What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Gearing up for the spookiest month of the year, it’s only right that Netflix’s October slate sees the addition of its Edgar Allan Poe-inspired series “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

Additionally, Netflix’s pharmaceutical scheme feature “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans will make its debut on this streamer this October, along with thrillers like 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s Octavia Spencer-led “Ma.” Netflix originals “Ballerina,” part three of its French heist drama series “Lupin” and Season 7 of “Elite,” too, will release in October.

More from Variety

Take a look below for Netflix’s full October schedule.

October 1

“60 Days In” (Season 4)

“A Beautiful Mind”

“American Beauty”

“Backdraft”

“Casper”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Cinderella Man”

“Colombiana”

“Drake & Josh” Season 1-3)

“Dune” 2021

“Elysium”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Gladiator”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Love Actually”

“Margot at the Wedding”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible III”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Role Models”

“Runaway Bride”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Scarface”

“Sex and the City 2”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“The FIrm”

“The House Bunny”

“The Little Rascals” (1994)

“War of the Worlds”

October 2

“Strawberry Shortcake and the Best of Berry Bog”

October 3

“Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then”

October 4

“Beckham” (Limited Series)

“Race to the Summit”

“Keys to the Heart”

October 5

“Lupin” (Part 3)

“Everything Now” (Season 1)

“Khufiya”

Story continues

October 6

“A Deadly Invitation”

“Ballerina”

“Fair Play”

October 7

“Strong Girl Nam-soon” (Season 1)

October 8

“K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan”

October 9

“Stranded with My Mother-in-Law” (Season 1)

“After”

“Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure”

October 10

“Last One Standing” (Season 2)

“DI4RIES” (Season 2, Part 1)

October 11

“Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” (Season 1)

“Once Upon a Star”

“Pact of Silence” (Season 1)

“It Follows”

October 12

“The Fall of the House of Usher” (Season 1)

“Good Night World” (Season 1)

“LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising” (Season 1, New Episodes)

“Deliver Us from Evil”

October 13

“The Conference”

“Ijogbon”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3: Game Over”

October 15

“Camp Courage”

October 16

“Oggy Oggy” (Season 3)

October 17

“The Devil on Trial”

“I Woke Up A Vampire” (Season 1)

“Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

October 18

“Kaala Paani”

October 19

“Bodies” (Limited Series)

“Neon” (Season 1)

“Crypto Boy”

“Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” (Season 1)

“Crashing Eid” (Season 1)

“American Ninja Warrior (Season 12 and 13)

“Ghost Hunters” (Season 8 and 9)”

October 20

“Old Dads”

“Creature” (Limited Series)

“Surviving Paradise” (Season 1)

“Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris”

“Doona!” (Season 1)

“Elite” (Season 7)

“Disco Inferno”

“Flashback”

“Kandasamys: The Baby”

“Big Mouth” (Season 7)

October 23

“Princess Power” (Season 2)

October 24

“Get Gotti”

“Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone”

“The Family Business” (Season 1-4)

“Minions”

October 25

“Life on our Planet” (Season 1)

“Absolute Beginners”

“Burning Betrayal”

“The UnXplained with William Shatner” (Season 3)

October 26

“Pluto” (Season 1)

October 27

“Pain Hustlers”

“Sister Death”

“TORE” (Season 1)

“Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film”

October 28

“Castaway Diva”

October 29

“Botched” Season 1

October 31

“Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga”







Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.