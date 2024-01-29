FA Cup draw in full: Chelsea face potential home tie as Maidstone handed away trip
FA Cup holders Manchester City are heading to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round as Chelsea will have a home tie should the Blues navigate the fourth round successfully.
Chelsea must first beat Aston Villa after a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Friday before a potential home clash with Leeds or Plymouth, while Liverpool will face Watford or Southampton after beating Norwich.
Manchester United will head to Bristol City or Nottingham Forest after beating Newport.
Maidstone, the only non-League team left in the draw, will face the winner of Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City replay.
Elsewhere, an all-Premier League tie sees Wolves host Brighton, while Newcastle will face Blackburn. Bournemouth will host high-flying Championship side Leicester.
The ties will be played in the week commencing February 26, 2024.
FA Cup fifth round draw in full
Blackburn vs Newcastle
Chelsea/Aston Villa vs Leeds/Plymouth
Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Liverpool vs Watford/Southampton
Bristol City/Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Wolves vs Brighton
Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry City vs Maidstone United
Luton vs Manchester City