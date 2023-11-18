F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Practice times as Carlos Sainz second in FP2 but also handed grid penalty

F1’s highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip began in disastrous fashion as the first practice session had to be abandoned to fix a loose manhole cover.

F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8-mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City.

But the first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip. Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage, and Ferrari were furious.

A red flag was thrown and, shortly afterwards, the stewards announced the session would not resume. FP2 was delayed for more than two hours while the circuit was made safe, before the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sainz topped the timings, with Max Verstappen only sixth.

Friday 17 November 2023 15:24 , Karl Matchett

Formula One’s gamble to bring the sport back to Las Vegas backfired on a shambolic opening night in Sin City.

After months of build-up to an event – billed by F1 executives as the greatest show on earth – practice was abandoned after just eight minutes.

Here, we take a look at the key questions surrounding the farcical opening to this weekend’s maiden race on the Las Vegas strip.

Friday 17 November 2023 14:40 , Karl Matchett

It was billed as the glistening jewel in Formula 1’s crown. In all but name, this was the new Monaco. But the biggest race on the sport’s 2023 calendar – the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on the streets of Sin City – descended into a total disaster on opening night.

Even for the entertainment capital of the world, nobody could have conjured up this story of incompetence.

Make no mistake: this was a shambles. A complete and utter shambles. What started with Carlos Sainz’s car substantially damaged by a loose water valve cover just after 8:30pm on Thursday night ended at 4am on Friday morning in front of empty grandstands, with fans instructed at 1:30am to head for the exits. Put out of their misery, they trudged home having seen just eight minutes of cars on track. For two men with their heads exhaustingly bowed downwards on a fan zone table, it was finally home time. A refund must surely be imminent.

F1, so we were told, had left no stone unturned in preparation for this racing extravaganza. A new $500m pit building was built. Unlike their previous forgettable experience in Vegas back in the 1980s, they had cajoled all the major casinos and hotels into a favourable position. The third of three races in the United States this year, the Netflix-inspired American audience waited eagerly for action to commence. But for all the relentless marketing, self-promotion and hype, the fundamental basics of the sport were ruefully ignored here.

Kieran Jackson from Las Vegas:

Friday 17 November 2023 14:20 , Karl Matchett

The first day of action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix was called to an abrupt halt after a loose drain cover forced Formula 1 officials to cancel the opening practice session.

The much-trumpeted return to ‘’Sin City” could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari suffering damage after the cover came free as the Spaniard piloted his car around the street circuit.

Alpine have also been forced to repair damage to the chassis of Esteban Ocon‘s car in a farcical start to proceedings in Nevada. Manhole covers are meant to be welded in place before the start of every grand prix.

Here are five previous occasions when F1 has been disrupted in this way.

Friday 17 November 2023 14:00 , Karl Matchett

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was scathing of Formula 1 after Carlos Sainz’s car was substantially damaged mere minutes into practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1’s newest race started in farcical fashion on Thursday night after first practice was stopped following just eight minutes due to a loose drain cover on the Vegas strip section of the circuit.

Sainz’s Ferrari car drove over the manhole at more than 200mph, causing damage to the floor. The Spaniard stopped his car on the side of the track.

To add salt to the wounds, the damage sustained resulted in Sainz taking an extra power unit, thereby exceeding his season’s allocation. He will receive a penalty for the race on Saturday night.

Friday 17 November 2023 13:40 , Karl Matchett

Toto Wolff furiously declared the drain cover incident which cancelled first practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as “nothing” in a passionate defence of Formula 1.

F1’s return to Vegas for the first time in 41 years started in farcical fashion on Thursday night when FP1 was cancelled after just eight minutes.

Carlos Sainz sustained significant damage to his Ferrari car after driving over the loose cover at over 200mph, with team boss Fred Vasseur raging afterwards.

Asked whether the session cancellation was a “black eye” for the sport, Wolff was stern in his response.

“That is not a black eye, this is nothing,” the Mercedes boss said.

“It is a Thursday night. We have a free practice 1 that we’re not doing, they’re going to seal the drain covers. Nobody is going to talk about that tomorrow morning.”

Yet when prompted by a journalist saying it’s “absolutely rubbish”, Wolff erupted in the team principals’ press conference.

Friday 17 November 2023 13:20 , Karl Matchett

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix started in farcical fashion on Thursday night as first practice was cancelled due to a loose drain cover on track.

The first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip.

Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage.

A red flag was thrown and, shortly after, the stewards announced the session would not resume - with FP2 subsequently delayed for hours too and ultimately undertaken after fans had been told to leave.

Friday 17 November 2023 13:05 , Karl Matchett

Formula One bosses were facing up to one of the most embarrassing days in the sport’s recent history after practice for the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix was completed at 4am in an empty arena.

After months of hype leading up to the £500million race, the first running was abandoned with just eight minutes on the clock.

Second practice was then delayed by two and a half hours, and played out in front of vacant grandstands after furious fans were ejected to comply with local laws.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the order, with Max Verstappen sixth and Lewis Hamilton ninth, but the event - billed by F1 chiefs as the greatest show on earth - dramatically unravelled more than seven hours previously.

