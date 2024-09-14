Ex Inter Milan & Napoli Striker Predicts: ‘Inter The Strongest Team In Serie A, But Napoli Will Be A Thorn In Their Side’

Former Nerazzurri and Partenopei striker Arturo Di Napoli feels that Napoli can give Inter Milan a tough time in Serie A this season.

The former striker gave his thoughts on the title race to Italian broadcaster 1 Station Radio, via FCInterNews.

There is little doubt that Inter go into this season as Serie A title favourites after last season’s heroics.

But the Nerazzurri also know that the teams around them have done a lot of work in the summer to catch up.

That includes city rivals AC Milan as well as Juventus. The Rossoneri and the Bianconeri finished second and third in the table respectively last time out.

But it also includes Napoli.

Last season, the Partenopei finished a shocking tenth in the table. This was a dramatic collapse from having won the title in the prior campaign.

But Napoli reacted in the summer transfer window.

Most notably, the Campanians brought in former Inter, Juventus, and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.

And Napoli made a number of big signings for the coach.

This includes reuniting Conte with former Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, as well as spending big on Alessandro Buongiorno to be the new linchpin of their defense.

Di Napoli: “Napoli Can Be A Thorn In The Side Of Inter”

Early on this season, Napoli have managed to keep pace with Inter after a tough start.

The Partenopei kicked their campaign off in disastrous fashion, losing 0-3 to Hellas Verona.

However, since then it has been two wins from two for Conte’s team.

Meanwhile, Inter had a bit of an early stumble of their own. They drew 2-2 with Genoa on opening day. However, they then won their two subsequent matches.

Former striker Di Napoli said that “With total respect to the other players, Napoli were almost playing without an attack before Lukaku arrived.”

“That win over Parma will give the dressing room enthusiasm and confidence,” he added.

“As the season moves forward, we’ll see the coach’s fingerprints on the team more,” Di Napoli precicted of Conte’s influence.

He argued that “The strongest team in the league is Inter.”

“I wouldn’t underestimate Juventus,” Di Napoli said. “But Napoli will be a thorn in their side, and want to win every match.”