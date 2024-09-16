Ex-Lazio player Paolo Di Canio: “Roma were denied a huge penalty against Genoa.”

Former Lazio player Paolo Di Canio agreed that Roma were wrong by the VAR in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Genoa.

During his commentary for Sky Calcio Club, Di Canio referred to the episode involving De Winter’s foul on Paulo Dybala which wasn’t called in the Giallorossi’s favor.

“It’s a penalty the size of a skyscraper,” said Di Canio. “Dybala anticipated his opponent and got kicked in the sole of his shoe. It wasn’t offside. Dybala had anticipated him by a great deal.”

“De Rossi is looking for solutions, Dybala, in a way, has messed up his plans. Dovbyk needs to be put in a position to strike the ball more often. The fact that after the goal they embraced him in that way makes it clear how much the boy is suffering.”

“And you can’t concede at the last minute. Maybe Svilar should have stayed two steps forward on that cross and then decided whether to exit eventually. I expect more virility and more malice from some players, but instead they waste time for the foul, they roll on the ground, wasting time. Roma have to give more as a team.”