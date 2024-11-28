When is FA Cup draw? Date, start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers for third round

The draw for the FA Cup third round takes place this weekend.

Premier League sides will join the competition as the lower league and non-league sides in the competition dream about a potential glamour tie.

Manchester United are the holders after last season’s surprise win over rivals Manchester City and new manager Ruben Amorim will begin his defence of the trophy in January.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The FA Cup draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 2, 2024.

A time is yet to be confirmed but BBC Two has TV coverage scheduled to start at 7pm GMT.

Where to watch FA Cup third-round draw

TV channel: The draw will be streamed on free-to-air television BBC Two.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream.

When will the FA Cup third-round ties be played?

The third-round will commence on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

FA Cup third-round ball numbers

The ball numbers will be confirmed closer to the draw.