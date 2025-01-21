“Excuse me?” – Pep Guardiola reveals shocked behind-the-scenes reaction to Erling Haaland contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered behind-the-scenes insight into his reaction to the club’s negotiations with Erling Haaland over a new contract.

The Norway international striker penned a brand new nine-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, keeping him at the reigning Premier League champions until he closes in on his 34th birthday.

Haaland’s new deal represents a major breakthrough for all those at Manchester City, who are beginning work on the construction of the next phase of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering squad with widespread recruitment ongoing.

However, much of that building for the future also entails the retaining of current stars, with Erling Haaland representing a global superstar that not only delivers numbers on the pitch, but also offers a remarkable level of worldwide marketability.

As such, Manchester City – in talks led by CEO Ferran Soriano – have worked as hard as possible to ensure that Haaland’s long-term future is committed to the club, in what will no doubt be a blow to the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Speaking during a new interview around Manchester City’s eventual 0-6 win over Ipswich Town, Pep Guardiola revealed his shocked response to news from Soriano that the club were eyeing up a staggering nine-and-a-half year contract renewal with Erling Haaland.

“When Ferran [Soriano] told me I said, ‘Sorry? Excuse me? Can you tell me again?’ Of course I could not believe it! It’s never happened before,” Guardiola revealed.

“He said, ‘Yeah I want to try to convince him to stay for 10 years!’ I said, ‘Sorry?!’ And after, it happened! I think nobody pushed the other, all parties – the club, Erling, his agent, family – decided because both wanted it!”

Erling Haaland marked his brand new blockbuster contract agreement by scoring in a Premier League rout for Manchester City as Guardiola and his players put further pressure on the top-four with a 0-6 away win at Ipswich Town.

Mammoth challenges remain on the horizon for the club however, as Manchester City prepare to travel to the French capital this week for matchday seven of the UEFA Champions League and a must-win clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Haaland is expected to lead the line once more but could be joined in the attacking department within Pep Guardiola’s squad this week as the club close in on the arrival of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.