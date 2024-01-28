When is FA Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel, live stream and fifth-round ball numbers

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup is coming up today, with the field set to be whittled down to just 16 teams.

With Arsenal and West Ham early casualties, the path is opening up for the big guns and perhaps a minnow to earn a trip to Wembley this season.

This week's fourth-round action got underway on Thursday as Bournemouth smashed Swansea, before Chelsea drew with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge to force a replay.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were dumped out of the competition after a late defeat by Manchester City.

Non-league Maidstone kicked off Saturday's action with a stunning upset of high-flying Championship side Ipswich.

Two giant killings could on the cards on Sunday when Norwich travel to Liverpool and Manchester United make the trip to League Two side Newport.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The draw is scheduled for today - Sunday January 28, 2024 - and will take place shortly before Liverpool's fourth-round tie with Norwich.

A start time of shortly after 2pm GMT is slated by the FA.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1:55pm GMT.

Live stream: Viewers can also tune in online for free via the FA's social media channels, plus the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow the draw as it happens on Standard Sport's live blog.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

Watford or Southampton Blackburn or Wrexham Bournemouth West Brom or Wolves Bristol City or Nottingham Forest Leicester Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry Chelsea or Aston Villa Maidstone Liverpool or Norwich Manchester City Leeds or Plymouth Luton Newport or Manchester United Brighton Newcastle

When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?

This round is scheduled to take place in midweek, during the week commencing Monday February 26, 2024.

FA Cup fourth-round schedule and results

Follow all the latest FA Cup news on Standard Sport!