! Leicester City 2-1 QPR (Mavididi)

Just as I write that, Leicester City go down the other end and score!

Played in by Bilal El Khannouss, Stephy Mavididi makes no mistake from nine yards out to restore the home side's advantage.

2025-01-11T14:34:00Z

It's turning into an end-to-end game in the midlands, with QPR giving as good as they get against the Premier League strugglers.

A series of corners come to nothing, but they are knocking on the door.

2025-01-11T14:21:13Z

GOAL! Leicester City 1-1 QPR (Varane)

Just like that, QPR are level!

Jonathan Varane finds the back of the net from 25 yards out to bring it back to an even keel inside the first 20 minutes at the King Power Stadium.

2025-01-11T14:14:23Z

The FA Cup ties continue as we speak, and Leicester City have taken an early lead against QPR courtesy of an effort from James Justin.





2025-01-11T14:09:55Z

FULL TIME: Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley

Two goals in each half ease Liverpool into the fourth round as they bounce back from their midweek disappointment!





2025-01-11T14:08:45Z

This was the moment Federico Chiesa broke his Liverpool duck....

A first @LFC goal for Federico Chiesa 🔴🇮🇹



He kept it low from distance, and it found the back of the net 🎯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/3KeA9h8FAx — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T14:06:00Z

GOAL! Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley (Chiesa)

He hit the post moments ago but Federico Chiesa finally has his first Liverpool goal. The Italian, who came on at half time, fires low into the bottom corner after cutting inside from the right hand side.

There's still five minutes for Liverpool to add more.





2025-01-11T13:57:24Z

FULL TIME! Bristol City 1-2 Wolves

A goalless second half means that Wolves survive a potential giantkilling to make it into the next round as their form under Vitor Pereira continues to pick up.





2025-01-11T13:55:21Z

Jayden Danns goes close again for Liverpool! Not quite as successful as his goal though...

Jayden Danns made the chance and scored it for @LFC 🔴#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HPTicB4faP — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T13:54:11Z

FULL TIME! Birmingham City 2-1 Lincoln City

Despite the late scare the League One leaders hold on thanks to that Dyke's wondergoal.

If you haven't seen it yet, enjoy it below!

Lyndon Dykes or prime Zlatan Ibrahimović? 🤔



The @BCFC and @ScotlandNT forward with an unbelievable goal 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pdWlz7d2XG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T13:52:18Z

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Weimann's goal proved the only one of the game, as the visitors book their place in the 4th round of the competition!





2025-01-11T13:51:14Z

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Accrington Stanley (Danns)

Game, set, match Liverpool.

Jayden Danns wins the ball back in his own half before feeding Chiesa. The Italian saw his effort saved but fell to the youngster, who made no mistake with the goal at his mercy.

2025-01-11T13:49:31Z

GOAL! Birmingham City 2-1 Lincoln City (Makama)

Could there be a late twist at St Andrews?

Christoph Klarer concedes a late penalty and Jovon Makama makes no mistake from the spot to pull one back heading into added time.

The Blues fans will be getting twitchy...

2025-01-11T13:42:26Z

That Lyndon Dykes goal has to be seen to be believed!

Lyndon Dykes or prime Zlatan Ibrahimović? 🤔



The @BCFC and @ScotlandNT forward with an unbelievable goal 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pdWlz7d2XG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T13:39:33Z

CHANCE!

Oh my word how have Accrington Stanley not scored?!

A free header from a corner is blazed over the bar. You feel like they won't get a better chance to score at Anfield today!





2025-01-11T13:37:58Z

GOAL! Birmingham City 2-0 Lincoln City (Dykes)

Finally Birmingham have their second goal and some breathing room, and it is another stunning goal!

Lyndon Dykes chests the ball down, flicks it over one defender, chests it again before unleashing a volley with the outside of his foot that flies into the top corner!

A goal worthy of winning any game!





2025-01-11T13:34:55Z

Concern for Liverpool here after a late challenge leaves Harvey Elliott in a heap on the halfway line.

After some treatment, he is ready to go again though!

2025-01-11T13:32:32Z

After that miss moments before, Weimann smashed this one home to give Rovers a precious lead!

2025-01-11T13:31:37Z

CLOSE!

A well worked corner from Accrington Stanley results in Woods thundering an effort off the crossbar of Caoimhín Kelleher!

The closest anyone has come to scoring for the visitors.





Can they pull one back to make it interesting?

2025-01-11T13:30:10Z

Goal! Middlesbrough 0-1 Blackburn Rovers (Weimann)

It is!

Middlesbrough may have had the first shot on target, but Rovers break the deadlock!

Two minutes after coming close, Andreas Weimann makes no mistake second time around.

This was the earlier chance...

2025-01-11T13:23:17Z

Don't rub your eyes! We've had a shot on target at the Riverside!

Boro's Alex Gilbert is the first player to test either 'keeper in the game, but it is an easy enough stop.

Could that be a sign of things improving?





2025-01-11T13:19:28Z

With Liverpool 2-0 up now, Arne Slot withdraws Dominik Szoboszlai in favour of summer signing Federico Chiesa.

Accrington also make two changes to try and get back into the game.

2025-01-11T13:15:40Z

It's been a bright start to the second half for Bristol City, but they are given a massive let off as Rodrigo Gomes fires an effort off the post for Wolves.

With just one goal in it, can they provide an upset in the next 40 minutes?





2025-01-11T13:10:55Z

Time for you to enjoy that Trent Alexander-Arnold goal!

