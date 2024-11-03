FA Cup draw LIVE! Charlton, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and non-league clubs learn second-round fate
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes places this evening. Non-league and EFL clubs are one round away from a potential plum tie against a Premier League club in the third round. Three seventh-tier sides - Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Harborough Town - are in the hat after wins on Saturday.
Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering stunned League One side Northampton in the shock of the weekend, as they won 2-1 after extra-time. League One leaders Birmingham are through after beating Sutton United but Wrexham’s hopes of a Hollywood-style FA Cup run are over after they lost at Harrogate Town. AFC Wimbledon are in the draw after a 2-0 win over bitter rivals MK Dons.
Charlton are in the hat after seeing off Southend in extra-time and Leyton Orient booked their spot in the second round by beating Boreham Wood on penalties. Follow live coverage below of the draw for the second round of the 2024-25 FA Cup!
FA Cup draw latest news
Start time: Approx 7.45pm GMT
How to watch: BBC
Ball numbers
FA Cup second-round dates
National League representatives
18:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
National League sides Wealdstone, Dagenham and Redbridge and Oldham are in the hat after beating League Two opposition.
Maidstone United, last season's FA Cup surprise package, are out after they were beaten by Solihull Moors yesterday.
Wrexham out
18:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Wrexham’s hopes of a Hollywood-style FA Cup run are over after they were dumped out by Harrogate this afternoon.
The League Two side went through 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jack Muldoon.
Non-League representatives
18:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
There are three seventh-tier sides in the second round after Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Harborough Town all progressed on Saturday.
Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering pulled off the shock of the round with an extra-time 2-1 derby victory away to League One side Northampton.
Harborough thrashed Tonbridge Angels 4-1, while Gainsborough beat eighth-tier Hednesford Town on penalties.
AFC Wimbledon through
18:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
AFC Wimbledon will find out their next opponents after goals from Matty Stevens and Omar Bugiel gave them a 2-0 win at bitter rivals MK Dons this afternoon.
⏰ FULL-TIME: 2-0. THE FAMOUS WIMBLEDON AND THE FA CUP. IT’S WHAT WE DO! 💪#AFCW 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/5mdm1X12Ff
— AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) November 3, 2024
FA Cup second-round dates
18:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Second round ties are to be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2
This evening’s draw will be hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.
FA Cup second round ball numbers
18:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
1. Cheltenham Town
2. Doncaster Rovers
3. Morecambe
4. Leyton Orient
5. Exeter City
6. Wigan Athletic
7. Tamworth
8. Brackley Town
9. Mansfield Town
10. Wycombe Wanderers
11. Bradford City
12. Gainsborough Trinity
13. Burton Albion
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Bromley
16. Walsall
17. Wealdstone
18. Bristol Rovers
19. AFC Wimbledon
20. Solihull Moors
21. Stockport County
22. Reading
23. Stevenage
24. Kettering Town
25. Accrington Stanley
26. Swindon Town
27. Salford City
28. Dagenham & Redbridge
29. Barnsley
30. Chesham United or Lincoln City
31. Chesterfield
32. Charlton Athletic
33. Notts County
34. Maidenhead United
35. Harrogate Town
36. Cambridge United
37. Blackpool
38. Harborough Town
39. Birmingham City
40. Peterborough United
How to watch the FA Cup second round draw
18:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, with the show beginning at 6.15pm and the draw taking place at around 7.45pm.
Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Good evening!
18:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup second-round draw!
Charlton, AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient are among the clubs who are in the hat and one round away from a potential big third-round tie against Premier League opposition.
There are also three seventh-tier sides in the hat after Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Harborough Town all progressed.
We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of the draw, which will take place at around 7.45pm during the BBC's first-round highlights show.