Experience FC Bayern's pre-season preparations live three times

FC Bayern kick off their preparations for the new season next week - and you'll have the chance to take a close look at new head coach Vincent Kompany's side as they go about their daily work. During the first few weeks of training, the men from Munich will complete three (partially) open sessions, all of which will be shown (in English) in a free live stream on fcbayern.com and in the official FC Bayern app.

Click here for the free training live streams:

FC Bayern training sessions

The first day's training session on 17 July will initially be partially open to the media only. Afterwards, however, the German record champions will work out in front of fans at two further sessions. Please note that several FCB internationals will not be involved in the first weeks of pre-season due to their participation in tournaments in the summer.

The dates of the training live streams at the start of pre-season

17 July 15:30 CEST at Säbener Straße (first 15 minutes open to the media)

20 July, 11:15 CEST, open training session in front of fans at Säbener Straße

22 July, 18:00 CEST, open training session in front of fans in Rottach-Egern

You can also look forward to further open sessions with FC Bayern in the run-up to the first competitive game in mid-August. For instance, the fans will be able to experience the Munich side up close during this year's Audi Summer Tour in Seoul, and we'll also show you the first friendly against FC Rottach-Egern (24 July) as part of the training camp at Lake Tegernsee in a free stream. As always, you can find all other dates for open sessions nearer the time on our website.

Check out our overview to find out what the coming weeks look like for FC Bayern:

FC Bayern's 2024 summer schedule