Ex Arsenal & Man United Veteran Admits ‘I Don’t Look At The Statistics’ At Inter Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he doesn’t pay attention to his statistics after a standout display against Parma.

The veteran former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder gave his thoughts to InterTV, via FCInterNews, after the 3-1 Serie A victory.

Mkhitaryan was named as the man of the match for Inter in yesterday evening’s match.

The Armenian did not score. However, he bagged assists for the Nerazzurri’s two goals.

And these only capped off what was an overall virtuoso display from Mkhitaryan.

The 35-year-old showed just how influential he can be in all phases of play.

Mkhitaryan’s combination of tireless running and technical polish was key in the midfield battle.

Of course, it was the assists that really made Mkhitaryan’s performance decisive for Inter.

But the reality is that the amount of work that the former Roma man has to do all over the pitch means that it’s hard for him to chip in with those sorts of contributions week in and week out.

Inter Milan MOTM Henrikh Mkhitaryan: “I Don’t Look At The Statistics”

After the match, Mkhitaryan commented that “I was missing a goal.”

“But the most important thing is that we won,” added the Inter midfielder.

“We’re continuing our journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mkhitaryan brushed off talk of his attacking statistics, “I don’t look at them,” he said.

“I kept track of them when I was playing another position,” Mkhitaryan admitted. With teams like Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund the Armenian was prolific from attacking midfield and wide positions.

“But now I play a different position. It doesn’t interest me.”

“We believe in our work,” Mkhitaryan added. “And the goals that we have to achieve.”

“For us every match is important. We take to the pitch to win.”

“We prepared well for this one, and showed our quality,” Mkhitaryan said.

And then the 35-year-old downplayed the difficulties of Inter’s fixture list. “We like it more playing every three or four days,” he insisted.

“We have a deep squad that can help us.”