A water valve cover broke free from the newly laid tarmac and tore into the underbelly of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari at 210mph on the Las Vegas Boulevard. The force of the impact visibly jolted Sainz in the cockpit and, amid a flurry of white smoke and orange sparks, disabled his machine.

Friday 17 November 2023 12:40 , Karl Matchett

Carlos Sainz has been handed a 10-place grid penalty after his Ferrari required repairs when striking a manhole cover during the chaotic first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Free practice 1 was halted after just nine minutes in Nevada in a farcical start to Formula 1’s return to Sin City, with second practice also delayed.

Ferrari were forced to put a new engine in Sainz’s car and change the chassis after the incident.

And stewards have levied a grid penalty against the Spanish driver, despite a request from the Italian team to not punish their installation of a new engine given the “highly unusual external circumstances”.

Friday 17 November 2023 12:20 , Karl Matchett

A really mixed night for Ferrari - they take the top two in the timings, but at what cost? Huge damage to Sainz’s car means he was fortunate to even get back out on the track at all for FP2, while he’ll face a ten-place penalty on the grid for the race.

Ferrari top FP2 in Las Vegas.



Ferrari top FP2 in Las Vegas.

It's been a long night 😴

Friday 17 November 2023 12:19 , Karl Matchett

Not much separating the top three this morning (or tonight, depending on your locale):

Leclerc 1:35.265

Sainz +0.517s

Alonso +0.528s

Friday 17 November 2023 12:06 , Karl Matchett

FP2 comes to a rather quiet ending and it’s as you were at the top - with the Ferrari duo sitting pretty.

Leclerc Sainz Alonso Perez Bottas Verstappen Hulkenberg Stroll Hamilton Albon Norris Russell Magnussen Piastri Gasly Ocon Tsunoda Zhou Ricciardo Sargeant

Qualifying still ahead of course, but Sainz has a 10-place grid penalty to factor in.

🏁 END OF FP2 🏁



The two Ferraris end the session on top



TOP 10

Leclerc

Sainz

Alonso

Perez

Bottas

Verstappen

Hulkenberg

Stroll

Hamilton

Albon

Friday 17 November 2023 12:02 , Karl Matchett

Last laps!

Leclerc goes sliding through turn 16 so he won’t be improving his own time - he’s still sitting first.

The chequered flag comes out, but there are no cheers or jeers or anything else from the stands - it’s now 4am in Las Vegas and the fans have long since been sent home.

F1 Las Vegas GP - FP2 LIVE

Friday 17 November 2023 11:57 , Karl Matchett

Leclerc has a moan at Zhou for holding him up. Sargeant almost goes past Hamilton but opts to pull out a little.

A yellow flag comes out for sections one and two, but then we get the all-clear again for heading into the final five minutes.

No change to the top five over the past few minutes - any late runners to have one last go?

Daniel / mediums / P19

Daniel / mediums / P19

Yuki / hards / P17

Friday 17 November 2023 11:51 , Karl Matchett

So we are heading towards the last ten minutes of this practice session and the Ferrari pair are top two.

Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Bottas are the top five. Hamilton is ninth, Verstappen sixth, Russell 12th, American driver Sargeant is 20th.

Friday 17 November 2023 11:42 , Karl Matchett

On board with Max Verstappen, let’s see how he goes. In sixth, ahead of the lap.

The section of turns 8 and 9 is a tricky one, according to Jenson Button, but the big long straight along the strip certainly provides for some dramatic camera footage.

Verstappen has actually just been refuelled, so this isn’t a quick lap at all, running five seconds of lag, so it’ll be another go-around before we see if he can improve his time.

Friday 17 November 2023 11:34 , Karl Matchett

Norris overshoots a left-hander but just about manages to avoid the barriers. He’s down at the bottom but started later than the rest so is just trying to set himself a flying lap now. He pushes into tenth, but probably has a bit of improving to do after a few oversteers and slides there.

Bottas is up to fourth - didn’t get to see his lap but clearly going nicely.

27 minutes remaining of FP2.

Friday 17 November 2023 11:30 , Karl Matchett

Martin Brundle is enjoying himself down trackside for Sky Sports F1:

“It reminds me of Silverstone only faster - it’s 200mph, sparking away as they take to a little curve on turn 17. It’s unbelievable with the track on the side of the pit lane and they are pounding through flat-out.

“If you have an incident here you’d need a dustpan and brush to pick the car up, there’s no room at all.

“The lighting is extremely good around this track, there are no particular dark spots and the track looks very visible for drivers and fans alike.

“Drivers must love this corner. I like the Ferraris, their Vegas livery looks good out on track.”

Friday 17 November 2023 11:26 , Karl Matchett

Sainz top, Alonso and Leclerc behind him, Hamilton and Albon then Perez - six of them, a third of a second apart.

And then Max Verstappen renders the entire sentence redundant by posting his, and the session’s, fastest time - 1:36.307.

