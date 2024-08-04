Everything to know about the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club

The eighteenth hole at Southern Hills Country Club as seen on Aug. 15th 2023 in Tulsa, Okla. (USGA / Kirk H. Owens)

It's time for one of the oldest events in amateur golf.

The 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur is set to begin Monday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The field of 156 golfers will battle it out over seven days, in what's expected to be a hot one with forecasted temps hovering around 100 each day, to win the Robert Cox Trophy.

This will be the 10th USGA championship to be contested at Southern Hills and the first since a recent Gil hanse renovation before the 2022 PGA Championship, which Justin Thomas won. The last USGA event was in 2009, when Byeong Hun An won the U.S. Amateur.

Last year, Megan Schofill outlasted Latanna Stone 4 and 3 to win at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur.

Course details

Southern Hills Country Club

Hole 1: 452 yards (Par 4)Hole 2: 409 yards (Par 4)Hole 3: 377 yards (Par 4)Hole 4: 330 yards (Par 4)Hole 5: 558 yards (Par 5)Hole 6: 133 yards (Par 3)Hole 7: 388 yards (Par 4)Hole 8: 178 yards (Par 3)Hole 9: 358 yards (Par 4)OUT: 3,183 yards (Par 35)

Hole 10: 371 yards (Par 4)Hole 11: 150 yards (Par 3)Hole 12: 392 yards (Par 4)Hole 13: 529 yards (Par 5)Hole 14: 188 yards (Par 3)Hole 15: 386 yards (Par 4)Hole 16: 522 yards (Par 5)Hole 17: 315 yards (Par 4)Hole 18: 401 yards (Par 4)IN: 3,254 yards (Par 36)TOTAL: 6,437 yards (Par 71)

TV information

All times ET

Wednesday, Aug 7: 3-6 p.m., Golf ChannelThursday, Aug. 8: 3-6 p.m., PeacockFriday, Aug. 9: 3-6 p.m., PeacockSaturday, Aug. 10: 3-6 p.m., Golf ChannelSunday, Aug. 11: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Inside the field

Oldest Competitors: Brenda Corrie Kuehn, 59, of Asheville, N.C.; Shelly Stouffer, 54, of Canada; Ina Kim-Schaad, 40, of Jupiter, Fla.

Youngest Competitor: Jie-En Lin, 13, of Chinese Taipei

Average Age of Field: 20.6

Field breakdown by age: Age 13-15: 9 Age 16-19: 57 Age 20-25: 80 Age 26-30: 2 Age 31-40: 5 Age 41-60: 2

U.S. States Represented (30): Alabama (2), Arizona (6), Arkansas (2), California (27), Colorado (2), Florida (10), Georgia (5), Illinois (6), Indiana (2), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (4), Michigan (4), Missouri (3), Nebraska (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (9), New York (2), North Carolina (7), Ohio (3), Oklahoma (2), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (3), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (5), Utah (2), Virginia (3), Washington (3), Wisconsin (1)

International (16): Australia (1), Canada (5), Chinese Taipei (4), Colombia (1), France (1), Hong Kong China (1), India (1), Japan (3), Mexico (3), Northern Ireland (1), People’s Republic of China (3), Philippines (1), Republic of Korea (1), Singapore (1), South Africa (2), Spain (6), United States (120)

USGA Champions (16): Krissy Carman (2022 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur), Kelsey Chugg (2017 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur), Gianna Clemente (2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Kimberly Dinh (2023 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur), Lauren Greenlief (2015 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur), Thienna Huynh (2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Sara Im (2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Ina Kim-Schaad (2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur), Sarah Lim (2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Rianne Malixi (2024 U.S. Girls’ Junior), Kiara Romero (2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior), Alexa Saldana (2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Megan Schofill (2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Shelly Stouffer (2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur), Asterisk Talley (2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Yana Wilson (2022 U.S. Girls’ Junior)

USGA Runners-up (6): Gianna Clemente (2022 U.S. Girls’ Junior), Ina Kim-Schaad (2000 U.S. Girls’ Junior), Brenda Corrie Kuehn (1995 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, 2023 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur), Rianne Malixi (2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior), Bailey Shoemaker (2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Latanna Stone (2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Asterisk Talley (2024 U.S. Girls’ Junior)

Curtis Cup Team Members (8): Zoe Campos (USA, 2024), Megha Ganne (USA, 2022), Jasmine Koo (USA, 2024), Brenda Corrie Kuehn (USA, 1996, 1998), Rachel Kuehn (USA, 2021, 2022), Emilia Migliaccio (USA, 2021, 2022), Catherine Park (USA, 2024), Latanna Stone (USA, 2022)

World Amateur Team Championship Competitors (14): Carla Bernat Escuder (Spain, 2023), Adela Cernousek (France, 2023), Anna Davis (USA, 2023), Huai-Chien Hsu (Chinese Taipei, 2022, 2023), Lauren Kim (Canada, 2022, 2023), Brenda Corrie Kuehn (Dominican Republic, 1986, 2018; USA, 1996, 1998), Rachel Kuehn (Dominican Republic, 2018; USA 2022, 2023), Hsin Chun Liao (Chinese Taipei, 2022, 2023), Corey Lopez (Mexico, 2018, 2023), Rianne Malixi (Philippines, 2023), Caitlyn Macnab (South Africa, 2018, 2022, 2023), Inez Ng (Singapore, 2023), Avani Prashanth (India, 2022, 2023), Megan Schofill (USA, 2023)

U.S. National Junior Team Members (4): Gianna Clemente, Nikki Oh, Scarlett Schremmer, Asterisk Talley

Most U.S. Women’s Amateur Appearances (2024 included): Brenda Corrie Kuehn (15), Lauren Greenlief (9), Latanna Stone (8), Megha Ganne (7), Megan Schofill (7), Jackie Rogowicz (6)

Top players in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking® as of July 31:

Players from Oklahoma (2): Natalie Blonien (Altus), Lucy Darr (Stillwater)

Colleges with most active players: Arkansas (6), Texas (6), Stanford (4), Michigan State (3), USC (3)

Played in 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally (9): Adela Cernousek (T67), Kimberly Dinh (MC), Megha Ganne (MC), Maisie Filler (MC), Huai-Chien Hsu (MC), Catherine Park (T44), Katie Li (MC), Kiara Romero (MC), Megan Schofill (T44), Caroline Smith (MC), Latanna Stone (MC), Asterisk Talley (T44)

Playing in fourth USGA championship of 2024 (1): Asterisk Talley

Sets of sisters in the field (2): Maddie, Molly and Morgan Smith; Kristina and Kelly Xu

Mother-daughter duos in the field (1): Brenda Corrie Kuehn and Rachel Kuehn

Championship format

Monday, Aug. 5: First round, stroke playTuesday, Aug. 6: Second round, stroke playWednesday, Aug. 7: Round of 64, match playThursday, Aug. 8: Rounds of 32 and 16, match playFriday, Aug. 9: Quarterfinal round, match playSaturday, Aug. 10: Semifinal round, match playSunday, Aug. 11: 36-hole championship final, match play

What does the winner receive?

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Everything to know about the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club