Could Accrington have done anything to stop that?

Liverpool fans will be hoping Real Madrid weren't tuning in 👀

2025-01-11T13:07:43Z

As the half time whistle blows at Anfield, the other three early games get back underway.

45 minutes until three of those sides book their place in the next round!

2025-01-11T13:03:56Z

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Accrington Stanley (Alexander Arnold)

Stanley can't hold out until half time!

Having set up the counter attack for the first goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold has just provided a thunderbolt for the second!

The Real Madrid target thumped the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to give his side some breathing room.

Tie over?





2025-01-11T13:00:06Z

That Scott Twine freekick wouldn't look out of place in the Premier League! What a strike from the Bristol City forward.

Scott Twine, that is sensational 🤩



The @BristolCity midfielder curls his free-kick into the top corner 😮‍💨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pnOLvDG6S3 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T12:57:55Z

Liverpool have been firmly in control since they took the lead, with Accrington just needing to hold on until half time you would think.

The visitors only shot to date came in the 14th minute....

2025-01-11T12:54:46Z

At Half Time in the three early games, and this is how it's looking!

Birmingham City 1-0 Lincoln City

Bristol City 1-2 Wolves

Middlesbrough 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Neither side have managed a shot on target between Middlesbrough and Blackburn, but both other games have already seen plenty of action.

2025-01-11T12:52:06Z

Here's that Liverpool goal, they went from Accrington free-kick to Jota goal in just 16 seconds!

What a pass from Alexander-Arnold to set the move away.

2025-01-11T12:51:16Z

GOAL: Bristol City 1-2 Wolves (Twine)

Hello! On the stroke of half time, Bristol City are back in the game!

What a goal it is too, with Scott Twine finding the top corner with an excellent free kick to send his side into half time just one goal down against the Premier League side.





2025-01-11T12:49:02Z

GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Accrington Stanley (Jota)

Accrington have been caught out from their own set piece! They lose the ball and Alexander-Arnold feeds Darwin Núñez, who squares the ball for Diogo Jota to tap the Reds into the lead.

2025-01-11T12:45:58Z

Birmingham City came this close to doubling their lead against Lincoln....

This save by Zach Jeacock for @LincolnCity_FC against his former club 😯🧤#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pGaGaaTBMU — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T12:39:59Z

Liverpool 0-0 Accrington Stanley

It has been a bright start from the visitors, who have pressed the makeshift Liverpool side well, though Darwin Núñez should really have put the hosts ahead





Ngumoha has had some nice touches on his Liverpool debut too.

2025-01-11T12:33:14Z

ICYMI

West Ham's FA Cup run ended last night as they were beaten by Aston Villa, while Wycombe Wanderers knocked out Championship strugglers Portsmouth!

You can catch the highlights from both of those games below 👇

Graham Potter’s @WestHam debut ended in defeat as @AVFCOfficial’s Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers turned it around to reach the #EmiratesFACup fourth round 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qN9afcwdtG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2025

First-half goals from Brandon Hanlan and Sonny Bradley sent @wwfcofficial past @pompey into the #EmiratesFACup fourth round ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FLCoYFGxxp — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

Who will join them in the hat for the fourth round today?

2025-01-11T12:31:00Z

Birmingham City 1-0 Lincoln City

Birmingham have dominated the ball and the chances since going ahead in the first minute against Lincoln City, but have yet to add that all important second goal.

2025-01-11T12:29:49Z

Some news for the later games, with Leyton Orient vs Derby having been postponed until Tuesday after a pitch inspection.

❌ Today’s Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Derby County at Gaughan Group Stadium has been postponed, following a pitch inspection.



The match will now be contested in E10 on Tuesday 14thJanuary (KO 7.45pm GMT).



The O’s Vertu Trophy match against Stevenage has been moved… pic.twitter.com/blHoRLjNOI — Leyton Orient FC (@leytonorientfc) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T12:27:27Z

GOAL!

Wolves have a second goal against Bristol City, this time it is Rodrigo Gomes with the effort after some excellent work from Strand Larsen!

Vitor Pereira's side already have one foot in the fourth round.

From back to front in a flash 🏎️



Rodrigo Gomes caps off a well-worked @Wolves move 💪#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/tr7hhtKUsa — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T12:23:18Z

It's been a slow start between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, with neither side having managed a shot on target the opening 22 minutes!





2025-01-11T12:22:06Z

Liverpool and Accrington Stanley are underway at Anfield. Could the League Two side pull off an improbable shock?

History has already been made, With Rio Ngumoha the youngest ever starter for the Reds.

📸 Jan Kruger - 2025 Getty Images

What a day for the ex-Chelsea youth star!

2025-01-11T12:18:02Z

The definition of sneaking in at the back post from Ait-Nouri....

2025-01-11T12:15:25Z

There has also been an early goal at Bristol City, with Rayan Ait Nouri heading Wolves into the lead at Ashton Gate.

The ball broke to the Algerian from a corner, and he made no mistake!





2025-01-11T12:07:41Z

There has been a very early goal at St Andrew's, where Birmingham are taking on Lincoln City.

Ayumu Yokoyama has put the home side ahead in the first minute!

Blink and you'll have missed it ⚡️@BCFC score within seconds of kick-off, as Ayumu Yokoyama slots it through the keepers legs 🥜#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/XFIzcDBJOp — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

2025-01-11T12:05:59Z

Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the FA Cup3rd round, where 18 ties are going on across England involving teams from Liverpool to Salford.

Keep checking back here for all the updates!