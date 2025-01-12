FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents after Arsenal vs Man Utd clash

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is set to take place as the remaining sides find out their fate.

The draw follows the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Manchester United. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the Premier League teams to have already booked their place in round four, with Plymouth Argyle pulling off the shock of the round so far with victory away to Brentford on Saturday.

The clash between Arsenal and United features on a Sunday afternoon slate also containing fixtures between Newcastle and Bromley, Crystal Palace and Stockport and Ipswich and Bristol Rovers, with just two more games to be played this weekend.

Southampton host Swansea later today before Millwall face Dagenham and Redbridge in the final scheduled encounter of the round on Monday night. However, inclement weather postponed games between Mansfield and Wigan and Preston and Charlton, with those fixtures resheduled for this midweek.

Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round takes place from around 5pm

Draw takes place following conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City book their place in the next round

Plymouth stun Brentford in shock of the round so far

League One’s Wycombe and Exeter through to fourth round

Tottenham survive scare against non-league Tamworth

League Two Doncaster beat Hull on penalties

FA Cup draw

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

League Two Doncaster caused a third-round FA Cup upset with a penalty shootout victory at Hull after the game finished 1-1 following extra-time.

Harry Clifton scored the winning spot-kick after Mason Burstow and Alfie Jones missed for the Championship side.

Luke Molyneux had given Doncaster the lead after 51 minutes but Hull equalised in the 80th minute when Gustavo Puerto followed up Burstow’s low hit that struck the base of the left post.

Joe Ironside missed Rovers’ first penalty of the shootout, but Grant McCann’s side kept their nerve to claim a significant scalp.

(Getty Images)

FA Cup draw

15:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Non-league Tamworth took Tottenham to extra time in the FA Cup third round, before an unfortunate own goal and late strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson sent the Premier League side through.

Part-time Tamworth, who play in the fifth tier of English football, produced a remarkable performance to frustrate their opponents at The Lamb. They even had chances to win the tie late on, as Thomas McGlinchey saw a shot blocked by Yves Bissouma from inside the box.

It was Tottenham who had dominated the contest, though, and Ange Postecoglou was forced to send on star internationals Son Heung-min and Kuluseveki after his starting line-up was unable to find the opening goal in normal time.

And in the 100th minute, Tamworth switched off at a free-kick and were punished when a loose ball deflected into the net off Nathan Tshikuna. Moments later, Kulusevski fired low into the corner before Johnson added another to spare Tottenham’s blushes and deny Tamworth a historic upset.

(Getty Images)

FA Cup draw

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Winger Ayumu Yokoyama scored League One leaders Birmingham City’s fastest FA Cup goal as they beat Lincoln 2-1, Lyndon Dykes doubling their advantage before Jovon Makama converted a stoppage time penalty.

Two goals from Demetri Mitchell and a third from Vincent Harper saw League One Exeter City reach round four for the first time in 44 years after a 3-1 win over Championship Oxford. The visitors led through Matt Phillips’ goal but finished with 10 men after Tyler Goodrham was sent off nine minutes from time.

Zian Flemming scored twice in extra-time as Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley finally got the better of League One Reading by winning 3-1 and Niall Ennis came off the bench to fire Stoke to a 2-1 extra-time victory in their all-Championship clash with Sunderland.

FA Cup draw

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Goals from Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa saw high-flying Nottingham Forest progress with the minimum of fuss despite making 11 changes courtesy of a 2-0 home win over Luton.

while Georginio Rutter helped himself to a double before Julio Enciso and substitute Solly March wrapped up a comfortable 4-0 win for Brighton at Norwich.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes fired Wolves to a 2-1 win at Championship side Bristol City, for whom Scott Twine replied with a superb free-kick, while Andreas Weimann scored the only goal to give Blackburn a 1-0 win at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Yates was on target as Forest beat Luton at home on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

FA Cup draw

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Vardy celebrated his 38th birthday with a successful penalty as top-flight Leicester routed QPR 6-2. James Justin’s double, coupled with goals from Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte, Vardy and Wout Faes, sent the hosts through, although Jonathan Varane and Rayan Kolli briefly dragged it back to 3-2.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy feels his side are “getting better” after they ended a run of five consecutive defeats.

He said: “A performance where you can score six goals is always a good performance. It’s not easy, especially against a QPR side that’s very well managed, on and off the ball, and on a great run of form. To be able to score six against them is a compliment to the team.

(REUTERS)

FA Cup draw

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Dango Ouattara’s double helped ease Bournemouth to a 5-1 over West Brom with Jason Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and substitute Daniel Jebbison also scoring after Caleb Taylor had headed the visitors in front.

Boss Andoni Iraola hailed his flying wingers after Bournemouth made light of their striker crisis with a thumping 5-1 FA Cup third-round win over West Brom.

“The forwards played very well, most of them scored goals so it’s really pleasing,” said Iraola.

“Dango has played very well, he has played number nine in his national team. We have players who can help us there even if it is not their best position.

“A lot of players have played in positions they are not used to and everyone has helped us.”

Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against West Brom (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

How Bromley earned ‘game of a lifetime’ at Newcastle in FA Cup third round

13:50 , Jamie Braidwood

On 2 December, sitting nervously in Bromley’s boardroom, assistant manager Alan Dunne and CEO Mark Hammond watched the FA Cup third-round draw unfold on a TV screen in the corner. Bromley FC were established 133 years ago and, for the first time in that long history, their club were involved in one of English football’s great rituals.

“We all wanted a massive draw but I thought all the big games had gone,” says Dunne, recalling the tension as the draw dragged on. But one Premier League giant was still out there. Their ears pricked as “Newcastle United” were announced, and when “No 6” followed, they lost their minds, screaming, hugging, beating the table.

How Bromley earned ‘game of a lifetime’ at Newcastle in FA Cup third round

FA Cup draw

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Tosin Adarabioyo scored in both halves as Chelsea brushed aside League Two strugglers Morecambe 5-0 with Christopher Nkunku atoning for his penalty miss with a 50th-minute strike before Joao Felix found the back of the net twice in quick succession to wrap up a comfortable win.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored twice to treble his Chelsea account (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

FA Cup draw

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Morgan Whittaker’s stunning late goal helped Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle pull off a major FA Cup upset with a 1-0 victory at Premier League Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side were not at the races at the Gtech Community Stadium prior to Whittaker’s solo 82nd-minute effort which sent Argyle, who had new manager Miron Muslic watching from the stands after Wayne Rooney’s sacking a fortnight ago, into the fourth round.

Plymouth’s leaky backline, which has conceded 53 league goals this season to leave them rooted to the bottom of the second tier, was not on display in west London as valiant defending from the likes of Brendan Galloway helped caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell secure a memorable victory and extend Argyle’s unbeaten run since Rooney’s departure to three games.

(Action Images via Reuters)

FA Cup draw

12:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Graham Potter’s spell as West Ham manager began with defeat as Aston Villa celebrated their 150th anniversary by fighting back to claim a 2-1 FA Cup third-round win.

Potter was in the dugout just a day after being named as sacked Julen Lopetegui’s successor and it looked like he would bring instant success as Lucas Paqueta fired West Ham into an early lead at Villa Park.

But this was a special night for Villa and they overcame a woeful first hour with goals from Andre Onana and Morgan Rogers in the space of two second-half minutes earning just their second FA Cup win in nine years.

Amadou Onana helped Aston Villa claim a fightback win over West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

FA Cup draw

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton showed why change was needed as the Toffees beat Peterborough 2-0 on Thursday night in their first game since sacking Sean Dyche, writes Richard Jolly.

Everton show why change was needed in FA Cup win as life after Sean Dyche begins

FA Cup draw

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

At Bramall Lane, Cian Ashford struck the only goal as Cardiff turned the form book upside down by dumping Sheffield United out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.

Ashford marked his eighth senior start for Sky Bet Championship relegation battlers Cardiff with a first-half strike that settled their third-round tie in front of a paltry crowd of just 6,126.

Cardiff are into the fourth round (Getty Images)

FA Cup draw

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham had four different scorers as they beat Watford 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.

After a well-worked counter-attack saw Rodrigo Muniz net his first goal of 2025, Rocco Vata scored what will be considered a goal-of-the-competition contender with a thumping long-range effort to draw the sides level.

Raul Jimenez continued his fine scoring record from the spot before Joachim Andersen and Timothy Castagne scored their first goals of the season to help Marco Silva’s side topple his former club and advance into the next round.

(Getty Images)

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Arsenal or Manchester United

3 Exeter City

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Burnley

6 Aston Villa

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City

9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool

11 Wolves

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Blackburn Rovers

15 Bournemouth

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur

18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers

19 Stoke City

20 Leicester City

21 Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City

23 Newcastle United or Bromley

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers

26 Birmingham City

27 Leeds United

28 Nottingham Forest

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County

When is the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup?

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA Cup draw for the fourth round will take place after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United.

That match kicks off at 3pm, so the draw should be getting started shortly after 5pm GMT depending on whether or not extra-time is needed in that tie.

The draw will be live on BBC One, with subscribers able to watch online on BBC iPlayer too. Viewers in the UK can also watch the draw the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

Good afternoon

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA Cup third round is underway as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition for the first time, with 32 ties being played over the weekend.

Cardiff, Fulham and Everton were the first teams to book their spot on Thursday night, before Aston Villa beat West Ham to deliver defeat to Graham Potter in his first game in charge of the Hammers and League One Wycombe also upset Championship Portsmouth on Friday night.

Liverpool comfortably beat Accrington Stanley and Chelsea did likewise against Morecambe but Brentford were upset by the Championship’s bottom club, managerless Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, while before the pick of the third rounders takes place on Sunday as Manchester United face Arsenal at the Emirates.

And despite the fact that there is one more match on Monday, plus a handful of postponed matches happening on Tuesday, the draw for the fourth round will take place on Sunday evening, so fans will soon find out their opponents for the fourth round games in February.