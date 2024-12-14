Ex Lazio Captain Hails Inter Milan Coach ‘One Of The Best Coaches In The World’

Former Lazio captain Marco Parolo feels that Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi is “one of the best coaches in the world.”

Parolo spoke to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, ahead of Monday’s Serie A clash between the Biancocelesti and the Nerazzurri.

Parolo and Inzaghi spent a number of seasons together at Lazio.

The Italian international was a key figure at the heart of the Biancocelesti midfielder under Inzaghi.

Under the now-Inter coach, Lazio got themselves in the Champions League, won domestic silverware, and even pushed for the Serie A title.

Parolo got an up-close-and-personal view of working under Inzaghi.

And now, it is Inter who are enjoying the 48-year-old’s good work.

Inzaghi has been Nerazzurri coach since 2021. He has won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia twice, and the Supercoppa Italiana three times since taking over.

Meanwhile, in 2023 Inter reached the Champions League final. They have established themselves as credible contenders at the highest European level under Inzaghi.

Marco Parolo: “Simone Inzaghi One Of The Best Coaches In The World”

Asked if Inzaghi is one of the best coaches in the world right now, former Lazio midfielder Parolo said that “Yes, based on the way that his team playes.”

“He’s one of the coaches who, with his staff, finds solutions and makes the most of his players.”

Meanwhile, Parolo spoke about the impact that Inter captain Lautaro Martinez could have on Monday.

“It could be his match,” the former Lazio captain said of the Argentine in Monday’s match.

“These are the matches where you really need the top players.”

“These are the kinds of occasions that can make you say: ‘Yes, Lautaro is the top player we all know him as.'”

“The one who was in the top ten for the Ballon d’Or,” Parolo noted.

Meanwhile, Parolo doesn’t expect his old Lazio teammate Stefan de Vrij to feel too much pressure against the Biancocelesti on Monday.

“I don’t think so,” the former Lazio captain. “Enough time has passed since he left Lazio.”

“He’s an experienced player, and he’ll take charge of the situation.”