Halfway through this extended second practice session (45/90 mins)



Halfway through this extended second practice session (45/90 mins)

Leclerc is setting the pace, with Hamilton and Albon fractions behind

Friday 17 November 2023 11:21 , Karl Matchett

Ocon goes through into ninth.

Yellow flag comes out - then a green flag immediately after. Albon locked up briefly and he’s needing a tyre change by the looks. He has been on soft, but appears to have another set remaining. He’s up in third at present, with 41 minutes remaining.

Fernando Alonso sets fastest pace - 1:36.657.

Less than a tenth of a second covers the top five right now, with neither Red Bull car among that group.

Friday 17 November 2023 11:12 , Karl Matchett

Formula One’s gamble to bring the sport back to Las Vegas backfired on a shambolic opening night in Sin City.

After months of build-up to an event – billed by F1 executives as the greatest show on earth – practice was abandoned after just eight minutes.

Here, we take a look at the key questions surrounding the farcical opening to this weekend’s maiden race on the Las Vegas strip.

Friday 17 November 2023 11:08 , Karl Matchett

Mercedes have told Sky Sports F1 that they hadn’t objected to Ferrari requesting that the Sainz penalty be waived - it’s simply not an allowance in the rules, as noted by the stewards.

An impending grid penalty for Sainz, remember.

Elsewhere, Alonso runs a decent lap to move into sixth, with Hamilton then immediately bumping him down and going third himself. Fastest of anyone in the third sector.

Now Verstappen is flying around and just about edges out Hamilton for third, but behind the Ferrari pair.

F1 Las Vegas GP - FP2 LIVE

Friday 17 November 2023 11:01 , Karl Matchett

Lando Norris has just posted his first time - up to 12th in the early standings. His second lap takes him seventh. We’ve still got well over an hour of practice to go.

“Max is bracing already,” says Leclerc over the team radio. Bit of tactical guessing game going on already.

Carlos Sainz goes first again, 1:36.984. Almost a full second faster than the previous top lap.

Friday 17 November 2023 10:50 , Karl Matchett

Carlos Sainz has been handed a 10-place grid penalty after his Ferrari required repairs when striking a manhole cover during the chaotic first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Free practice 1 was halted after just nine minutes in Nevada in a farcical start to Formula 1’s return to Sin City, with second practice also delayed.

Ferrari were forced to put a new engine in Sainz’s car and change the chassis after the incident.

And stewards have levied a grid penalty against the Spanish driver, despite a request from the Italian team to not punish their installation of a new engine given the “highly unusual external circumstances”.

Though conceding that Ferrari were not at fault, the race stewards said in a statement that they had to enforce “the regulations as they are written”, and thus punish Sainz.

Carlos Sainz handed ‘ridiculous’ penalty after drain cover crash at Las Vegas GP

Friday 17 November 2023 10:49 , Karl Matchett

Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO:

“We were all getting a bit tired - a lot of espressos going but we’re back in action! The temperature has dropped but we’re back in the swing of things now.

“Yeah for sure [we were surprised over the grid penalty for Sainz]. That’s force majeure, nothing of their own doing and a very unique incident. I was surprised to see it and I think we need to be a bit more sporting over something like that. I was surprised to see a penalty.

“It’s unfortunate but we know with F1 there’s a lot of self-interest sometimes. I don’t know who it was, maybe someone running in competition with them. But it’s a little unfair.”

Friday 17 November 2023 10:45 , Karl Matchett

Lando Norris did indeed box and he’s the only driver to not post a lap so far.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have posted the early quickest laps...just as I say that, Sainz goes through fastest with 1:38.537.

Quite some criticism that the message to fans that they had to leave trackside came so late, and so close to the action resuming.

Friday 17 November 2023 10:43 , Karl Matchett

“Surreal” says Martin Brundle, who is trackside for Sky Sports. “There’s nobody in the grandstands but F1 cars are piling through. What’s surprising me is how well-behaved the cars are actually, the drivers are beginning to get some confidence through turn 4 after some hesitation on the way through.

“I thought I’d see some struggling on the brand new asphalt but we’re not. Soft tyres so far. It’s a bit of a feel of a lockdown race - there’s nobody around except 20 crazy drivers giving it plenty on the racetrack.”

Friday 17 November 2023 10:40 , Karl Matchett

Sergio Perez spins off and Fernando Alonso locks up too.

Meanwhile, despite fears earlier that his car was so badly damaged he wouldn’t be appearing in FP2, Carlos Sainz is in fact out and on the track and posts the quickest of the early times, 1:39.891.

Also worth noting Logan Sargeant is out on the track - he didn’t get out in FP1 at all, so this is his first track time.

Friday 17 November 2023 10:36 , Karl Matchett

Max Verstappen is out - he had plenty to see in the build-up of course. A few sparks fly out from behind his car but no sight of any drain covers flapping about thankfully.

Half two in the morning and we’re underway in Vegas once more.

Lando Norris has an issue and maybe be boxing quickly.

Friday 17 November 2023 10:32 , Karl Matchett

The big globe is counting down and we’re about to get restarted....finally!

Out come the first cars and let’s hope they last more than ten minutes this time. An hour and a half on the clock for this practice session, remember.

