FA Cup draw LIVE: Second round ties and latest updates

The FA Cup first round produced plenty of magic with many clubs now able to touch a glamour tie in the third round when Premier League sides enter the competition.

The magic of the cup, which is the world’s oldest cup competition, continues to inspire clubs up and down the country with just one win separating teams from the iconic third round.

Just one tie remains from the first round and 40 ties in all, with Chesham United and Lincoln City fighting it out for the final place in the second round on Monday night.

Among those hoping for a good draw are the three seven-tier clubs who secured victories this weekend, with Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Harborough Town all in the hat.

Follow all the updates, ties and reaction to the second round draw below:

FA Cup second round draw

FA Cup second round draw live on BBC Two at 7:45pm GMT

Chesham United v Lincoln City concludes first round on Monday

Ball numbers for FA Cup second round draw

FA Cup second round draw: How can I watch?

Friday 1 November 2024 16:43 , Jack Rathborn

BBC Two will broadcast the FA Cup Second Round Proper draw during the channel’s first round highlights show, which starts at 6:15pm. Kelly Somers will host the draw with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

FA Cup 2024/25 schedule and dates

Friday 1 November 2024 16:43 , Jack Rathborn

Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025