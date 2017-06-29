Ex-Oilers tough guy Dave Semenko dies of cancer at 59

Former Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko, best known as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard on the ice, died of cancer Thursday morning in Edmonton. He was 59.

The Winnipeg native had it all in the early 1980s, playing on the left side of the Oilers' top line with stars Jari Kurri and Gretzky and winning two Stanley Cups.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Oilers legend Dave Semenko after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered as a fierce competitor, loyal teammate, fan favourite and dear friend to so many," the Oilers said in a statement.

"His legendary toughness on the ice is surpassed only by his kindness and caring for others, and his equally legendary wit and sense of humour. Our hearts go out to Dave's family and many friends."

Semenko wasn't the best skater but managed to play nine NHL seasons, including seven-plus with Edmonton before he was traded to the Hartford Whalers after playing five games in the 1986-87 campaign. His last season was 1987-88 with Toronto.

Semenko finished with 65 goals — including eight game-winners — 153 points and 1,175 penalty minutes in 575 NHL regular-season games. He also engaged in 70 fights combined in the regular season and playoffs, according to hockeyfights.com, including a combined 17 over his final two seasons.

Calgary's Tim Hunter and Detroit's Bob Probert were among Semenko's dance partners.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Semenko, affectionately known as "Sammy" stood out when parked in front of the opposing team's net where nobody could move Semenko, earning him the nickname "Cement."

Former Oilers defenceman Kevin Lowe once called Semenko "the Gretzky of the tough guys."

When Gretzky took home MVP honours from the 1983 NHL All-Star Game, he gave the car he won to Semenko to show his appreciation for his linemate's work on the ice.

"He was known as a goon or a rock-head, but the ironic thing was he was pleasant, witty and gentle," Gretzky was quoted as saying in a story that appeared on greatesthockeylegends.com. "He would never hurt anyone, and it used to always surprise us when he actually would fight."