What an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff would have looked like this season

The 12-team playoff arrives a year too late to prevent a whole lot of anger from certain quarters of college football fandom – sorry, Seminoles. But let’s try and lighten the mood a little and pretend, just for fun, that the powers that be in the sport had gotten their act together and delivered a 12-team format for this season.

It wouldn’t have prevented all the shrieking, of course. Someone is going to be the first team out no matter how large the field is, and fans of the fifth team would be grousing about having to play an extra game. But that’s better than being left out entirely, right?

POSTSEAON LINEUP: Complete rundown of the entire 2023 bowl schedule

So again, just for fun, here’s what the pairings would look like based on the final CFP committee top 25. Keep in mind the potential matchups won’t necessarily line up with the New Year’s Six bowl assignments for this season, as those are dictated by conference tie-ins. But if we seed the field according to the rankings, with the top-rated group-of-five champion slotted in with an automatic berth, the first round would go like this.

First-round playoff games

The first round next year will be held on-campus with the highest four seeds getting home games. Those games in 2024 will be held Dec. 20-21.

No. 12 Liberty at No. 5 Florida State

No., 11 Mississippi at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Ohio State

No. 9 Missouri at No. 8 Oregon

Playoff quarterfinals schedule

The bowl games will play host the final eight teams. The 2024 season schedule has the Fiesta Bowl being played on Dec. 31. The Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will be held on Jan. 1.

Oregon-Missouri winner vs. No. 1 Michigan

Ohio State-Penn State winner vs. No. 2 Washington

Georgia-Mississippi winner vs. No. 3 Texas

Florida State-Liberty winner vs. No. 4 Alabama

Playoff semifinals schedule

The semifinals will be held at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.

Oregon or Missouri or Michigan vs. Florida State or Liberty or Alabama

Story continues

Ohio State or Penn State or Washington vs. Georgia or Mississippi or Texas

Playoff championship game.

The national championship game will be held Jan. 20 in Atlanta and feature the semifinal winners.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff with 12 teams would have looked like this