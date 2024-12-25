Ex Lazio & Italy Midfielder Makes Bold Admission Of Inter Milan Tremendous Quality: “Duty To Win Every Tournament This Year”

Ex Lazio & Italy Midfielder Makes Bold Admission Of Inter Milan Tremendous Quality: “Duty To Win Every Tournament This Year”

Former Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo insists Inter Milan’s quality means they have a ‘duty’ to pursue every title this season.

During his latest interview with DAZN via FCInterNews, Parolo offered his assessment of Nerazzurri’s 2-0 home win against Como on Monday.

“I saw Inter a bit tired,” he stated.

“Inzaghi knew it was important to win this match.

“Therefore, he kept the starters on the field for almost the whole game, with Frattesi and Taremi coming on in the 88th minute.

“He took some risks. Como tried to play, but Inter were strong.”

Goals from Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram helped Inter re-establish a three-point deficit on Serie A leaders Atalanta.

Despite sitting third heading into the new calendar year, Simone Inzaghi’s men remain favorites to win the Scudetto.

Meanwhile, they’re on the verge of securing automatic knockout qualification in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Inter can’t rest on their laurels after slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Marco Parolo Urges Inter Milan to Pursue Every Title This Season

“The way Inter manages the game is emblematic,” he said.

“They know when to strike, they handle set pieces well, and they can create danger out of nowhere.

“For me, Inter should aim to finish in the top eight of the Champions League, but we know the draws matter too.

“If there are no injuries and they maintain their current form, Inter has to keep moving forward.”

Lautaro Martinez has not been at his best this season.

Parolo notices the Argentine’s overwhelming desire to overcome this rough patch.

“I get the sense Lautaro feels the need to score. When he wasn’t scoring, he would get frustrated.

“The maturity of having won is helping him handle the moment with more calm, and that’s probably the positive side.

“But he lives for goals and wants to be the top scorer.

“Even Benzema accepted being second fiddle next to Cristiano Ronaldo. Then he realized he had to be the leader.

“Lautaro sees that Thuram is scoring and doing well, which could be a step in his evolution.

“Now the second half of the season starts, and the games start to count- he needs to find the back of the net.

“He might not become top scorer, but he’ll score between 15 and 20 goals. He’ll get twelve in the second half of the season.”

Meanwhile, Parolo discussed the recent quarrel between Gerry Cardinale and Beppe Marotta.

“Milan’s directors have made quite strong statements after facing heavy criticism from the Curva Sud, with harsh words attacking Inter and defending their market choices, like the departure of Maldini.



“It seems like an overreaction.”