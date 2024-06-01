Everything to know about 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup: Full schedule, matches, tickets, where to watch

A giant cricket ball is seen installed at a marketplace to mark 100 days to go for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Miami, Florida, on February 22, 2024.

It's game time!

The much-anticipated 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup is kicking off Saturday with a match between co-hosts and first-time participants U.S. and Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

Fifty-five matches are set to be played across nine cities – three in the U.S. and six in the Caribbean – according to the ICC, with the opening match in the Dallas and the grand finale on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-final and qualifier matches will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana in the Carribean.

CEO of the International Cricket Council Geoff Allardice, in an interview with USA TODAY, said the opportunity to bring one of the cricket council's "showcase events to the U.S. for the first time is a milestone for the sport of cricket."

"To be able to bring some of the biggest teams and the biggest matches to one of the biggest cities in the world and in the country with the biggest sports following and sports market in the world, I think, is a great opportunity for our sport," Allardice had said.

Ali Khan and Monank Patel of the U.S. Cricket Team pose prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

All 20 teams participating in the tournament have announced their squads and players have made their way to the cities where they will be playing their first match.

England enters the year as defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament, including tickets, streaming and venues.

When is the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup?

The 9th edition of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup will be played from June 1-29 in the U.S. and West Indies.

2024 T20 World Cup venues

An aerial view of the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York. The 34,000-seat modular cricket stadium has been specially constructed for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Matches will be played at the following stadiums in the United States:

Central Broward Park – Lauderhill, Florida

Eisenhower Park – Nassau County, Long Island, New York

Grand Prairie Stadium – Grand Prairie, Texas

Matches will be played at the following stadiums in West Indies:

Kensington Oval – Bridgetown, Barbados

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground – Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Arnos Vale Stadium – Kingstown, Saint Vincent

Brian Lara Cricket Academy – San Fernando, Trinidad

Which countries are participating in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup?

Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot as Rishabh Pant of India looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Countries participating in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup include:

India

Pakistan

Ireland

USA

Canada

England

Australia

Namibia

Scotland

Oman

New Zealand

West Indies

Afghanistan

Uganda

Papua New Guinea

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Netherlands

Nepal

ICC 2024 T20 World Cup schedule

Wayne Parnell of South Africa stands out for a duck caught by Scott Edwards and bowled by Brandon Glover of the Netherlands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands at Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia.

Here's the full schedule of matchups and locations for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup:

June 1: U.S. vs. Canada, Dallas

June 2: West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea, Guyana

June 2: Namibia vs. Oman, Barbados

June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, New York

June 3: Afghanistan vs. Uganda, Guyana

June 4: England vs. Scotland, Barbados

June 4: Netherlands vs. Nepal

June 5: India vs. Ireland, New York

June 5: Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda, Guyana

June 5: Australia vs. Oman, Barbados

June 6: U.S. vs. Pakistan, Dallas

June 6: Namibia vs. Scotland, Barbados

June 7: Canada vs. Ireland, New York

June 7: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan, Guyana

June 7: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, Dallas

June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa, New York

June 8: Australia vs. England, Barbados

June 8: West Indies vs. Uganda, Guyana

June 9: India vs. Pakistan, New York

June 9: Oman vs. Scotland, Antigua & Barbuda

June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada, New York

June 11: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal, Lauderhill

June 11: Australia vs. Namibia, Antigua & Barbuda

June 12: U.S. vs India, New York

June 12: West Indies vs. New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago

June 13: England vs. Oman, Antigua & Barbuda

June 13: Bangladesh vs. Netherlands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 13: Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea, Trinidad & Tobago

June 14: U.S. vs Ireland, Lauderhill

June 14: South Africa vs. Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 14: New Zealand vs. Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago

June 15: Australia vs. Scotland, Saint Lucia

June 15: India vs. Canada, Lauderhill

June 15: Namibia vs. England, Antigua

June 16: Pakistan vs. Ireland, Lauderhill

June 16: Bangladesh vs. Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 16: Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Saint Lucia

June 17: New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago

June 17: West Indies vs. Afghanistan, Saint Lucia

June 19: Qualifier, Antigua and Barbuda

June 19: Qualifier, Saint Lucia

June 20: Qualifier, Barbados

June 20: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda

June 21: Qualifier, Saint Lucia

June 21: Qualifier, Barbados

June 22: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda

June 22: Qualifier, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 23: Qualifier, Barbados

June 23: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda

June 24: Qualifier, Saint Lucia

June 24: Qualifier, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 26: Semi-final 1, Trinidad and Tobago

June 27: Semi-final 2, Guyana

June 29: Final, Barbados

When is India vs. Pakistan?

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is on June 9 and will take place at the brand-new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island about an hour and a half from downtown Manhattan.

"India versus Pakistan is one of the greatest international sporting rivalries in the world of sport and to bring that match as part of a T20 World Cup to New York is a very exciting moment for our sport," ICC's Allardice said.

India's Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

How to get ICC T20 World Cup match tickets

General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup are available to purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis on the tournament website. While tickets for popular matches sold out almost immediately when the sales went live on Feb. 22, tickets for multiple matches in the U.S. are still available.

Tickets for some of the sold-out matches are also available for purchase on third-party websites such as Stubhub, Tickets Center and SeatGeek for varying prices.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2024: How to watch matches in the US on TV, streaming

The ICC has announced WillowTV as its official streaming and broadcaster in the U.S. and Canada. You can access WillowTV via streamers like Fubo and Sling.

Fans can also stream the game across devices on the Cricbuzz app, while the live score will be available to view on the Cricbuzz website.

Scorecards, match highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will also be available for fans to view on ICC.tv. Live radio commentary will be available from BBC on the ICC website and app.

Legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle and Ali Khan of the U.S. cricket team accompany the trophy as enters the site of the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, New York on March 19, 2024.

T20 World Cup fan parks

To celebrate the event and give fans across the world an opportunity to participate in the event, the ICC has set up fan parks in five different countries. Select matches will be screened live for the gathered audiences at these fan parks.

"The fan parks will have live entertainment including DJs, as well as food and drink outlets, cricket ambassadors and family activities, making it an experience not to be missed for fans across the globe," ICC says about the fan parks.

In the U.S., fan parks have been set up at the following locations:

North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Centre in New York

Epic Central in Grand Prairie

Broward County Stadium in Florida

T20 World Cup 2024 anthem

The official anthem of the T20 Cricket World Cup titled "Out of this World" has been composed by Sean Paul and Kes. The music video of the anthem features prominent cricketers from the West Indies and the U.S. and also includes an appearance by T20 World Cup Ambassador and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Anthem from @duttypaul & @Kestheband is here - and it’s Out Of This World! 🌎 🏏



See if you can spot some of their friends joining the party @usainbolt, @stafanie07, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, @henrygayle 🤩#T20WorldCup | #OutOfThisWorld pic.twitter.com/SUHHaLt6AW — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) May 2, 2024