Friday 17 November 2023 10:24 , Karl Matchett

Ok so we’re closing in on a restart...although here’s a new wrinkle.

Carlos Sainz has, improbably, been handed what feels a very harsh penalty - a ten-place grid penalty in fact!

The chassis, ICE, Energy Store and Control Electronics were all changed due to the damage sustained when he went over the drain cover. Stewards rejected a request from Ferrari for a new engine without a penalty.

RACE CONTROL: Free practice 2 will start at 02:30 local time

inspector Yuki checking out the track 🕵️‍♂️

Friday 17 November 2023 10:20 , Karl Matchett

Fans are being told to leave now over a tannoy announcement - the stands will be empty for FP2. Which I suppose we can just call FP, since the first one basically never got started properly.

Kieran Jackson will be in attendance for us once the action finally resumes - but those remaining supporters will not be.

No fans, no action - F1 organisers tell onlookers it’s time to go home before FP2 begins (Kieran Jackson)

Friday 17 November 2023 10:15 , Karl Matchett

World champion Max Verstappen is odds-on to add Las Vegas to his list of grand prix conquests as he chases an 18th win of the season and sixth victory in a row after dominating the Brazilian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

The Red Bull driver has been outspoken in his criticism of this week’s event, calling it “99% show, 1% sporting event” and branding the Vegas circuit as “not very interesting”, but will no doubt be all business when it’s time to go racing.

It will take something special to deny Verstappen victory in a city where the house usually wins. But, there are more variables with the Las Vegas Grand Prix than at any other race this season and Red Bull are unlikely to have it all their own way for the entire three days.

Here are our Las Vegas GP tips and latest odds:

Friday 17 November 2023 10:10 , Karl Matchett

The dark blue Oracle Red Bull Racing overalls worn by three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen over the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix weekend will be offered in at auction later in November.

Driving his Red Bull RB19, Verstappen finished in 1st position at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix weekend in Zandvoort, in front of his home crowd, marking his 46th Grand Prix race victory.

Signed by the World Champion with a Certificate of Authenticity from the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula One Team, and estimated at £60,000 - £70,000, the overalls will be sold to benefit Red Bull’s Wings for Life charity.

Other F1-related memorabilia up for auction include two of Valtteri Bottas’ helmets, a signed McLaren-Mercedes race suit worn by Jensen Button and a McLaren 620R Spider Bonnet signed by McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and CEO Zac Brown.

Friday 17 November 2023 10:04 , Karl Matchett

Update from Kieran Jackson on the ground in Vegas: Another 30 minutes delay - so we’re on for a 2:30am start local, 10:15am UK.

Meanwhile, ESPN are among those reporting that fans are being told to go home - they won’t see any more action tonight.

FP2 will now be going ahead without any fans at the track due to "logistical considerations".

Friday 17 November 2023 09:58 , Karl Matchett

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve married his partner in the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock on Thursday night (16 November).

A wedding chapel was set up so anybody tempted to tie the knot in Sin City could “Race to the Altar” - and Villeneuve took full advantage.

His partner Giulia wore a stunning dress for the occasion and the happy couple were then seen posing for photos.

Villeneuve’s former Williams engineer, Jock Clear, was best man as the 1997 world champion became the first - and likely last - F1 driver to get married on the track.

Check out the video here.

Friday 17 November 2023 09:55 , Karl Matchett

F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix began in disastrous fashion as the first practice session was abandoned due to a loose drain cover.

The session had only been going for eight minutes when Carlos Sainz’s car rolled to a stop on the Sin City strip, having suffered substantial floor damage.

Onboard footage shows the moment his Ferrari, driving at speeds of over 200mph, went over the loose drain cover.

Sainz veered to the side and stopped the car after the impact.

Watch the full video here!

F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE

Friday 17 November 2023 09:45 , Karl Matchett

As the F1 moderator of a post-practice news conference attempted to ask Vasseur about the “bigger picture,” Vasseur refused to change the topic.

“I’m not sure the topic for me today. We had a very tough FP1 that is going to cost us a fortune,” he said. “We (messed) up the session for Carlos. We won’t be part of the FP2 for sure, we have to change the chassis for the car. It is unacceptable for F1. You would be upset in this situation.”

The moderator made a second attempt and Vasseur said: “Can I leave now? Can you ask Toto a question?” as he motioned to Mercedes principal Toto Wolff.

Even though Vasseur said “donations” were the only thing that would calm him down after the Ferrari was damaged, he joined three other team principals in praising the event and the efforts of Liberty and F1 for their efforts.

“I am still convinced it is a mega event and we have to continue,” he said.

Added Wolff: “It’s like Fred said, this is a mega spectacle. It’s going to set a new standard for the sport and that’s important. We had track action and then a drain cover became undone.”

Friday 17 November 2023 09:39 , Karl Matchett

The first day of action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix was called to an abrupt halt after a loose drain cover forced Formula 1 officials to cancel the opening practice session.

The much-trumpeted return to ‘’Sin City” could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari suffering damage after the cover came free as the Spaniard piloted his car around the street circuit.

