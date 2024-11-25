Ex Inter Milan Defender Argues Albania Star ‘Has To Take His Chances’ With Limited Playing Time

Ex Inter Milan Defender Argues Albania Star ‘Has To Take His Chances’ With Limited Playing Time

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani feels that midfielder Kristjan Asllani “has to take his chances” with limited playing time.

Adani gave his thoughts on the Albanian international to Italian broadcaster RAI Radio, via FCInterNews.

Asllani is a player who very much has a backup role at Inter.

The 22-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Empoli in the summer of 2022.

When Asllani arrived, he was a player who Inter had earmarked as a backup to Marcelo Brozovic in the holding midfield role.

However, that’s not quite how things ended up.

In Asllani’s first season at Inter, midfielder Brozovic ended up having a couple lengthy spells on the sidelines with injuries.

And Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was not quite ready to trust Asllani with regular starts in the Croat’s place.

Therefore, Inzaghi instead used Hakan Calhanoglu in the holding midfield position. And the former AC Milan midfielder proved to be far more than an emergency solution.

Calhanoglu emerged as the new starting player at the base of midfield for Inter.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri sold Brozovic in 2023. And then, Asllani became the backup for Calhanoglu rather than for Brozovic.

That has been the case for the past couple seasons.

Adani: “Kristjan Asllani Has To Take His Chances” In Limited Inter Playing Time

“I think that Inter are expecting certain answers from him,” former Inter defender Adani said of Asllani.

“A team that’s doing well can help the players who have less playing time,” he argued.

“Asllani knows how to play. But for him, he always has to play to win, impress, and grow in Europe.”

Adani argued that Asllani “has to take his chances with ten minutes here and there.”

“Or when Calhanoglu is out of form or injured.”

“Playing in place of Calhanoglu is tough,” Adani noted. “And you’re only the backup for him, because you can’t be the starter with how good Calhanoglu is.”

“At such a strong team with such a deep squad, you have to know how to deal with that.”