When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for fourth-round ties
Manchester City join Tottenham and Chelsea will be in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw.
The current holders thrashed Huddersfield as Kevin De Bruyne made his long-awaited return from injury. West Ham, meanwhile, were held to a draw by Bristol City on a frustrating day for David Moyes.
Despite labouring for much of the contest, Spurs had Pedro Porro to thank after the full-back scored a fantastic goal late on to beat Burnley on Friday night.
Chelsea made a slow start against Championship side Preston, but improved after the break to ease to a 4-0 win.
Earlier in the FA Cup week, Fulham edged past Rotherham to make it into the next round, while Brentford were held to a replay by Wolves.
A five-day affair is planned for round three, kicked off on Thursday night between Crystal Palace and Everton, with the two set for a replay after contesting a goalless draw.
Arsenal and Liverpool duel on Sunday afternoon in the headline match of the weekend.
To finish off, Wigan of League One host Manchester United on Monday night in a game which will take place only moments after the fourth-round is drawn.
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
The FA Cup draw will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024.
It is penciled in to start at 7.50pm GMT ahead of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.
How can I watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can also tune in live online for free via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow updates on the night via Standard Sport’s live blog.
FA Cup fourth-round draw ball numbers
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Wrexham
3. Arsenal or Liverpool
4. Brighton
5. Norwich or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham or Bristol City
7. Tottenham
8. Fulham
9. West Brom
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolves
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City
When will the FA Cup fourth-round ties be played?
The fourth-round is scheduled to take place in only a few short weeks' time.
Games will take place on the weekend of January 27, 2024. Replays will be organised if matches end in a draw.