Alpine have also been forced to repair damage to the chassis of Esteban Ocon‘s car in a farcical start to proceedings in Nevada.

Second practice has been delayed while the drain covers and manholes on the track are inspected by officials, but it is not the first time that they have caused Formula 1 trouble.

Here are five previous occasions when F1 has been disrupted in this way.

Friday 17 November 2023 09:35 , Karl Matchett

Toto Wolff furiously declared the drain cover incident which cancelled first practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as “nothing” in a passionate defence of Formula 1.

F1’s return to Vegas for the first time in 41 years started in farcical fashion on Thursday night when FP1 was cancelled after just eight minutes.

Carlos Sainz sustained significant damage to his Ferrari car after driving over the loose cover at over 200mph, with team boss Fred Vasseur raging afterwards.

Asked whether the session cancellation was a “black eye” for the sport, Wolff was stern in his response.

“It’s completely ridiculous,” he said. “How can you even dare talk bad about an event that sets the new standards to everything?

“And then you’re speaking about a f****** drain cover that’s come undone, that’s nothing. It’s FP1, give credit to the people that have set up this grand prix. That have made this sport much bigger than it ever was.

“Have you ever spoken about someone or written a good word? You should about all these people that have been out here. Liberty [F1 owners] have done an awesome job and just because in FP1 a drain cover has come undone we shouldn’t be moaning.”

Friday 17 November 2023 09:25 , Karl Matchett

An impressive Formula 1 drone show lit up the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday night (15 November), ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

Spinning F1 cars were projected into the air in an impressive display which also featured the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Watch the video here!

Friday 17 November 2023 09:15 , Karl Matchett

At the Lusail International Circuit, home to the second iteration this weekend of Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix, a reminder of the country’s crowning moment glows bright in the background.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium, the 88,000-capacity golden bowl which hosted last year’s World Cup final, is less than 10 miles down the road. But with the planet’s biggest show having come and gone – with its fair share of acclaim and criticism – Qatari executives are determined to move on. A new spectacle is in town.

“We are the new World Cup for the next 10 years,” boldly stated Amro Al-Hamad, CEO of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, earlier this year.

“Everybody [in Qatar] is now very eager to share their [World Cup] experiences with us to make sure that we deliver an even higher calibre event than the World Cup was.”

Friday 17 November 2023 09:05 , Karl Matchett

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was scathing of Formula 1 after Carlos Sainz’s car was substantially damaged mere minutes into practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1’s newest race started in farcical fashion on Thursday night after first practice was stopped following just eight minutes due to a loose drain cover on the Vegas strip section of the circuit.

Sainz’s Ferrari car drove over the manhole at more than 200mph, causing damage to the floor. The Spaniard stopped his car on the side of the track.

The session was red-flagged and Vasseur labelled the incident “unacceptable” in the team principals’ press conference afterwards.

Friday 17 November 2023 08:55 , Karl Matchett

The Las Vegas Sphere was seen wearing a Formula 1 helmet ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

A highly anticipated race will take place on the world-famous strip on Saturday night (18 November) and ahead of Thursday’s first practice session, Sin City’s newest landmark was lit up accordingly.

A giant yellow emoji face was seen sporting an F1 helmet, making for a rather amusing view close to the circuit.

The Sphere will also be used throughout race weekend to show driver introductions, live positions and fans around the track.

Watch the video here!

Friday 17 November 2023 08:45 , Karl Matchett

Toto Wolff furiously declared the drain cover incident which cancelled first practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as “nothing” in a passionate defence of Formula 1.

F1’s return to Vegas for the first time in 41 years started in farcical fashion on Thursday night when FP1 was cancelled after just eight minutes.

Carlos Sainz sustained significant damage to his Ferrari car after driving over the loose cover at over 200mph, with team boss Fred Vasseur raging afterwards.

Asked whether the session cancellation was a “black eye” for the sport, Wolff was stern in his response.

“That is not a black eye, this is nothing,” the Mercedes boss said.

“It is a Thursday night. We have a free practice 1 that we’re not doing, they’re going to seal the drain covers. Nobody is going to talk about that tomorrow morning.”

Yet when prompted by a journalist saying it’s “absolutely rubbish”, Wolff erupted in the team principals’ press conference.

“It’s completely ridiculous,” he said. “How can you even dare talk bad about an event that sets the new standards to everything?

“And then you’re speaking about a f****** drain cover that’s come undone, that’s nothing. It’s FP1, give credit to the people that have set up this grand prix. That have made this sport much bigger than it ever was.”

More from a very irate Toto Wolff here!

Friday 17 November 2023 08:31 , Karl Matchett

Confirmation of Kieran’s earlier update - “ Practice 2 is expected to commence at 2am local time in Las Vegas. This is subject to local circuit engineering team completing the necessary works on the track.”

So for those of you watching on (or waiting on) in the UK, that will be 10am. Another hour and a half to wait!

Practice 2 is expected to commence at 2am local time in Las Vegas.



This is subject to local circuit engineering team completing the necessary works on the track.



