Exeter lift Champions Cup with thrilling win over Racing 92

Exeter were crowned kings of European club rugby for the first time after a thrilling 31-27 Heineken Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92.

The Chiefs conquered Europe in only their 10th season as a top-flight team, ultimately flooring the French heavyweights at Ashton Gate through a combination of irresistible forward power and ruthless finishing.

But a gripping game saw the teams trade blow after blow, with eight touchdowns in total before Exeter prevailed through scores by hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, number eight Sam Simmonds, prop Harry Williams and centre Henry Slade, with captain Joe Simmonds kicking four conversions and a last-gasp penalty after prop Tomas Francis had been sin-binned.

There was even a pause before the final whistle following Simmonds’ penalty, as officials checked whether there was any time left to still be played, but referee Nigel Owens blew and Exeter could celebrate.

Ireland international full-back Simon Zebo touched down twice for Racing, while wing Juan Imhoff and hooker Camille Chat also crossed, with Maxime Machenaud adding a penalty and conversion and fly-half Finn Russell one conversion.

It means Exeter will complete a domestic and European double – a feat achieved by only three other English clubs – if they beat Wasps in next Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership title showdown.

While Racing suffered a third European final defeat in five years, Exeter marked their debut appearance by lighting up the tournament’s showpiece occasion.

Fireworks greet the teams despite an empty stadium (David Davies/PA)

It might have all unfolded behind closed doors – 337 days after a competition severely delayed by coronavirus had started – but there was a box-office quality about the Chiefs as Devon’s finest lapped up every glorious minute, even if a chunk of the second period saw them under prolonged pressure.

Exeter made one change following their semi-final victory over Toulouse, with flanker Jacques Vermeulen replacing Sam Skinner, while Racing showed three switches as wing Louis Dupichot, centre Henry Chavancy and lock Bernard Le Roux all started.

The final, which would have been in Marseille five months ago had it not been for the pandemic, burst into life with an eighth-minute try for Exeter – in trademark style, as they drove the Racing pack backwards from a short-range lineout and England international Cowan-Dickie touched down.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, centre, scores Exeter's first try (David Davies/PA)

