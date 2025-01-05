Ex-Derry boss Gallagher appointed to Naas club role

Former Derry football manager Rory Gallagher has been appointed to a coaching position with Kildare senior club champions Naas.

A brief statement from the Kildare outfit on Sunday afternoon confirmed Gallagher's arrival at the club.

The Naas statement said: "Joe Murphy has been reappointed into the role of Naas senior football manager for 2025.

"Joe has confirmed that his management team will consist of Rory Gallagher, Padraic Cribben, Kevin Martin, Martin Sweeney and Fionn Higgins."

Gallagher was linked with a return to the Derry senior football manager's position in the autumn but the Oak Leaf County eventually chose Paddy Tally as Mickey Harte's successor.

The Fermanagh man managed Derry to a first Ulster title in 24 years in 2022 but stood down in the build-up to the county's provincial final appearance 12 months later after allegations of abuse were made by his estranged wife Nicola Gallagher, which he denied.

He was then "temporarily debarred" by the GAA in September 2023 when an independent panel was asked to investigate claims.

The former Donegal and Fermanagh manager successfully challenged that disbarment last February, and a statement from his solicitors in September said there was no "legal impediment" to prevent him returning to a senior role in the game.

"Our client fully intends to return to inter county management in the near future," the statement continued.

"Two separate investigations have led - rightly - to decisions by the PPS not to prosecute. Mr Gallagher has not been charged with a single offence."

Gallagher had a coaching role with Monaghan club Corduff in 2024.

Naas have won four successive Kildare Football titles and reached the Leinster Club Finals in 2021 and 2023 when they were defeated on both occasions by Kilmacud Crokes.

Murphy has been in charge at Naas for the club's last three Kildare title triumphs.