The session will be extended to 90 minutes.#LasVegasGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2023

Friday 17 November 2023 08:19 , Karl Matchett

Speaking on Sky Sports, former driver Martin Brundle revealed he doesn’t expect any further action after the on-track issue from FP1.

“That’s it for today from my experience,” he said. “Fixing that and checking everything else, letting it dry and making sure it won’t come out again is going to be a big job.

“Theoretically, they are going to re-open the Strip (for public use) after the F1 practice sessions. That is a very, very big issue if there are other areas like that around the track.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said on Sky: “It’s a shame that we are not allowed on track.

“They are going to have to check all the manhole covers and weld them or do something because you can see the damage that it has done.

“It’s a great shame for the fans but safety comes first. We have got to get this right and hopefully it won’t take too long.”

FP2 UPDATE

Friday 17 November 2023 08:17 , Kieran Jackson

The Independent understands the plan is to have a 90-minute practice session starting at 2:30am local time (10:30am GMT).

There are between 15-20 drain covers which are being inspected on the strip section of the circuit.

No official confirmation from the FIA yet.

Friday 17 November 2023 08:12 , Karl Matchett

Ferrari weren’t happy but other team bosses have been defending F1 and the track.

“These cars are generating huge amounts of suction underneath now,” said Williams Racing team principal James Vowles.

“From the picture I saw it was not something where there was a lack of diligence to it, it was an amount of force they weren’t expecting.

“I’m confident we’ll get everything sorted but I don’t think it was at all a case of cutting corners.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown agreed.

“First we have to fix it and look back and go how did that happen. It would be unfair to say corners were cut. It’s happened before in Baku and in Sportscar racing back in Montreal.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff lashed out at a reporter who asked how the cancelled practice was not a “black eye” for F1. “That’s completely ridiculous,” Wolff said.

“How can you even dare to talk bad about an event that sets the new standards for everything, and you’re speaking about a ... drain cover that’s been undone. It’s happened before, it’s nothing.”

Friday 17 November 2023 08:06 , Karl Matchett

Just one American racing in America this weekend...Didn’t quite make it out onto the track!

Well... that was fun 🙃🎲

Friday 17 November 2023 07:57 , Karl Matchett

It has been well over two hours now since Formula One made any kind of official announcement - not great communications for the fans on the ground, ahead of when they should be preparing for an important hour of exciting viewing.

There have already been plenty of complaints over ticket prices, over availability of hotels early on and more.

There has been an app-push go out for the Las Vegas event, provided by the Independent’s man on the ground Kieran Jackson:

“Maintenance crews are on the track working to repair the damaged water valve cover. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Friday 17 November 2023 07:52 , Karl Matchett

Bernie Ecclestone, the one-time supremo who twice took Formula 1 to a Caesars Palace parking lot in the 1980s, accepts the sport is finally on the right track the third time around in Las Vegas.

The 93-year-old Briton would still not want to bet on the race’s long-term success, however.

Red Bull’s dominant triple world champion Max Verstappen and his rivals will be speeding down the famed Strip this Saturday, past the lit-up landmark casinos and hotels, in a night-time spectacular.

Ecclestone told Reuters by telephone from his ranch in Brazil that it was the layout he had always wanted and never got.

“The only problem last time was we couldn’t run on the Strip, which is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to make sure when somebody turned their television on they knew they were in Vegas, not in the desert. They promised me, ‘yes, we can do it’.”

Friday 17 November 2023 07:47 , Karl Matchett

There are reports of fans leaving “en masse” amid the cancellation of FP1 and an impending FP2 delay.

We were due to be starting that at around 15 minutes but doesn’t appear that will be the case.

Friday 17 November 2023 07:39 , Karl Matchett

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was scathing of Formula 1 after Carlos Sainz’s car was substantially damaged mere minutes into practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1’s newest race started in farcical fashion on Thursday night after first practice was stopped following just eight minutes due to a loose drain cover on the Vegas strip section of the circuit.

Sainz’s Ferrari car drove over the manhole at more than 200mph, causing damage to the floor. The Spaniard stopped his car on the side of the track.

The session was red-flagged and Vasseur labelled the incident “unacceptable” in the team principals’ press conference afterwards.

Friday 17 November 2023 07:32 , Karl Matchett

For our Premium readers: Kieran Jackson’s pre-race headline looking back at the last attempt to race in Vegas feels oddly spot-on given the current halt to proceedings. With FP2 delayed it’s perhaps a chance to catch up:

--

Las Vegas has always been a playground for grown-ups.” John Watson recalls the stateside years like they were yesterday. A Formula One driver for 11 years in the 1970s and ‘80s, the Northern Irishman speaks with great fondness when it comes to racing in North America. Watkins Glen in upstate New York was the highlight – “there were people riding around on trail bikes, high as a f****** kite” – as well as a brief stint at Long Beach in California.

But the 1981 and 1982 season finales in the Caesars Palace hotel parking lot, under the glaring Nevada sun on a tight, twisty track? Not so much. Bernie Ecclestone’s grand plan to expand F1 in the United States, as well as Las Vegas’ eagerness to expand its entertainment portfolio beyond gambling and boxing, saw the infamous Caesars Palace Grand Prix concocted. It was, in Casino City parlance, a big gamble.

