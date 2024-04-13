From the returning cast to the release date, here’s everything to know about ‘Bad Boys 4’

Frank Masi Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are teaming up once again in Bad Boys 4.

Bad Boys first arrived in theaters in 1995 starring Smith and Lawrence as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, a Miami-based detective duo who investigate drug trafficking and other crimes.

The original film was followed by Bad Boys II in 2003 and Bad Boys for Life in 2020. Before the pair officially announced the fourth film in early 2023, Lawrence told Ebony that he had "one more" installment in him "at least."

"For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]," Lawrence said of the original movie.

From the cast members joining Smith and Lawrence to the movie's release date, here’s everything to know about Bad Boys 4.

Related: 'Bad Boys' : Where Is the Cast of the Hit Original Now?

Who is in the cast of Bad Boys 4?

Aliah Anderson/Getty ; Paras Griffin/Getty ; Unique Nicole/FilmMagic From left: Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Tasha Smith

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez and Jacob Scipio are among those reprising their roles from Bad Boys for Life in the new film.

Tasha Smith is taking over the role of Marcus’ wife, Theresa Burnett, who had previously been played by Theresa Randle.

Eric Dane, Ion Gruffudd and Rhea Seehorn will also be joining the cast for the first time.

What happened in Bad Boys for Life?

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Will Smith as Mike Lowery and Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett in 'Bad Boys for Life'

Bad Boys for Life picks up 17 years after Bad Boys II with the birth of Marcus’ grandson, who is named after him. In Mexico, Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) escapes from prison with the help of her son Armando (Jacob Scipio). He is tasked with recovering a stash of money hidden by his late father, cartel leader Benito Aretas, and avenging his death by assassinating those responsible for his arrest and conviction.

While celebrating the arrival of his grandson, Marcus tells Mike of his intentions to retire. Outside, Mike is shot by Armando. After being scolded by Isabel for shooting Mike first, Armando continues with his hit list, eliminating a judge, prosecutor and forensics analyst in the months that follow while Mike is in a coma.

Story continues

After Mike recovers, Marcus refuses his pleas to help him find the shooter, which causes a rift between them. Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) allows Mike to work with AMMO (Advanced Miami Metro Operations), the younger tech-focused team run by Mike’s ex Rita (Paola Núñez).

While surveilling arms dealer Booker Grassie (Rory Markham) with AMMO, Mike fails to save his life and get information from him. Still not speaking with Mike, Marcus gets a call from Carver Remy, an old informant who believes the assassin is after him. The duo link up again and head to Carver’s hotel, but his body is dropped on Marcus’ car as they arrive. Mike heads into the hotel and engages in a fight with Armando, who gets away.

Captain Howard tells Mike of his intentions to retire and offers some advice to Mike, but is swiftly assassinated by Armando. Howard’s death pushes Marcus to work with Mike and AMMO to find Grassie’s accountant. They infiltrate Lorenzo "Zway-Lo" Rodriguez’s (Nicky Jam) birthday party, which leads to a car chase and Zway-Lo’s death at the hands of Armando.

Because of the phrase, “hasta el fuego,” said by Armando, Mike looks into his past files and realizes that Armando is his son. He reveals to Marcus that before they began working together, he was undercover in the Aretas drug cartel where he met and fell in love with Isabel. “Hasta el fuego” was a phrase they came up with, meaning they would be together no matter what. But despite telling Isabel he would run away with her, she and Benito were arrested and convicted.

Along with AMMO, Mike and Marcus head to Mexico where a shootout begins between the two teams. Mike explains the truth to Armando, who angrily beats Mike, but Mike refuses to fight back. Isabel confirms the truth to her son and tries to shoot Mike, but Armando ends up taking the bullet in his chest. She attempts to shoot Mike again, but Rita steps in and shoots Isabel, who dies.

After the events in Mexico, Rita is promoted to Captain, and Mike and Marcus are put in charge of AMMO. In the end-credits scene, Mike pays a visit to Armando, who survived the shooting and is in prison, offering him a chance to take some time off of his sentence.

Bad Boys for Life is available to rent or buy on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

When did Bad Boys 4 film?

Filming for the movie kicked off in April 2023 in Atlanta and Miami. After a break due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production picked back up and later wrapped in March 2024.

Who is directing Bad Boys 4?

Dominique Charriau/WireImage Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi attend the photocall for "Rebel" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, billed as Adil & Bilall, are the directors of Bad Boys 4. The pair previously directed the third installment of the film series, along with two episodes of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the unreleased Batgirl film, among other credits.

Is there a trailer for Bad Boys 4?

A trailer for Bad Boys 4 has not been released yet.

When will Bad Boys 4 release?

Sony Pictures Entertainment Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 'Bad Boys'

The film is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.