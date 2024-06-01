Everything to know about 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup: Full schedule, matches, tickets, where to watch
It's game time!
The much-anticipated 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup is kicking off Saturday with a match between co-hosts and first-time participants U.S. and Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.
Fifty-five matches are set to be played across nine cities – three in the U.S. and six in the Caribbean – according to the ICC, with the opening match in the Dallas and the grand finale on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-final and qualifier matches will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana in the Carribean.
CEO of the International Cricket Council Geoff Allardice, in an interview with USA TODAY, said the opportunity to bring one of the cricket council's "showcase events to the U.S. for the first time is a milestone for the sport of cricket."
"To be able to bring some of the biggest teams and the biggest matches to one of the biggest cities in the world and in the country with the biggest sports following and sports market in the world, I think, is a great opportunity for our sport," Allardice had said.
All 20 teams participating in the tournament have announced their squads and players have made their way to the cities where they will be playing their first match.
England enters the year as defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament, including tickets, streaming and venues.
When is the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup?
The 9th edition of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup will be played from June 1-29 in the U.S. and West Indies.
2024 T20 World Cup venues
Matches will be played at the following stadiums in the United States:
Central Broward Park – Lauderhill, Florida
Eisenhower Park – Nassau County, Long Island, New York
Grand Prairie Stadium – Grand Prairie, Texas
Matches will be played at the following stadiums in West Indies:
Kensington Oval – Bridgetown, Barbados
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground – Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Arnos Vale Stadium – Kingstown, Saint Vincent
Brian Lara Cricket Academy – San Fernando, Trinidad
Which countries are participating in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup?
Countries participating in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup include:
India
Pakistan
Ireland
USA
Canada
England
Australia
Namibia
Scotland
Oman
New Zealand
West Indies
Afghanistan
Uganda
Papua New Guinea
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Netherlands
Nepal
ICC 2024 T20 World Cup schedule
Here's the full schedule of matchups and locations for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup:
June 1: U.S. vs. Canada, Dallas
June 2: West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea, Guyana
June 2: Namibia vs. Oman, Barbados
June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, New York
June 3: Afghanistan vs. Uganda, Guyana
June 4: England vs. Scotland, Barbados
June 4: Netherlands vs. Nepal
June 5: India vs. Ireland, New York
June 5: Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda, Guyana
June 5: Australia vs. Oman, Barbados
June 6: U.S. vs. Pakistan, Dallas
June 6: Namibia vs. Scotland, Barbados
June 7: Canada vs. Ireland, New York
June 7: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan, Guyana
June 7: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, Dallas
June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa, New York
June 8: Australia vs. England, Barbados
June 8: West Indies vs. Uganda, Guyana
June 9: India vs. Pakistan, New York
June 9: Oman vs. Scotland, Antigua & Barbuda
June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh, New York
June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada, New York
June 11: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal, Lauderhill
June 11: Australia vs. Namibia, Antigua & Barbuda
June 12: U.S. vs India, New York
June 12: West Indies vs. New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago
June 13: England vs. Oman, Antigua & Barbuda
June 13: Bangladesh vs. Netherlands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 13: Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea, Trinidad & Tobago
June 14: U.S. vs Ireland, Lauderhill
June 14: South Africa vs. Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 14: New Zealand vs. Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago
June 15: Australia vs. Scotland, Saint Lucia
June 15: India vs. Canada, Lauderhill
June 15: Namibia vs. England, Antigua
June 16: Pakistan vs. Ireland, Lauderhill
June 16: Bangladesh vs. Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 16: Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Saint Lucia
June 17: New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago
June 17: West Indies vs. Afghanistan, Saint Lucia
June 19: Qualifier, Antigua and Barbuda
June 19: Qualifier, Saint Lucia
June 20: Qualifier, Barbados
June 20: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda
June 21: Qualifier, Saint Lucia
June 21: Qualifier, Barbados
June 22: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda
June 22: Qualifier, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23: Qualifier, Barbados
June 23: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda
June 24: Qualifier, Saint Lucia
June 24: Qualifier, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 26: Semi-final 1, Trinidad and Tobago
June 27: Semi-final 2, Guyana
June 29: Final, Barbados
When is India vs. Pakistan?
The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is on June 9 and will take place at the brand-new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island about an hour and a half from downtown Manhattan.
"India versus Pakistan is one of the greatest international sporting rivalries in the world of sport and to bring that match as part of a T20 World Cup to New York is a very exciting moment for our sport," ICC's Allardice said.
How to get ICC T20 World Cup match tickets
General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup are available to purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis on the tournament website. While tickets for popular matches sold out almost immediately when the sales went live on Feb. 22, tickets for multiple matches in the U.S. are still available.
Tickets for some of the sold-out matches are also available for purchase on third-party websites such as Stubhub, Tickets Center and SeatGeek for varying prices.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2024: How to watch matches in the US on TV, streaming
The ICC has announced WillowTV as its official streaming and broadcaster in the U.S. and Canada. You can access WillowTV via streamers like Fubo and Sling.
Fans can also stream the game across devices on the Cricbuzz app, while the live score will be available to view on the Cricbuzz website.
Scorecards, match highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will also be available for fans to view on ICC.tv. Live radio commentary will be available from BBC on the ICC website and app.
T20 World Cup fan parks
To celebrate the event and give fans across the world an opportunity to participate in the event, the ICC has set up fan parks in five different countries. Select matches will be screened live for the gathered audiences at these fan parks.
"The fan parks will have live entertainment including DJs, as well as food and drink outlets, cricket ambassadors and family activities, making it an experience not to be missed for fans across the globe," ICC says about the fan parks.
In the U.S., fan parks have been set up at the following locations:
North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Centre in New York
Epic Central in Grand Prairie
Broward County Stadium in Florida
T20 World Cup 2024 anthem
The official anthem of the T20 Cricket World Cup titled "Out of this World" has been composed by Sean Paul and Kes. The music video of the anthem features prominent cricketers from the West Indies and the U.S. and also includes an appearance by T20 World Cup Ambassador and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Anthem from @duttypaul & @Kestheband is here - and it’s Out Of This World! 🌎 🏏
See if you can spot some of their friends joining the party @usainbolt, @stafanie07, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, @henrygayle 🤩#T20WorldCup | #OutOfThisWorld pic.twitter.com/SUHHaLt6AW
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) May 2, 2024
