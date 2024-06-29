Exploring Kansas City Royals’ ties to late baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda

Major League Baseball mourned the loss of Hall of Fame first baseman Orlando Cepeda this weekend.

Cepeda was an 11-time All-Star who played for multiple teams — including the Kansas City Royals — across 17 big-league seasons.

He was 86 when he died Friday, less than two weeks after the passing of the legendary Willie Mays at 93.

Cepeda began his career with the San Francisco Giants and went on to play with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox.

The Royals signed Cepeda in 1974, his final season in the major leagues. He batted .215 with 23 hits and 18 RBIs in 33 games.

In Kansas City, Cepeda played alongside such Royals Hall of Famers as George Brett, Amos Otis and Freddie Patek. He was signed by KC general manager Cedric Tallis, who was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame on Friday.

“Orlando Cepeda was one of the best hitters of his generation,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He starred for three historic National League franchises, and the 11-time All-Star played alongside Hall of Fame players throughout his career.”

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Orlando Cepeda poses for a portrait at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, USA

“Orlando was the 1958 National League Rookie of the Year when Major League Baseball debuted in San Francisco, where later ‘The Baby Bull’s’ number 30 was retired. In 1967, he earned NL MVP honors during the St. Louis Cardinals’ World Championship season.”

We join the baseball world in mourning the passing of Orlando Cepeda, who concluded his National Baseball Hall of Fame career with the 1974 Royals. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/YXyJ3NAXB5 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 29, 2024

Cepeda hit 25 home runs and recorded 111 RBIs during the 1967 season. He led the Cardinals past the Red Sox in the World Series that year.

A final note of interest to Royals fans: Cepeda had a .304 batting average in 22 games at Kauffman Stadium (known then as Royals Stadium).

And in 1999, Cepeda and Brett — along with Nolan Ryan, Robin Yount and others — were in the same induction class for baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

“Orlando overcame challenges throughout his life to build a Hall of Fame career,” Manfred said. “This beloved figure from Puerto Rico was one of the many players of his era who helped turn baseball into a multicultural game.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his friends across our game, and his many fans in Puerto Rico, San Francisco, St. Louis, Atlanta and beyond.”