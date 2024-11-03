FA Cup draw LIVE! Charlton, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and non-league clubs learn second-round fate

(The FA via Getty Images)

FA Cup draw LIVE!

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes places this evening. Non-league and EFL clubs are one round away from a potential plum tie against a Premier League club in the third round. Three seventh-tier sides - Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Harborough Town - are in the hat after wins on Saturday.

Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering stunned League One side Northampton in the shock of the weekend, as they won 2-1 after extra-time. League One leaders Birmingham are through after beating Sutton United but Wrexham’s hopes of a Hollywood-style FA Cup run are over after they lost at Harrogate Town. AFC Wimbledon are in the draw after a 2-0 win over bitter rivals MK Dons.

Charlton are in the hat after seeing off Southend in extra-time and Leyton Orient booked their spot in the second round by beating Boreham Wood on penalties. Follow live coverage below of the draw for the second round of the 2024-25 FA Cup!

FA Cup draw latest news

Start time: Approx 7.45pm GMT

How to watch: BBC

Ball numbers

FA Cup second-round dates

National League representatives

National League sides Wealdstone, Dagenham and Redbridge and Oldham are in the hat after beating League Two opposition.

Maidstone United, last season's FA Cup surprise package, are out after they were beaten by Solihull Moors yesterday.

Wrexham out

Wrexham’s hopes of a Hollywood-style FA Cup run are over after they were dumped out by Harrogate this afternoon.

The League Two side went through 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jack Muldoon.

No Hollywood-style FA Cup run for Wrexham this season. (Getty Images)

Non-League representatives

There are three seventh-tier sides in the second round after Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Harborough Town all progressed on Saturday.

Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering pulled off the shock of the round with an extra-time 2-1 derby victory away to League One side Northampton.

Harborough thrashed Tonbridge Angels 4-1, while Gainsborough beat eighth-tier Hednesford Town on penalties.

Marvin Sordell helped Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering pull off the shock of the round. (Getty Images)

AFC Wimbledon through

AFC Wimbledon will find out their next opponents after goals from Matty Stevens and Omar Bugiel gave them a 2-0 win at bitter rivals MK Dons this afternoon.

⏰ FULL-TIME: 2-0. THE FAMOUS WIMBLEDON AND THE FA CUP. IT’S WHAT WE DO! 💪#AFCW 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/5mdm1X12Ff — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) November 3, 2024

FA Cup second-round dates

Second round ties are to be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2

This evening’s draw will be hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

(The FA via Getty Images)

FA Cup second round ball numbers

1. Cheltenham Town

2. Doncaster Rovers

3. Morecambe

4. Leyton Orient

5. Exeter City

6. Wigan Athletic

7. Tamworth

8. Brackley Town

9. Mansfield Town

10. Wycombe Wanderers

11. Bradford City

12. Gainsborough Trinity

13. Burton Albion

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Bromley

16. Walsall

17. Wealdstone

18. Bristol Rovers

19. AFC Wimbledon

20. Solihull Moors

21. Stockport County

22. Reading

23. Stevenage

24. Kettering Town

25. Accrington Stanley

26. Swindon Town

27. Salford City

28. Dagenham & Redbridge

29. Barnsley

30. Chesham United or Lincoln City

31. Chesterfield

32. Charlton Athletic

33. Notts County

34. Maidenhead United

35. Harrogate Town

36. Cambridge United

37. Blackpool

38. Harborough Town

39. Birmingham City

40. Peterborough United

How to watch the FA Cup second round draw

TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, with the show beginning at 6.15pm and the draw taking place at around 7.45pm.

Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup second-round draw!

Charlton, AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient are among the clubs who are in the hat and one round away from a potential big third-round tie against Premier League opposition.

There are also three seventh-tier sides in the hat after Kettering Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Harborough Town all progressed.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of the draw, which will take place at around 7.45pm during the BBC's first-round highlights show.