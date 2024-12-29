Ex-UFC title challenger Darren Till gets new opponent for Misfits X Series 20 main event

.

Darren Till has a date, place and opponent for his first fight of 2025.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger takes on Anthony Taylor on Jan. 18 at Misfits X Series 20 Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The bout will serve as the main event of the card. Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior, a four-round heavyweight matchup, will co-headline the card.

The promotion announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

Till and Taylor collide in an eight-round heavyweight boxing match. Till was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury. However, Fury withdrew from the matchup due to Till's threats that he was going to kick him during their boxing match, which of course it's illegal.

Till made his boxing debut in an exhibition bout in July and won by TKO in Round 2. Upon the bout’s conclusion, a brawl was sparked in the ring when opponent Mohammad Mutie and team took exception to a short fight-ending shot to the back of the head. Till was still named the victor.

That exhibition bout against Mutie stands as Till's first and only fight since his UFC release in late 2022.

