Ex-Liverpool star makes big claim about Chelsea ace he claims has a “healthy arrogance”

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann has made a big claim about Cole Palmer and believes he could look to leave the club under one circumstance.

Palmer has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving from Manchester City on deadline day in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth £42.5m.

The 22-year-old has become an England international and established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League in less than two seasons.

Hamann thinks Palmer could look to leave Chelsea under one circumstance

Palmer had an incredible 2023/2024 campaign in which he scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists as he was named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

The former City man has come under increased attention from the opposition this season, but that hasn’t stopped him as he’s scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 21 league games.

Despite the signings of Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto last summer, Palmer is still very much Chelsea’s main man in attack.

Palmer has been in superb form for Chelsea this season. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

There’s been talk of a move to Real Madrid, but Palmer seems very happy at Chelsea and Enzo Maresca has said he’s very proud to be working with him.

However, Hamann has made a big claim and believes Palmer could look to leave the club in two or three years if one thing hasn’t happened.

“In two or three seasons time he [Cole Palmer] might think about leaving if he hasn’t won a major trophy, he will want to be challenging at least but at the moment he is committed to the club,” he said in words cited on X.com.

“He has a healthy arrogance to his game and that could end up taking him to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, it depends on what happens at Chelsea.”

Like every player at the club Palmer will want to win trophies and the Blues have a very good chance of doing that with the Conference League and FA Cup.

There’s always a worry that top players might leave, but Chelsea fans are likely to enjoy watching Palmer for many more years to come.