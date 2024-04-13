Everything We Know About Prince Harry's Netflix Polo Show

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

This past week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed two new projects they're working on at Netflix: a cooking show, hosted by Meghan, and a docuseries about the world of professional polo.

The polo show will be "shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center," per Sussex.com. Archewell Productions, in partnership with Boardwalk Pictures, "will provide viewers with unprecedented access to the world of professional polo. Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level."

In addition, Deadline reports Miloš Balać, who worked Welcome to Wrexham, will serve as showrunner on the series, and the executive producers include Harry, Meghan, and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell, and Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, and Dane Lillegard exec producing for Boardwalk. In addition, Balać and Ian Samplin will also serve as executive producers.

Prince Harry is an avid polo player, as are many other members of the royal family, including his father King Charles and brother Prince William. Harry often plays in charity polo matches—like he did yesterday in Florida, in support of his charity Sentebale, and in 2022, he competed on a team in Santa Barbara with his close friend (and fellow polo player) Nacho Figueras.

"Prince Harry is an avid polo enthusiast," Figueras told KCLU at the time. "My polo team has a platform where we use the sport and the platform to raise awareness for charities. Harry's going to be a part of this team. Him and I wanted this team to be very local and to pay tribute to Southern California because of him moving here and paying tribute to his new home."

It's as yet unclear if Harry will be on-camera in the docuseries.

We'll update this as we learn more about Meghan and Harry's Netflix polo docuseries.

You Might Also Like