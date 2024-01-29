FA Cup draw in full: Chelsea face potential home tie as Maidstone handed away trip

FA Cup holders Manchester City are heading to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round as Chelsea will have a home tie should the Blues navigate the fourth round successfully.

Chelsea must first beat Aston Villa after a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Friday before a potential home clash with Leeds or Plymouth, while Liverpool will face Watford or Southampton after beating Norwich.

Manchester United will head to Bristol City or Nottingham Forest after beating Newport.

Maidstone, the only non-League team left in the draw, will face the winner of Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City replay.

Elsewhere, an all-Premier League tie sees Wolves host Brighton, while Newcastle will face Blackburn. Bournemouth will host high-flying Championship side Leicester.

The ties will be played in the week commencing February 26, 2024.

FA Cup fifth round draw in full

Blackburn vs Newcastle

Chelsea/Aston Villa vs Leeds/Plymouth

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Liverpool vs Watford/Southampton

Bristol City/Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Wolves vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry City vs Maidstone United

Luton vs Manchester City