FA Cup draw LIVE! Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham learn third-round fate

FA Cup draw LIVE!
The FA Cup third round draw takes place at Old Trafford tonight as Premier League and Championship clubs all enter the picture. Holders Manchester United will kick off the defence of the trophy they won for the 13th time at Wembley back in May with a shock victory over rivals Manchester City under a new manager in Ruben Amorim, while Arsenal will be hoping to extend their record number of FA Cup successes this season as Chelsea also aim to go one stage further than last year’s semi-finals.
Tottenham only managed to reach round four in 2023/24, while Liverpool fell in the quarters. It was Coventry who made a shock run through to the semis and so nearly pulled off a sensational upset, with a host of EFL clubs hoping to follow their lead this time around. It has been an eventful competition so far despite the controversial scrapping of replays, with two non-league sides making it to the third round after Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth stunned AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion respectively.
Those clubs and scores more from Leagues One and Two will now be hoping to land the sort of glamour ties that can really make such a difference to their fortunes financially. Follow the FA Cup third round draw live below!
FA Cup third round draw latest news
Start time: Approx 7pm GMT | Old Trafford
Ball numbers
Which non-league teams are left?
Third round fixture dates
10-minute warning
18:52 , George Flood
Just 10 minutes to go now until the FA Cup third round draw gets underway at Old Trafford!
Some nerves at both the The Lamb Ground and Dagenham’s Victoria Road, I’m sure...
Watch: Non-league Tamworth hold penalty nerve to seal progress
18:46 , George Flood
Another unforgettable second round moment for you now as Haydn Hollis - in front of the jubilant away fans at Pirelli Stadium - smashes in the winning penalty for National League side Tamworth that saw them follow their upset of Huddersfield with another League One scalp in bottom club Burton.
Goalkeeper Jasbir Singh was the shootout hero for the Lambs, saving spot-kicks from both Danilo Orsi and Ben Whitfield.
No more FA Cup replays
18:34
A reminder that there are no replays in the FA Cup from the first round stage this season onwards, so any ties that are level after 90 minutes now go to extra time and then penalties.
However, the non-league teams that went through qualifying this season were still subject to replays as normal.
Last season, replays had continued up until the fifth round.
It was a controversial decision made back in April as part of a new six-year agreement between the FA and the Premier League, with "changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions" cited as the main reason in the aftermath of the significant revamps of the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Club World Cup.
Despite initial EFL complaints, the FA insisted that the move had the support of all parties concerned.
Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin conducting draw at Old Trafford
18:19
Tonight’s FA Cup third round draw is taking place at Old Trafford, home of holders Manchester United.
Only record-breaking Arsenal have won the famous old competition more times than United’s 13, with the Red Devils having made back-to-back finals - both against rivals Manchester City, losing one and winning the other.
Two former United strikers will be on hand to draw the teams in Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin. Kelly Somers will be the host.
Legendary Welsh frontman Hughes was a three-time winner of the FA Cup with United, in 1984/85, 1989/90 and 1993/94.
More heavyweight ties in FA Cup third round?
18:01
While much of the attention tonight will hopefully be on some proper old-fashioned David vs Goliath ties and the likes of non-league clubs Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth both getting suitably rewarded for advancing this far, last year’s third round draw produced a number of all-Premier League affairs - not least an Arsenal vs Liverpool blockbuster, which the latter won 2-0 at the Emirates after a Jakub Kiwior own goal and Luis Diaz’s effort.
Everton needed a replay to see off Crystal Palace, likewise Wolves against Brentford, as Pedro Porro’s brilliant strike also saw Tottenham defeat Burnley.
Last year’s third round was not short on drama either, with Newcastle beating fierce rivals Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby and Bristol City dumping out top-flight West Ham in a notable upset.
Eventual winners Manchester United began their campaign with a routine 2-0 win at League One Wigan, while Manchester City thrashed Huddersfield 5-0 and Chelsea were 4-0 victors over second-tier Preston.
Watch: Leyton Orient goalkeeper Keeley scores 99th-minute equaliser
17:49
Here is arguably the moment of this year’s FA Cup second round, when Leyton Orient’s on-loan goalkeeper Josh Keeley popped up with a header from a Tom James free-kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to avoid an upset at home to National League promotion hopefuls Oldham.
