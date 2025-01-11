Ex-Tottenham star makes big claim about reported Chelsea transfer target, most fans likely to agree

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed reported transfer target Kobbie Mainoo wouldn’t get in the current Chelsea team.

With the January transfer window now in full swing things are starting to heat up, although the Blues are expected to be quiet this month.

However, injuries to Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana may have forced them to change their plans, with a new centre back a possibility.

Robinson claims Mainoo wouldn’t start in current Chelsea team

If the Blues do make additions in the window then it’s expected to be at centre back, and although they have been linked with Liam Delap a move this month is viewed as unlikely.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the window so far has been links with Manchester United midfielder Mainoo, and the Blues are said to be leading the race for the 19-year-old if he decides to leave United.

Some reports have indicated the Blues would be prepared to move as early as this month if they received encouragement from the player.

Chelsea hold an interest in Mainoo. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A move for Mainoo would certainly be a huge surprise, but given Romeo Lavia’s fitness issues you can perhaps see why a move for another midfielder might be considered, although in terms of midfield arrivals this month the most likely will be the return of Lesley Ugochukwu from his loan at Southampton.

Mainoo is certainly a huge talent, but Robinson has claimed he wouldn’t start for the current Chelsea team and feels a potential move doesn’t make sense for either club.

“Surprise with Chelsea, absolutely,” he told Football Insider.

“But then you look at [Moises] Caicedo, [Enzo] Fernandez in their centre midfield.

“They’ve got injuries in that area now, like I say, but when everybody’s fit with Kobbie Mainoo in there, would he get in the team? No, he wouldn’t.

“[Romeo] Lavia’s been one of the best players in the Premier League for me this year, he’s a top, top player.

“When they’ve got Lavia, Caicedo, and Fernandez fit, Mainoo doesn’t get in, it’s a surprise deal at both ends for me.”