Everything to know about 2024 men's basketball NCAA Tournament championship game

What started as 68 competitors in the NCAA Tournament has been narrowed down to the Final Four. And only two will make it to the national championship game.

Will it be defending champion UConn, who is two wins away from becoming the first back-to-back champions since 2007? Will it be Alabama, who’s making their first ever Final Four appearance in program history? Or will it be NC State or Purdue, who last won it all in 1983 and 1969, respectively?

No. 11 seed NC State will take on No. 1 seed Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS), followed by No. 4 seed Alabama vs. No. 1 seed UConn (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS). Although the final matchup isn’t set, the date for the national championship is.

2024 MEN'S FINAL FOUR: What to know, from dates, game times, TV, location, teams and more

POWER RANKINGS: Final Four teams in men's 2024 NCAA Tournament based on championship odds

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA national championship game, from time, date and TV channel.

When is March Madness national championship game?

The national championship game for the 2024 NCAA Tournament will take place on Monday, April 8 at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Where is March Madness national championship game?

The 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game will be held at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona, the same location as the Final Four matchups.

North Carolina State's DJ Horne (0) controls the ball against Duke during the Elite Eight on March 31, 2024.

What channel is March Madness national championship game?

The national championship game will be broadcast live on TBS.

Where to stream March Madness national championship game?

The national championship game can be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app, Paramount+, HULU with Live TV, in addition to Sling TV and Fubo.

Who won 2023 men's March Madness?

Last year, the UConn Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 at NRG Stadium in Houston to win the school's fifth championship overall and first since 2014. Connecticut is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Florida Gators, who won consecutive titles in 2006 and 2007.

Story continues

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley hoists the national championship trophy after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness championship odds

The Huskies are the current favorites to hoist the championship trophy, according to BetMGM. Here are the current odds vs. the opening odds:

UConn : -190 (opening odds: +1200)

Purdue : +210 (opening odds: +1800)

NC State : +1600 (opening odds: +15000)

Alabama: +1800 (opening odds: +1400)

Alabama guard Mark Sears cuts the net after defeating Clemson in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena.

March Madness men's champions, by year

Here is every national champion and their record since the NCAA men's basketball tournament began in 1939:

2023 : Connecticut (31-8)

2022 : Kansas (34-6)

2021 : Baylor (28-2)

2020 : The tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2019: Virginia (35-3)

2018 : Villanova (36-4)

2017 : North Carolina (33-7)

2016 : Villanova (35-5)

2015 : Duke (35-4)

2014 : Connecticut (32-8)

2013 : Louisville (35-5) *Championship was vacated by the NCAA

2012 : Kentucky (38-2)

2011 : Connecticut (32-9)

2010 : Duke (35-5)

2009 : North Carolina (34-4)

2008 : Kansas (37-3)

2007 : Florida (35-5)

2006 : Florida (33-6)

2005 : North Carolina (33-4)

2004 : Connecticut (33-6)

2003 : Syracuse (30-5)

2002 : Maryland (32-4)

2001 : Duke (35-4)

2000 : Michigan State (32-7)

1999 : Connecticut (34-2)

1998: Kentucky (35-4)

1997 : Arizona (25-9)

1996: Kentucky (34-2)

1995 : UCLA (31-2)

1994 : Arkansas (31-3)

1993 : North Carolina (34-4)

1992 : Duke (34-2)

1991: Duke (32-7)

1990 : UNLV (35-5)

1989 : Michigan (30-7)

1988 : Kansas (27-11)

1987 : Indiana (30-4)

1986 : Louisville (32-7)

1985 : Villanova (25-10)

1984 : Georgetown (34-3)

1983 : North Carolina State (26-10)

1982 : North Carolina (32-2)

1981 : Indiana (26-9)

1980 : Louisville (33-3)

1979 : Michigan State (26-6)

1978 : Kentucky (30-2)

1977 : Marquette (25-7)

1976 : Indiana (32-0)

1975 : UCLA (28-3)

1974 : North Carolina State (30-1)

1973 : UCLA (30-0)

1972 : UCLA (30-0)

1971: UCLA (29-1)

1970 : UCLA (28-2)

1969 : UCLA (29-1)

1968 : UCLA (29-1)

1967 : UCLA (30-0)

1966: UTEP (28-1)

1965 : UCLA (28-2)

1964 : UCLA (30-0)

1963 : Loyola Chicago (29-2)

1962 : Cincinnati (29-2)

1961 : Cincinnati (27-3)

1960: Ohio State (25-3)

1959 : California (25-4)

1958 : Kentucky (23-6)

1957 : North Carolina (32-0)

1956 : San Francisco (29-0)

1955 : San Francisco (28-1)

1954 : La Salle (26-4)

1953 : Indiana (23-3)

1952 : Kansas (28-3)

1951 : Kentucky (32-2)

1950 : CCNY (24-5)

1949 : Kentucky (32-2)

1948: Kentucky (36-3)

1947 : Holy Cross (27-3)

1946 : Oklahoma State (31-2)

1945 : Oklahoma State (27-4)

1944 : Utah (21-4)

1943 : Wyoming (31-2)

1942 : Stanford (28-4)

1941 : Wisconsin (20-3)

1940 : Indiana (20-3)

1939: Oregon (29-5)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness championship game 2024: Date, time, TV channel