If that wasn’t dramatic enough, Dan Agyei then converted the very last-gasp of winning goals in stoppage time at the end of the second half of extra time to seal an eventful 2-1 victory and avoid the lottery of penalties after Oldham had originally taken a first-half lead through defender Manny Monthe.
It’s fair to say The Os’ in-house commentary team got a little bit excited with this one, and understandably so...
Leyton Orient goalkeeper's last-gasp equaliser headlines second round drama
17:38 , George Flood
That certainly wasn’t all the drama that occurred in the second round over the weekend - far from it.
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Josh Keeley - on loan from Tottenham - scored a last-minute equaliser to save the League One side from a home upset at the hands of fifth-tier Oldham, before Richie Wellens’ team eventually prevailed 2-1 in extra time.
Bromley also reached the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history after winning 2-1 away at former National League rivals Solihull Moors, boosting the mood at Hayes Lane amid their relegation battle during a maiden season in the EFL.
That was a rematch of last season’s fifth-tier play-off final, which Bromley won on penalties in dramatic fashion at Wembley.
Tamworth, Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers all advanced on spot-kicks this weekend, while League One duo Lincoln and Peterborough came out on top in seven-goal thrillers against Crawley and Notts County respectively.
The only really one-sided game across the whole second round came at the Bescot Stadium, where League Two Walsall were hammered 4-0 by Charlton.
Seventh-tier Kettering and Harborough come close to huge upsets
17:26 , George Flood
Fellow seventh-tier side Kettering Town like Harborough - who had former Tottenham star Sandro among their ranks - came so close to their own upset at the weekend, taking the lead at home against League Two promotion-battlers Doncaster before a late double from veteran striker Billy Sharp saw the latter just scrape through in extra time.
Wealdstone lost 2-0 at home to Wycombe, while Brackley Town fell away at Stockport after the second round began with Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough Trinity being edged out narrowly by Harrogate of League Two.
Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth flying flag for non-league
17:19 , George Flood
There are only two non-league teams left in the hat for the third round after a number fell valiantly over the weekend - not least seventh-tier Harborough Town, who gave League One Reading everything they could handle away from home on Sunday before eventually being beaten 5-3 in extra time.
One is Dagenham & Redbridge, who are into round three for the first time since 2015 after goals from Junior Morias and Josh Rees saw Ben Strevens’ side - currently sitting 15th in the National League - upset League Two promotion-chasers AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Plough Lane, having already defeated Crewe in round one.
Tamworth also followed up their first-round shock against Huddersfield by knocking out more third-tier opposition in Burton Albion on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Pirelli Stadium.
Both National League sides will fancy their chances of further upsets in January and will await tonight’s draw with bated breath.
FA Cup third round fixture dates
17:08 , George Flood
This season, the FA Cup third round fixtures will be played across the weekend of January 11/12, with the potential for a televised game on the night of Friday the 10th.
FA Cup third round draw ball numbers
17:06 , George Flood
Here are those all-important ball numbers for the FA Cup third round draw after an eventful weekend of second round action up and down the country.
With replays controversially scrapped from this season and no Monday night game, we’re in the unique position of knowing exactly who is playing who across the board tonight.
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. QPR
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham
41. Watford
42. West Brom
43. West Ham
44. Wolves
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Tamworth
54. Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Bromley
61. Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic
How to watch FA Cup third round draw
17:03 , George Flood
TV channel: Tonight’s draw will be shown live on free-to-air television in the UK, on BBC Two.
Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will also offer a free live stream service online.
FA Cup third round draw live
17:02 , George Flood
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the draw for the third round of the 2024/25 FA Cup.
It’s the turn of the Premier League and Championship clubs to now enter the picture in the latest edition of the world’s oldest football competition, with only two non-league teams left standing in a bid to secure the sort of glamour ties that could prove so beneficial and transformational both on and off the pitch.
Proceedings tonight are expected to get underway at around 7pm GMT, so keep it right here for all your draw build-up and details, ball numbers and much more.