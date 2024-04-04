EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Philo to Be Sold at Bergdorf Goodman in Brick-and-mortar Debut

Phoebe Philo, the visionary British designer known for her modern wardrobe essentials, has an eye for physical retail.

She’s bringing her eponymous collection to the brick-and-mortar store channel for the first time and doing it solely — and with panache — at Bergdorf Goodman.

More from WWD

Since its much-anticipated launch last fall, Philo’s collection has been sold only online on her website, phoebephilo.com. But WWD has learned that Bergdorf’s, starting April 11, will offer more than 100 styles from the first and second edits of Philo’s “seasonless” body of work for a limited time.

“Phoebe Philo is without a doubt one of the most powerful design visionaries in the history of fashion,” Yumi Shin, chief merchandising officer of Bergdorf Goodman, said in a statement. “We are honored to bring Phoebe’s uncompromising, thoughtful and deeply luxurious work to Bergdorf Goodman in what we expect will be a fruitful, ongoing collaboration.”

From the Phoebe Philo collection, a Milanese jacket and

oversized tailored trousers in salt and pepper wool.

Shin confirmed Bergdorf’s will be providing an “exclusive in-store experience” at its Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan. Philo’s collection will be located on the fourth floor, where a range of bags, ready-to-wear and accessories will be available until it sells out. The collection will arrive in two deliveries, in April and May, and will only be sold at Bergdorf’s and not on the Bergdorf website.

Aside from Shin’s statement about Bergdorf establishing an ongoing collaboration with Philo, it’s not clear on how or when collections would continue to be sold at Bergdorf’s beyond the first two deliveries, or if down the road, her collection could appear at other luxury stores or on other websites.

In July 2021, Philo confirmed that she would be returning to fashion after a four-year hiatus with an independent, namesake house and with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as a minority investor. At the time the British designer said she would create clothing and accessories “rooted in exceptional quality and design,” adding: “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.” Two years later, she introduced her eponymous collection last fall.

Story continues

Earlier in her career, Philo, a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins fashion school, designed for Stella McCartney and Chloé though she is best known for rejuvenating Celine, which is part of the LVMH portfolio of luxury brands and where she worked for 10 years. She’s known for creating womanly, modernist clothing and distinctive handbags, and is sometimes associated with “quiet luxury.”

“We’ve missed Phoebe’s acute understanding of the modern women, unwavering commitment to quality, and unmatched vision,” Shin said. “Her innovative approach to a seasonless offering and an ongoing body of work will undoubtedly resonate with our customers. The edits offer extraordinary designs that are exacting in their execution and will be timeless wardrobe essentials like the Gig bag, the double-breasted Milanese jacket, the Shrunk Bomber and an array of tailored trousers.”

Phoebe Philo

Bergdorf did provide an extensive list of what styles would be displayed, in addition to those cited by Shin. Among the items, the small, medium and XL Cabas in different colors and materials and the top-handle Drive bag in black and lipstick red. The ready-to-wear will include tailored pieces such as the double-breasted Milanese jacket, the single-breasted jacket in black and light khaki pinstripe, as well as several trouser styles. Philo’s long trenchcoat, jacket with attachable scarf, short patch pocket A-line coat and the utility dropped-waist vest are among the outerwear pieces that will be displayed. Other wardrobe staples include a long T-shirtdress, a scarf skirt, an upright collar shirt, an asymmetric dress and a wide V-neck jumper. Footwear, such as the soft square-toe ankle boot and a club loafer, along with sunglasses and jewelry, round out the accessory offerings, Bergdorf’s indicated.

To support the project, BG’s sales associates will work to engage top clients and provide previews. Also, five of Bergdorf’s Fifth Avenue windows will display Philo’s collection.

Best of WWD