The expectation was that it would bring in the big-hitters; the “high-rollers”, keen to splash the cash amid the ever-growing glitz and glamour that Ecclestone and his savvy bunch of team owners had brought to the sport. Yet, the reality was something quite different: a damp squib.

Full feature:

Las Vegas GP faces FP2 delay

Friday 17 November 2023 07:19 , Karl Matchett

Here’s an alternative camera angle of Sainz driving over the drain cover - a bit more literal “sparks flying” than we were hoping for from the race.

FIA UPDATE

Friday 17 November 2023 07:10 , Kieran Jackson

“Start of free practice 2 will be delayed.”

Friday 17 November 2023 07:01 , Kieran Jackson

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was scathing of Formula 1 after Carlos Sainz’s car was substantially damaged mere minutes into practice in Las Vegas.

F1’s newest race started in farcical fashion on Thursday night after first practice was stopped following just eight minutes due to a loose drain cover on the Vegas strip section of the circuit.

Sainz’s Ferrari car drove right over the manhole at more than 200mph, causing damage to the floor. The Spaniard stopped his car on the side of the track.

Full piece below:

Fred Vasseur in full:

Friday 17 November 2023 06:42 , Kieran Jackson

“What he [Carlos] said was ‘I hit something on track.’ He didn’t know exactly what it was.,” said Vasseur.

“The situation is that we’ve changed the monocoque, the engine, the battery - I think it’s just unacceptable.

“We’ve f***ed up the session for Carlos. He won’t be part of FP2 for sure.

“We have to change the chassis of the car. I think it’s just unacceptable from F1 today.”

(Getty Images)

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur absolutely raging in the team principals’ press conference,

Friday 17 November 2023 06:10 , Kieran Jackson

Says Carlos Sainz’s incident is “unacceptable” from F1 and has “f***ed” up their entire session.

Confirmed Sainz won’t take part in FP2 later - if it takes place.

Wow.

Here’s what damaged Carlos Sainz’s car!

Friday 17 November 2023 05:43 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FIA UPDATE

Friday 17 November 2023 05:22 , Kieran Jackson

“It is a concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all the other manhole covers, which will take some time.

“Will be discussing with circuit engineering team about length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any changes to schedule”

A reminder of what a loose drain cover can do to an F1 car

Friday 17 November 2023 05:19 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell, while driving for Williams, went over a loose drain cover in Baku a few years ago.

You’d think F1 would now have to check every drain cover intensely before second practice - do they have enough time thhough?

If indeed it is a drain cover that's responsible for the damage, it's entirely understandable not to restart the session. The aerodynamics of the car can turn a loose drain cover into a high-energy projectile that can destroy cars.

Alpine announce change to Esteban Ocon’s car

Friday 17 November 2023 05:09 , Kieran Jackson

A lot of mechanics frantically checking the underside of their cars following the news.

Meanwhile, Alpine have already confirmed that they will change the chassis on Esteban Ocon’s car due to damage sustained from the loose drain cover.

Deary me...

Friday 17 November 2023 05:04 , Kieran Jackson

The Las Vegas Grand Prix started in farcical fashion on Thursday night as first practice was cancelled due to a drain cover on track.

FP1 had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car grounded to a halt on the long straight on the Vegas strip.

Replays show his Ferrari went over a bump – potentially a drain cover – before it stopped, presumably due to floor damage.

Shortly after, the stewards announced the session would not resume and are now in a race against time to fix the issue on the surface before second practice at midnight, local time.

Session will not resume!

Friday 17 November 2023 04:57 , Kieran Jackson

Oh deary me.

Race control have just announced that the session will not resume due to track repairs!

What a nightmare start to F1’s newest race!

Sainz out of practice!

Friday 17 November 2023 04:45 , Kieran Jackson

Early job for the Vegas marshals to wheel away the Ferrari car.

Replays show that Sainz’s floor may be damaged after going over a bump on the main straight - maybe a drain?

There was a yellow flag in Sainz’s sector, too, before he hit the bump.

Still, no sign of a resumption here with 40 mins left...

A closer look at what happened to Carlos Sainz as he was forced to stop out on track 🔴

RED FLAG!

Friday 17 November 2023 04:40 , Kieran Jackson

Not sure what the issue is - but Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari has stopped at the side of the track!

The red flag is thrown! After only eight minutes!

And the Spaniard is leaving his car...

George Russell complains about lack of grip early on

Friday 17 November 2023 04:35 , Kieran Jackson

The first driver concerned about tyre temperature has been on the radio, and it’s George Russell!

Russell: “Grip is very low currently!”

I have to say, the cars do look spectacular zooming around the circuit! Has a look and feel of Singapore to it!

All the cars just feeling their way around the track so far...

FP1 underway!

Friday 17 November 2023 04:31 , Kieran Jackson

Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are the first cars out on track!

After a countdown on the Sphere, we’re away with the first 60-minute session!

Five minutes from getting underway in Las Vegas!

