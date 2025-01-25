Ex-Jets coach Robert Saleh returns to 49ers to be team's defensive coordinator again

The San Francisco 49ers officially named Robert Saleh the team's new defensive coordinator Friday night.

Saleh, 45, previously served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before leaving to become the head coach of the New York Jets. He was fired by the Jets in October just five games into his fourth season, finishing his tenure with a 20-36 record. Though the Jets struggled under Saleh, particularly on offense, the coach's defensive acumen appears to remain top-notch.

The Jets were a top-five defense in yards against the past three seasons (fourth in 2022, third in 2023, third in 2024). Saleh also oversaw two top-five units in his first go-around with the 49ers (second in 2019 when San Francisco won the NFC, fifth in 2020).

Though San Francisco has generally remained stout on defense since Saleh's departure after the 2020 season, the defensive coordinator position has become something of a revolving door for Kyle Shanahan.

DeMeco Ryans excelled after taking the reins from Saleh — so much so that he left to become head coach of the Houston Texans after two seasons. Steve Wilks took over in 2023 and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl, but Wilks was fired after the season.

Nick Sorensen took over as DC but was ousted after the 49ers' disappointing 2024 season. The 49ers finished eighth in yards against for the second consecutive year, but plummeted from third in points against to 29th — their worst showing in that department since they finished last in the league in 2016's 2-14 debacle.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Saleh returns to 49ers to be team's DC again