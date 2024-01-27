Advertisement

FA Cup fourth-round fixtures: Every game, TV channel and start time this weekend

Lawrence Ostlere
·2 min read
What they’re all playing for: the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium (PA)
The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.

Bournemouth and Swansea kick-off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on S4C as the Swans attempt to overcome the Premier League’s high-flying Cherries.

Four intriguing fixtures follow on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch is Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City (ITV 1). Can Ange Postecoglou’s side use home advantage to knock out the reigning champions?

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United (BBC One), face Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham v Newcastle United (ITV 4).

Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).

Here are all of the Full FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend

Thursday 25 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

19:45

3

AFC Bournemouth

VS

Swansea City

Live on S4C

Friday 26 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

19:45

5

Bristol City

VS

Nottingham Forest

19:45

7

Sheffield Wednesday

VS

Coventry City

19:45

8

Chelsea

VS

Aston Villa

20:00

11

Tottenham Hotspur

VS

Manchester City

Live on ITV1

Saturday 27 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

12:30

9

Ipswich Town

VS

Maidstone United

Live on BBC One

15:00

6

Leicester City

VS

Birmingham City

15:00

12

Leeds United AFC

VS

Plymouth Argyle

15:00

13

Everton

VS

Luton Town

15:00

15

Sheffield United

VS

Brighton & Hove Albion

19:00

16

Fulham

VS

Newcastle United

Live on ITV4

Sunday 28 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

11:45

4

West Bromwich Albion

VS

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Live on ITV1

14:00

1

Watford

VS

Southampton

14:30

10

Liverpool

VS

Norwich City

Live on ITV1

16:30

14

Newport County AFC

VS

Manchester United

Live on BBC One

Monday 29 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

19:30

2

Blackburn Rovers

VS

Wrexham AFC

Live on BBC Wales

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May