Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane beats Karim Benzema to MAJOR award in Saudi Arabia

Sadio Mane has been in impressive form this season in the Saudi Pro League, putting in some of his best performances since leaving Liverpool.

There was a lot of dark clouds surrounding his future in the summer with Mane rumoured to be leaving Al Nassr.

However, in the end the former Liverpool winger stayed put and that decision has reaped its rewards with the Senegalese captain in great form at the moment.

Mane has seven goal contributions in just six matches in the league and nine goal contributions in 11 matches in all competitions.

That's some of his best run of form since his Liverpool days and he is now earning major recognition as well.

What major award Sadio Mane has won in the Saudi Pro League

And it's not just that he is making a difference in front of goal, Mane is doing it while catching the eye as well.

Every week, the Saudi Pro League announces the top goal of the round. In round six of the competition which ended this weekend, Mane netted twice against Al Orobah and his strike in the game was nominated for the award alongside Karim Benzema.

And it was Mane who later won the award with the Saudi Pro League's official account, confirming the decision and posting his impressive finish from an acute angle set-up by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the finish is impressive, we are a little surprised that Mane has won this major accolade given it's not necessarily the most eye catching goal. We've definitely seen him score far more impressive goals for Liverpool in the past.

But regardless, it's great to see him enjoying his football again. Something it feels like we haven't really seen him do in a long time.

