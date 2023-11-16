Here’s every time Draymond Green has been suspended: Warriors star faces fifth formal ban

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended. Again.

The NBA issued a five-game ban Wednesday, one day after he was ejected from a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for putting center Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Green had rushed over to Gobert, who was trying to separate Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels from a scuffle in the second minute of the game. The altercation broke out before a single point had been scored.

Thompson and McDaniels were also ejected.

For Green, the 33-year-old four-time All-Star and eight-time all-defensive selection, it's his fifth career suspension, though he has missed action six total times.

Here's a timeline of all of Green's suspensions.

November 2023: Five games for Rudy Gobert headlock

This went down during the 12th game of Golden State's season and its second of the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, an eventual 104-101 Timberwolves victory. After the game, Gobert called Green's actions "clown behavior."

"I thought the referees did a really good job of cleaning it up," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the game. "I thought the ejections were the right ones; I thought they were warranted."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he thought Thompson shouldn't have been ejected, citing McDaniels as the instigator, but offered context for Green's actions.

"The Draymond piece of it, if you watch the play, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck and that's why Draymond went after Rudy," Kerr said. "I saw one replay right after it happened. ... That's all I know, but yeah, it was a bizarre way to start the game a minute-and-a-half in."

April 2023: One game for Domantas Sabonis stomp

This one happened Game 2 of a first-round postseason series against the Sacramento Kings, in an eventual 114-106 Warriors loss.

With 7:03 left in the fourth quarter and the Kings leading 91-87 in the game, Kings center Domantas Sabonis fell to the court following a missed shot. As Green tried to run back on offense, Sabonis grabbed Green’s right leg. Green attempted to shake off his foot and then stomped on Sabonis’ chest.

Referees issued Green a flagrant foul two, earning him an automatic ejection. Sabonis was given a technical foul.

He was suspended one game without pay for the incident, missing Game 3 of the series. NBA executive vice president/head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement that the suspension "was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts." It was Green's second career postseason suspension

The Warriors would go on to battle back from a 2-0 deficit in the series to advance in seven games.

March 2023: One game for exceeding NBA technical foul limit

During a March 15 game against the Clippers, Green collected the ball after a made Los Angeles shot and felt that he had been pushed so he immediately tossed the ball at the player who had made contact, Clippers guard Russell Westbrook. The ball glanced off Westbrook's head and officials gave Green a technical foul.

It was his 16th technical foul of the season, which exceeded the NBA's limit and triggered an automatic one-game suspension without pay.

He missed a March 17 game against the Atlanta Hawks, a 127-119 Warriors loss, which was their 10th consecutive road defeat at the time.

October 2022: No suspension, but fine for Jordan Poole punch

During training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season, Green and former teammate Jordan Poole had a heated altercation during a Golden State practice. Video later emerged that showed the two exchanging words, leading to Green confronting Poole, who was by the baseline behind a basket. As Green got in Poole's face, Poole shoved Green, who then punched Poole in the face, knocking him down. Coaches and staffers had to separate the two.

Green apologized to his teammates and stepped away for Golden State's first four preseason games. Coach Steve Kerr announced later that Green would be fined but not suspended. Kerr said that he, then-general manager Bob Myers and players met to discuss how to handle the situation.

Green returned for the team's final tune up, an October 14, 2022 exhibition against the Denver Nuggets and suited up for the Warriors' season opener.

November 2018: One game for bench confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant

This one is curious because the suspension came from the Warriors and it came because of Green's actions toward a teammate. During a November 12, 2018 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Green had a heated verbal exchange with Kevin Durant during a stoppage late in the game.

The issue began in the final seconds of regulation with the score tied when Green collected a rebound and refused to pass the ball to Durant, who finished the game with a 30-point triple-double. Green ended up turning the ball over and the game went to overtime. The Warriors had ripped off an 11-0 run to close the fourth quarter and tie the game.

During the break between the fourth quarter and the start of overtime, Durant yelled at Green for not passing him the ball. The fiery Green didn’t appreciate the comments and had words for Durant. The frustrations carried over into the locker room after the game.

The Warriors said in a release Green’s conduct was "detrimental to the team."

June 2016: One game for LeBron James groin shot

Arguably his most infamous suspension, this one came during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 108-97 victory during Game 4. In short: James and Green got tangled up near half court, Green fell to the floor, James tried to step-over Green as he was down, and Green responded by swinging in James' direction, making contact with James' groin area. A double foul was called at the time.

After the game, James said that he didn't expect the league to issue Green a suspension, but after further review, the league determined that Green's actions warranted a flagrant one.

Green had accumulated three flagrant foul points during the playoffs prior to Game 4, and a fourth flagrant point triggered an automatic suspension, per league rules.

The Warriors took a 3-1 series lead after Game 4 but then lost three games in a row to drop the series in seven games.