Friday 17 November 2023 04:24 , Kieran Jackson

Anticipation is very high in Vegas ahead of the cars going out on track for the first time.

Temperatures are mild as we near 8:30pm local time - around 15C.

How will the drivers manage this first one-hour session around the 17-turn circuit?

Friday 17 November 2023 04:18 , Kieran Jackson

Long read by Kieran Jackson

The setting is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: home to the world-famous Indy 500 race. Ahead of the 2005 United States Grand Prix, at a circuit modified for Formula 1, ITV pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is interviewing the sport’s long-term supremo and commander-in-chief Bernie Ecclestone on the grid. And you may well say, nothing unusual about that.

What is more unusual is Brundle’s direct, bordering on combative, line of questioning. A huddle of camera crew and journalists huddle around, eager for answers. Because F1’s only race in the land of the free is about to become a farce. Out of 20 cars, only six take to the start line. For the sport and its tempestuous 55-year relationship with the US, it is the ultimate moment of absurdity. “The future of Formula 1 in America?” asks Brundle. “Not good,” Ecclestone replies.

It is a far cry from where the sport is stateside now. Formula 1 is pushing boundaries and breaking the glass ceiling in a manner which would be unambiguously imposing if it wasn’t in the United States. There are now three races, with this week’s grand prix on the Las Vegas strip following on from a highly successful rebirth of the US Grand Prix in Austin and a street track in Miami.

After 75 races at 11 different American venues, F1 has finally cracked the American code.

Full feature below:

Friday 17 November 2023 03:51 , Kieran Jackson

Las Vegas opens its doors to Formula One this week ahead of the inaugural race on the city strip – and anticipation is at fever pitch.

After more than three years of planning and $500m spent on a state-of-the-art pit building, F1 is on the cusp of its ultimate moment in the American spotlight in the entertainment capital of the world.

While the penultimate race of the 2023 season won’t have an impact at the top of the world championship standings, with Max Verstappen having already claimed the title last month in Qatar, the third US race of the year will be unique in the fact it takes place on Saturday night at 10pm local time (6am GMT, Sunday morning).

Full piece below:

Friday 17 November 2023 03:38 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton was the notable exception on a night when numerous F1 drivers voiced their concerns about jet lag and the demanding end of season schedule.

This weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in the heart of Sin City takes place a week prior to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, 8,000 miles away.

F1 has a record 24-race calendar next season but even with this year totalling 22, Max Verstappen was among a number of drivers critical of the end of the season travel across the world.

Full quotes below:

Constructors’ Championship ahead of Las Vegas GP:

Friday 17 November 2023 03:29 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 782 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 382 points

3) Ferrari - 362 points

4) McLaren - 282 points

5) Aston Martin - 261 points

6) Alpine - 108 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

Friday 17 November 2023 03:14 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has criticised the “99% show, 1% sporting event” nature of this weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and lambasted Wednesday’s opening ceremony.

F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time in more than 40 years with a new street circuit, with F1 themselves promoting the event and building a new pit building to the tune of $500m.

But three-time world champion Verstappen, who was among the 20 drivers dramatically introduced to the crowd during Wednesday’s lavish opening ceremony via a lift onto a string of podiums, did not pull any punches about the spectacle of the event in Sin City.

Full quotes below:

Driver Standings ahead of Las Vegas GP weekend:

Friday 17 November 2023 03:09 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 258 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 226 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points

5) Lando Norris - 195 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points

8) George Russell - 156 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points

10) Lance Stroll - 63 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Friday 17 November 2023 03:05 , Kieran Jackson

Long read by Kieran Jackson

The setting is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: home to the world-famous Indy 500 race. Ahead of the 2005 United States Grand Prix, at a circuit modified for Formula 1, ITV pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is interviewing the sport’s long-term supremo and commander-in-chief Bernie Ecclestone on the grid. And you may well say, nothing unusual about that.

What is more unusual is Brundle’s direct, bordering on combative, line of questioning. A huddle of camera crew and journalists huddle around, eager for answers. Because F1’s only race in the land of the free is about to become a farce. Out of 20 cars, only six take to the start line. For the sport and its tempestuous 55-year relationship with the US, it is the ultimate moment of absurdity. “The future of Formula 1 in America?” asks Brundle. “Not good,” Ecclestone replies.

It is a far cry from where the sport is stateside now. Formula 1 is pushing boundaries and breaking the glass ceiling in a manner which would be unambiguously imposing if it wasn’t in the United States. There are now three races, with this week’s grand prix on the Las Vegas strip following on from a highly successful rebirth of the US Grand Prix in Austin and a street track in Miami.

After 75 races at 11 different American venues, F1 has finally cracked the American code.

Full feature below:

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

Friday 17 November 2023 03:01 , Kieran Jackson

Good evening (or morning in the UK!) and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend!

Have you noticed? Everything is a day earlier here in Vegas ahead of Saturday night’s race, starting at 10pm local time (6am GMT).

But today is a momentous day as the cars take to the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit for the first time - and we’ll be bringing live updates throughout all the action!

First practice is at 4:30am (GMT); FP2 is at 8pm.