From returning cast members to new plotlines, here are all the details surrounding the upcoming season of the popular espionage series

Courtesy of Netflix Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in 'The Night Agent'.

Prepare for more high-speed car chases, government conspiracies and heart-pumping action on Netflix — because The Night Agent is officially returning for a second season.

Tudum announced in February 2024 that Netflix had started production on another 10 episodes for the espionage thriller series, which reached over 150 million hours viewed in its first week. No release date has been set, but creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan did announce that some new faces would be joining the cast.

Returning stars Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan will act alongside new series regulars Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum and Berto Colon. Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears will also join in recurring roles.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix," Ryan said in a statement. "We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of 'Night Action' with our newfound fans."

As production began in early 2024, The Night Agent cast has been teasing potential storylines for fan-favorite characters. Here's everything to know about The Night Agent season 2.

When will The Night Agent season 2 be released?

Dan Power/Netflix Toby Levins as Briggs, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, and Christopher Shyer as VP Redfield in 'The Night Agent'.

An official release date for The Night Agent season 2 has yet to be announced, but in March 2023, star Buchanan shared a video on Instagram that stated the second season would come out in 2024. She captioned the post: “You did this🙏🏽 brb just stealing some wallets and making calls.”

And, on Feb. 5, 2024, Netflix and Basso shared a shot from the set to announce their return to filming.

Which cast members are returning for The Night Agent season 2?

Courtesy of Netflix Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in 'The Night Agent'.

The only confirmed returning cast members are Basso, who plays low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, and Buchanan, who plays tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin. The fate of the remaining season 1 cast has yet to be determined, though Ryan hinted that the villains who escaped justice might resurface.

“We liked the idea that this wasn’t so clean,” Ryan said, referring to Ben Cotton's character Gordon Wick, who didn't face any consequences for his involvement in an assassination attempt. “That there is one person who, because of his resources and everything, is able to slink away. Maybe we’ll deal with him again in some way.”

Basso also teased some unfinished business with disgraced White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau). Though she survived a gunshot wound in the season finale, it was unclear if she would face any repercussions.

“Due to his belief in due process, he’s not going to be bummed she’s alive,” the actor told Tudum. “But if Farr eludes justice, he’ll be a little more wary of [President] Travers. To be a traitor and not receive justice is not OK with Peter.”

Which new cast members are joining The Night Agent season 2?

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty ; Amy Sussman/Getty ; Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Left: Brittany Snow at the TheRetaility.com x September Letters dinner in collaboration with TOMS at a private residence on September 26, 2023. Center: Arienne Mandi attends the premiere of Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q" on December 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Right: Louis Herthum attends Prime Video's "The Peripheral" Premiere on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Amanda Warren will play veteran night agent Catherine, who leads the investigative program and oversees training the new recruits. The actress is best known for her roles in The Leftovers and Dickinson. Also joining the season 2 cast is Arienne Mandi as low-level aide Noor, Louis Herthum as international businessman Jacob Monroe and Berto Colon as Solomon, a veteran Marine who "fixes" problems for a very wealthy man.

Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow will play Alice, Peter's mentor and partner for his first assignment for the Night Action program. The actress recently made her directorial debut with Parachute, a drama she also wrote starring Yellowjacket’s Courtney Eaton, Thomas Mann and Kid Cudi.

Teddy Sears, who is known for his role in Master of Sex, will play Warren, an intelligence officer who becomes the subject of an investigation.

What is The Night Agent season 2 about?

Dan Power/Netflix Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland and Kari Matchett as President Travers in 'The Night Agent'.

Based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name, The Night Agent follows a low-level FBI agent, Peter, who works in the basement of the White House manning a phone that never rings — until one night, it does.

That unexpected call sets off a deadly chain of events as Peter uncovers a vast conspiracy that involves secret agents and the highest levels of government.

Plot details about the upcoming season are being kept secret, but fans are excited to see how the now-official night agent handles his first case on the job — and if Rose will still provide her unofficial cybersecurity expertise.

According to Deadline, Ryan has said that each season of The Night Agent will be a self-contained story.

What has Gabriel Basso said about The Night Agent season 2?

Courtesy of Netflix Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in 'The Night Agent'.

In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Basso said he was drawn to the series because it didn’t romanticize violence or turn his character into an unrealistic superhero. Much to some fans' dismay, the actor believes the only ending for his character, Peter, is death.

"I think he has to die to remain fixed in his morality and values," Basso said. "I think that's a collision course for making an enemy of the government and their willingness to bend morality. To me, fighting an entity that has limitless resources, is a losing battle. Having the willingness to do it is an admirable trait, but that would lead him to a sort of death."

How did The Night Agent season 1 end?

Courtesy of Netflix Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland and Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in 'The Night Agent'.

Even though Peter and Rose successfully saved President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett) from an assassination attempt, the season 1 finale still left a lot of loose ends. With Peter jetting off to his first mission as an official night agent and Rose seemingly being left behind, the most pressing uncertainty for the next season is what will happen to the new couple.

“That’s one of the big questions we’d love to answer in Season 2,” Ryan told Tudum. “What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.”

Buchanan told Tudum that she hopes Rose does pursue her dreams of working in tech once again.

"[The ending] leaves it really open-ended," the actress said. "I also want closure for her. I’m like, ‘This girl needs a lot of therapy after everything she’s been through.’ ”

Where can I watch The Night Agent season 2?

Courtesy of Netflix Christopher Shyer as VP Redfield in 'The Night Agent'.

The first season of The Night Agent is available to stream on Netflix, and season 2 will also be released on the platform.

